The Buzz: Lynn Woolsey, Dr. Earl Herr to be added to The Peace Wall

Petaluma’s Lynn Woolsey and Dr. Earl Herr to be honored in ceremony at Sebastopol’s ‘Peace Wall’: Every year since it was first erected five years ago, in October of 2015, Sebastopol’s striking sculpture/memorial known as the Living Peace Wall adds a few new names to the conspicuously monumental downtown edifice. Among those name inscribed over the years are Nelson Mandela, Holly Near, Daniel Ellsberg, Don and Dee Schilling, Lucy Forest and President Jimmy Carter. This year, at a public ceremony planned for Saturday, Sept. 7 at 11 a.m., four new names will be added, including Petaluma’s Lynn Woolsey, a longtime member of the US House of Representatives and Dr. Earl Herr, a well-known speaker and Vietnam War-era conscientious objector. Also being inducted this year are musician Jim Corbett and the late activist Tula Jaffe, a founder of the Sonoma County Peace and Justice Center and WAND (Women’s Action for Nuclear Disarmament). The Peace Wall was developed by Michael Gillotti, who envisioned an alternative to the many war-themed memorials that often populate town squares and parks. The Peace Wall is located at Sebastopol Town Plaza, the corner of McKinley Ave. and Petaluma Ve., across from Whole Foods, in Sebastopol. For more information, visit SebastopolLivingPeaceWall.

Lagunitas Brewing invites local music fans to The Nude Party: No, it’s not another exuberantly creative fundraiser for some worthy local nonprofit. The Nude Party is the next exotically original musical act to play Petaluma as part of the popular summertime Live at Lagunitas concert series. Formed in North Carolina, the band has just debuted a critically-acclaimed, self-titled album, produced by Oakley Munson of Black Lips. The Nude Party, who sound like a cross between early Rolling Stones and the soundtrack of your weirdest but happiest dreams, has opened for Arctic Monkeys and Jack White. The band has recently appeared at Bonnaroo, the Firefly Newport Folk Festival and Lollapalooza. On the band’s website, they are described as, “An inseparable gang of blood brothers bonded by a musical mission indistinguishable from their friendship, the band have lived as one unit in house after house for six years, honing their sound and aesthetic.” The site goes on to say that the five members sound so good together because they basically learned to play music with each other, as teenage friends, playing and noodling around in the same room at the same time. They will appear in the Lagunitas Brewing Company’s outdoor amphitheater on Tuesday, August 19 at 4:20 p.m. and will play till 9 p.m. This is a free show, but to gain entry, one must reserve tickets in advance, and the first round of tickets is already gone. The one and only way to grab tickets at this point, if you can, is to catch a pair when they are released at noon on Friday, Aug. 16. Here’s how, just before noon, go to EventBrite.com, search of “Live at Lagunitas,” click on the box that says “Details,” waith till 12 p.m. sharp, and when tickets go up … click away and hope you get lucky. It’s all part of the fun that is Live at Lagunitas.

(Have an idea for a good BUZZ item? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)