Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Hobbs & Shaw,’ ‘Maiden’ bring cinematic thrills

Two pulse-pounding action films are out in theaters this week, and both feature larger-then-life stories and death-defying dangers – but only one of them actually happened. The documentary “Maiden,” by director Alex Holmes (“Stop at Nothing: The Lance Armstrong Story”) and editor Katie Bryer (“Bruce Lee and the Outlaw”), uses archival footage and first-person interviews to tell the 30-year-old true story of the crew of Maiden, the first-ever all-female crew to compete in and win one of the world’s most challenging globe-covering yacht races. Meanwhile, the exuberantly titled “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbes & Shaw,” directed by the stuntman-turned-moviemaker David Leitch (“Atomic Blonde,” “Deadpool 2”). It is, as the title proclaims, a sequel, of sorts, to the popular action franchise, this one following some of the series colorful side-characters (Johnson has appeared in four of the eight “Fast & Furious” films, Stratham in three), only with a decidedly science-fiction-ish approach that is, hard to believe, even more preposterous than the film it has spun off from.

Here’s what a pair of reviewers from our pool of movie critics have to say about these two new films.

‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ (Rated PG-13)

Alexa Chipman

I have a confession to make.

This is the first “Fast & Furious” movie that I’ve seen.

The trailers never captured my interest, and it seemed like a “boys club” sort of series. My friends groaned “not another ‘Fast & Furious’—how many do they need to make?” when I mentioned attending.

As I sat in the darkened theater, I wondered whether my choice of movie had been a terrible mistake. Was I about to watch the painful last gasp of a dying franchise?

I had nothing to worry about.

Vanessa Kirby (as Hattie Shaw) creates an exhilarating opening scene, and I instantly fell in love with her intelligent, capable character. In a clever side-by-side montage, Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Hattie’s brother Shaw (Jason Statham) are introduced in a cheeky comparison of their morning routines, which gave me all the backstory I needed to stay afloat as a “Fast & Furious” newbie.

This is the most fun I’ve had at an action film in years.

The story is subpar, but that doesn’t matter.

The sizzling repartee actually reminded me of Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” with its speed and dexterity. The relationship of Hobbs with his daughter is heartwarming and offers adorable comic relief, especially when Ryan Reynolds (Locke) is involved.

The low camera angles on street chases make it feel like you are sitting in the sports car and part of the action. Getting to be immersed in a high-speed chase through London was definitely a highlight of the film for me.

Yes, there is a constantly pontificating cyborg villain (Idris Ilba) and the CGI is cheesy at times, but I didn’t care. This film had me grinning all the way through. Between the lighthearted humor and sometimes silly action sequences (involving garbage bags and toasters), I was hooked.

I guess this means I need to watch the other “Fast & Furious” films now!

‘MAIDEN’ (Rated PG)

Anderson Templeton

This week I decided to hop on over to Summerfield Cinemas in Santa Rosa to check out the indie documentary, “Maiden.” It’s an intriguing film about the first team of female “yachtsmen” who competed in the prestigious Whitbread Round the World yacht race in 1989.

I wouldn’t be surprised if you’re thinking, “Wow. A documentary about yachts. That sounds terrible Andy.”

Yeah, it kind of does, but it totally isn’t!

This story is less about yachts and more about women overcoming adversity in a male-dominated world, with some really exciting ocean drama. Using both footage from the 1980s and interviews from the present, this true story is told by and about these legendary women. But it primarily follows the journey of Tracy Edwards, the woman who, at the age of 24, put together this team and skippered them around the world.

“Maiden” sheds light on the sexism these women were constantly fighting, and that aspect is what makes this journey so powerful. Tracy holds nothing back, and takes us along on her battle to simply be able to do what she loves.

So if you’re in the mood for some honest, gripping, and hands-down stellar storytelling, I encourage you to take a little trip to a nearby indie cinema and catch “Maiden” while you can.

You won’t regret it.

