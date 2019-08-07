For Petaluma man, the squeeze is on this weekend

PRICE: Admission is $17 in advance/$19 at the gate. A two-day pass is $27 advance/$29 day of show. Children 15 and under are free when accompanied by an adult. Senior discounts available. For a complete schedule, visit www.cotatifest.com.

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday, Aug. 18, from 9:30 a.m. until late into the night. WHERE: Most of the events are held at La Plaza Park in the town center.

Scott Goree never expected to be bitten by the accordion bug. It just sort of crept up on him. Now the executive director and co-producer of the Cotati Accordion Festival, Goree spent a decade hosting the zydeco portion of the festival at the Inn of the Beginning (now Friar Tuck’s) in downtown Cotati.

And then it happened.

“After the 2004 festival, about eight of us were out to dinner when co-founder and executive director Clifton Buck-Kaufmann announced the retirement of the festival,” Goree recalls. “Three of us suggested that we might continue on with it.”

Fifteen years later, Goree and co-producer Linda Conner are gearing up for the 29th annual Cotati Accordion Festival. The two-day event will be held at Friar Tuck’s and on four stages at La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati, where you’ll find a life-size bronze statue of festival co-founder Jim Boggio, a broad smile on his face and an accordion in his hands.

The fest is eclectic — everything from Cajun to polka, old-timey blues to punk — and reflects the diversity and tenacity of a disrespected squeezebox that has been called the Rodney Dangerfield of instruments. This year’s lineup includes Crème Brülée, a taste of 1930s Parisian café jazz performed by the violin and accordion duo of Leta Davis and Ruth Edwards; Corey Pestaturo, the Guinness World Record Holder for playing an accordion 32 hours without a break; La Agencia, five musicians of Mexican decent performing polka-beat norteños in an authentic border style; the original Western-folk music of Intuitive Compass; the Eastern European-fueled punk of the Oakland-based Junk Parlor; cowboy accordionist Sourdough Slim with blues guitarist and underground comix illustrator Robert Armstrong of the legendary Cheap Suit Serenaders; the swampy sounds of Les Amis Zydeco; Bellow Shakes, featuring three members of the local band Royal Jelly Jive; and the funky Celtic-soul of Petaluma’s own Miss Moonshine; to name a few.

The festival kicks off Friday, Aug. 16, with a free concert by the Mad Maggies at Lagunitas Brewing and an after-party at Volpi’s Ristorante and Bar in Petaluma, as well as other free concerts staged throughout Cotati.

“We’ve all been at it for a while—we all have lengthy pasts,” says Petaluma web designer, singer, songwriter and accordion player Maggie Martin. “Let’s just say we’ve been around the block, but we can get people to rock.”

The Mad Maggies feature veterans of such venerable Bay Area accordion revival acts as Polkacide, Those Darn Accordions and the Combustible Edisons.

And how did this classically trained musician become drawn to the humble accordion?

“It was love at first sight, really,” she told the Argus, noting that a couple of friends gave her a pair of accordions. “I went to the first Cotati Accordion Festival and shortly after that I went to San Francisco and competed in the Ms. Accordion Pageant, [which later became the Main Squeeze].

“I took second place and won a gold crown.”

All in good jest.

But there’s no denying that the accordion has been the subject of derision—author and editor Helena Simonett devoted an entire chapter of her scholarly 2012 book The Accordion in the Americas: Klezmer, Polka, Tango, Zydeco and More to, well, accordion jokes. But she builds the case for accordion music as an essential American experience because the accordion was an inexpensive and highly portable instrument steeped in a variety of ethnic traditions brought to our shores by wave after wave of European immigrants.

“Imported from Europe into the Americas, the accordion with its distinctive sound became a part of the aural landscape for millions of people, but proved to be divisive,” she mused. “While the accordion formed an integral part of working-class musical expression, bourgeois commentators often derided it as vulgar and tasteless.”

Over time, the accordion came to embody the class struggle between power-brokering elites and the working class, immigrants and marginalized ethnic communities.

So why does Scott Goree, who is not an accordion player, devote his life to this quirky instrument?

“I hope that people take away what Linda Conner says is our prime product: a sense of joy,” he says. “I also believe that people love being part of a great community event. We get close to 130 volunteers that weekend. The quality of our music, the effort of our volunteers, and the efficiency of our production crew come across to the audience. That is what produces the joy.”