Out and About in Petaluma: Alchemical Art

ALCHEMICAL ART SHOW

Art instructor/therapist/facilitator Felicia Matto-Shepard has curated an art show of pieces created by herself and the students in her Alchemical Art classes, which use meditative, exploratory exercises as a means of creating art that transforms the raw materials of canvass and paint into metaphorical gold. The multi-artist show opens at Aqus Café, 198 H St., with a reception on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 3-5 p.m. Learn more at FelicaMattoShepard.com or Aqus.com.

WRITERS FORUM:

LANGUAGE OF COLOR

The season’s final Writer’s Forum, at Copperfield’s Books, will be titled ‘The Language of Color,’ presented by Susan Page Tillett, author of “The Ragdale House Speaks” and “What to Wear, Beatrice Bird?” The free event is described by organizer Marlene Cullen as a “fun workshop, designed to teach the symbolism of color, and how to use it to enhance writing.” Thursday, August 15, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. 140 Kentucky St.

DOPESICK: BETH MACY

On Friday, August 16, at 7 p.m., Virginia writer Beth Macy (“Truevine,” “Factory Man”) will appear at Copperfield’s Books (140 Kentucky St.) to discuss and read from her new book “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company That Addicted America.” Written from the perspective of families and first responders on the frontlines of the country’s opioid epidemic, the critically acclaimed nonfiction book also looks at America’s failure to provide affordable healthcare to all of its citizens. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

LUNCH AT THE LIBRARY

This summer, as part of a special project funded by a grant from the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, kids and teens 18 and under can drop by the Petaluma Regional Library (100 Fairgrounds Dr.), from 12-12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for a healthy lunch and a few juicy summertime book-reading opportunities for dessert. It’s a perfect combination, as many students suffer from nutritional and literary hunger during the months when school is not in session. Lunch at the Library is a project of the California Library Association and the California Summer Meal Coalition.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT

A support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) takes place weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. 10:30 a.m. to noon. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

VILLAGE NETWORK

At the next ‘Get to Know the Village’ meeting, on Thursday, Aug. 8, 10-11 a.m. at 955 N. Petaluma Blvd., learn how Village members and volunteers share skills, support, friendship and fun, helping to navigate the opportunities and transitions of aging. VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

FOOD ADDICTION

Those struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating and bulimia are invited to visit Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.

‘MARY POPPINS’

The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum launches its summertime Family Movie Night series on Saturday, August 17, with a screening of the original 1964 Disney musical “Mary Poppins,” at 5:30 p.m. There will be concessions and (of course) popcorn for sale, but admission is free for this family friendly event. On Sept. 14, the museum will screen “The Wizard of Oz,” and on Oct. 5 it will be Disney-Pixar’s “Coco.” 20 Fourth St. PetalumaMuseum.com.