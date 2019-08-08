Helping Out: Dog Bowl, Domincan Republic garage Sale and more

DOG BOWL TOURNAMENT –

Police K9 Unit Benefit

AMF Boulevard Lanes.

Friday, Aug. 9, 6 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? For the 6th straight year, this increasingly popular event invites bowlers of all ages and skill levels to come on down to Petaluma’s Boulevard Lanes bowling alley, for a canine-pleasing team tournament complete with trophies, treats and a raffle packed with prizes. The top scoring team gets free entry next year, a cash prize will be given to the night’s top individual bowler, trophies will be awarded to the top three teams and if you register ahead-of-time, you get a free raffle tickets.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The proceeds from the fundraiser will ultimately go towards the department’s K9 program which ensures appropriate training and care.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Registration is $30 per person, for two games, with teams numbering up to five paid players. Registration begins at 6 p.m., warm-ups at 6:30 p.m., and the first game is at 7 p.m. AMF Boulevard Lanes is at 1100 S. Petaluma Blvd.

PRIMAVERA PROJECT –

Garage Sale Fundraiser

145 Webster St.

Saturday, Aug. 24, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? For the second time this year, The Primavera Project is throwing a major garage sale-style fundraiser to build reserves for the nonprofit’s work in the Dominican Republic. Browse among a whole array of one-of-a-kind items. In addition, as a benefit for the Rotary Club’s Lend Me a Hand Program, Carol England will be hosting a second fundraiser titled Transforming Education: One Scarf at a Time,” a sale of gorgeous knitted items.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Primavera Project raises fund to help girls in the Dominican Republic have access to feminine hygiene supplies, allowing them to remain in school all month long. Girls without access to such supplies, usually from the more economically struggling areas, often miss school due to lack of access. Transforming Education: One Scarf at a Time, is a project created to assist teachers in the Dominican Republic, especially the Puerto Plata area.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To date, these projects have raised over $5,000 in Petaluma.

PETALUMA EDUCATION BASH –

Your Star is Born

Petaluma Veterans Hall

Saturday, Sept. 7, 5:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? With an old-Hollywood theme and a special performance of the hit song “Shallow,” the Petaluma Education Foundation’s 2019 fundraising bash will bear the title “Your Star is Born,” and will include a red carpet, cocktail reception, silent auction, a grand dinner and live auction, plus live music and dancing to the tunes of Price & Joy. Tickets are $175 ($150 for early birds through Aug. 10) and are available by calling the PEF office at 778-5063 or through the wevsite at PEFBASH2019.afrogs.org.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Petaluma Education Foundation is a nonprofit committed to ensuring that vital resources are available to all charter, public, and private campuses across the Petaluma community. Now in its 38th year, PEF receives no government funding, and works hard to honor its mission to enrich and enhance the academic experience of each and every one of Petaluma’s 12,000 students.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The event takes place at the Petaluma Veterans Building, 1094 S. Petaluma Blvd.