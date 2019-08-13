Out and About in Petaluma

IDEA LOUNGE

The Petaluma Arts Center’s monthly arts-meets-life conversation series is going to be a good one this month. For the arts, this week’s speaker will be Chick Pyle, artist and director of the School of Illustration at the Academy of Art University, in San Francisco. For Life it’ll be Peggy Flynn, the recently appointed Petaluma City Manager. Each will deliver a presentation about some life/art topic, then see where the discussion takes them. There are only 50 seats available. It all happens Thursday, Aug. 15, Lagunitas Lounge, Bibbero building 1300 N. McDowell Blvd. 6:30-8 p.m. $15-$18. Tickets available in advance at PetalumaArts.org.

WRITERS FORUM: LANGUAGE OF COLOR

The season’s final Writer’s Forum, at Copperfield’s Books, will be titled ‘The Language of Color,’ presented by Susan Page Tillett, author of “The Ragdale House Speaks” and “What to Wear, Beatrice Bird?” The free event is described by organizer Marlene Cullen as a “fun workshop, designed to teach the symbolism of color, and how to use it to enhance writing.” Thursday, Aug. 15, 7-9 p.m. 140 Kentucky St.

DOPESICK: BETH MACY

On Friday, Aug. 16, at 7 p.m., Virginia writer Beth Macy (“Truevine,” “Factory Man”) will appear at Copperfield’s Books (140 Kentucky St.) to discuss and read from her new book “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company That Addicted America.” Written from the perspective of families and first responders on the frontlines of the country’s opioid epidemic, the critically acclaimed nonfiction book also looks at America’s failure to provide affordable healthcare to all of its citizens. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

FOOD ADDICTION

Those struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating and bulimia are invited to visit Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.

LUNCH AT THE LIBRARY

This summer, as part of a special project funded by a grant from the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, kids and teens 18 and under can drop by the Petaluma Regional Library (100 Fairgrounds Dr.), from 12-12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for a healthy lunch and a few juicy summertime book-reading opportunities for dessert. It’s a perfect combination, as many students suffer from nutritional and literary hunger during the months when school is not in session. Lunch at the Library is a project of the California Library Association and the California Summer Meal Coalition.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT

A support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) takes place weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. 10:30 a.m. to noon. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.