On location in Petaluma

“The last day of a film shoot is always a little bittersweet,” allows producer-actor Ali Afshar, sipping a cup of coffee and taking his last bite of breakfast. “But it’s also very satisfying.”

Seated at a table under a large canopy, surrounded by various trucks, cars, assorted movie-making machinery and a short row of trailers emblazoned with the brand name StarWaggon, Afshar — who grew up in Petaluma and attended Casa Grande High School, where he became a star athlete — is in a somewhat sentimental mood.

And he’s enjoying every minute of it.

“Have you eaten yet? Have some Eggs Benedict,” he cheerfully offers all visitors and passing crewmembers, gesturing to the nearby craft services table (aka breakfast buffet) overflowing with warming bins filled with food, muffins, pitchers of juice, decanters of coffee. “On our last day of filming, they go a little fancy,” Afshar smiles.

This “base camp” has been set up in a parking lot just off of Lakeville, in Petaluma, and though shooting for the day has yet to begin — inside a nearby apartment across the road — there are about two dozen crew-members scampering about with a blended measure of focused energy and nostalgic “graduation day” comradeship and solidarity. The words, “Last day,” spoken with a poignant smile and a nod, seems to be the current substitute for “good morning,” as cast and crew greet each other and go to work, or swing over to exchange high fives with Afshar and grab a cup of coffee. And some Eggs Benedict.

This is the 13th film made locally by Afshar, working with co-producer Ava Rettke and a team he says has become like a family over the years. He is, of course, the founder and Executive Director of Forrest Films, a project of Forrest and Charlotte Lucas of Lucas Oil, in association with Afshar’s own production company, ESX Entertainment.

Afshar, who became known in Hollywood as an actor (“Power Rangers,” “The Siege,” “JAG”) before branching out into producing, has appeared in small-to-large parts in most of the films made here in Petaluma. Among his more prominent roles was his part in “American Wrestler: The Wizard,” with Jon Voight and William Fichtner. The story was based on Afshar’s real-life experiences in Petaluma as a member of the Casa Grande wrestling team in the 1980s. In that film, he played the uncle of young Ali, played by George Kosturos, who went on to reprise the role in the follow-up film “American Fighter.” That film just had its world premiere at the Fantasia Film Festival in Canada, where critics gave it highly favorable reviews.

For the last few weeks, though, the crew has been in Petaluma, hard at work on the current project, a mixed martial arts drama titled “Mickey Kelley.” The film includes appearances by Dennis Quaid (“The Rookie,” “Day After Tomorrow,” “A Dog’s Purpose”), Sean Patrick Flanery (“The Boondock Saints,” “Powder”), Katrina Bowden (“30 Rock,” “The Bold and the Beautiful”), Reno Wilson (“Transformers,” “Mike & Molly) and Maurice Compte (“Narcos,” “Mayans,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), plus MMA champions Renzo Grazie and Edson Barboza, and a small part by Afshar.

“I play an Arab sheik this time,” he says, showing a smart-phone picture of himself in full costume. “It’s hilarious.”

Asked what the most unusual moment of the current shoot was, Ashar — now joined by producer Rettke and production coordinator Katelyn Epperly — describes a scene shot inside a passenger airplane.