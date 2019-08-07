Your Weekend: Boxmasters, ‘Big Trouble,’ Janie & the Reformed and ‘Tombstone’

THURSDAY

BILLY BOB THORNTON & THE BOXMASTERS

Before he became a movie star in such memorable modern classics as “Sling Blade” (“Some people call it a kaiser blade”), “Armageddon” (“We don’t have a backup plan, this is it”) and even “The Alamo” (“It’s amazing what a little harmony will do!”), Billy Bob Thornton was and pretty much only wanted to be a musician. For over ten years, his band The Boxmasters has recorded increasingly well-received albums of pop-country-folk-rock tunes rooted in the styles of Southern California beach culture, the British Invasion and the hillbilly twang of the mountains. With their newest album “Specks” now in release, Thornton and the Boxmasters bring their thing to Petaluma for another night of one-of-a-kind musical magic and perhaps a few surprises. The Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 7:30 p.m. doors open, 8:30 p.m. show. $30-$40. MysticTheatre.com.

FRIDAY

DON FORBES AND RECKLESS

Rock ’n’ roll, alt-country, Americana, country rock, and other “labels” have all been applied to Don Forbes and Reckless, and they all sort of work, but sort of don’t. With influences ranging from Buddy Holly, The Byrds and Tom Petty to AC/DC, Reckless Kelly and Wade Bowen, Forbes and his ferociously gifted co-conspirators have concocted a sound that begs you to dance and rewards your energies with sweet, salty, high energy tunes you won’t want to stop grooving to. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. $5 cover, with Mike Saliani as opener. 7 p.m. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

THE SHOTS

Take equal portions of Irish folk, country swing, up-tempo blues, and old-time, fiddle-and-guitar come-to-meetin’ crowd pleasers, and you have The Shots, a first-rate quartet of multi-instrumentalists pouring generous “shots” of eclectic Americana and more. Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 3 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

‘TOMBSTONE’

It’s a little bit too perfect that just two days after Billy Bob Thornton appears at the Mystic Theatre, the same venue is screening the 1993 western ripsnorter “Tombstone,” in which Thornton has a small but meaningful part alongside Val Kilmer, Sam Elliott, Bill Paxton and a slew of others, especially Kurt Russell as saloon-owner turned lawman Wyatt Earp. Arguably Hollywood’s most entertaining, action-packed, downright MANLY big screen telling of the Wyatt Earp/Gunfight at the O.K. Corral story, “Tombstone” is a big, sprawling, old-fashioned crowd-pleaser of a movie, as packed with memorable lines as its gun battles are filled with flying bullets. And if that’s not enough, at the center of “Tombstone” is a super-sweet, big-hearted love story that carries its characters forward on a wave of emotion right up to its aw-shucks final seconds. Catch it in an actual saloon this Saturday night at the Mystic. Doors open at 6 p.m., film at 7 p.m. $8. Drink specials and popcorn will be available. MysticTheatre.com.

JANIE & THE REFORMED

Rock ’n’ roll favorites served up in big slices of thick, juicy dynamism and vitality. That’s the music of Janie and the Reformed, dishing up a dose of dance-beat delight at Rosen’s 256 North. Show begins at 8:30 p.m. at 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. No cover. 256North.com.

SUNDAY

‘BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA’

There’s a whole lot of Kurt Russell in Petaluma this weekend. Not only is he featured in the hit Quentin Tarantino movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” not only is his beloved western “Tombstone” screening Saturday night at the Mystic, but his off-the-wall adventure-comedy “Big Trouble in Little China” is getting the Flashback treatment courtesy of Boulevard 14 Cinemas. A cross between an Indiana Jones movie and one of those great Chinese action shows on cable TV, “Big Trouble” is John Carpenter’s nuttiest film ever, and a certified cult classic. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The film screens again at the same times on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Cinemawest.com.