Your Weekend: The Blasters, The Happys, square dancing and ‘Dazed and Confused’

THURSDAY

THE BLASTERS

Their shows have been described as “a cross between Creedence and the Clash” and they’ve been playing since the 80’s. Yup, that’s right, the Blasters are coming to the Redwood Café on Aug. 15. Vocalist and guitarist, Phil Alvin, along with drummer Bill Bateman, bassist John Bazz and guitarist Keith Wyatt play “American Music,” as they’ve dubbed it, and they know what they’re doing. The band has been through some changes in members over the years, giving them the chance to play with a wide range of guitarists, but the band is back (though without co-founder Dave Alvinm who’s on the road with Jimmy Dale Gilmore) and they are better than ever. Much like their debut album in 1980, their music radiates passion and energy that can only be gained from experience. The show is from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and tickets start at $25 if bought in advance. Tickets will be $30 at the door. 8240 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. Redwoodcafe.com.

INTRO TO SQUARE DANCE

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues in Petaluma, every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are very, very welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

FRIDAY

‘DAZED AND CONFUSED’

“You act like you’re so oppressed. You guys are the kings of the school.” Simone wasn’t wrong when he uttered that iconic line, and one could argue he’s not the only one that’s ever said it. When it comes to movies, coming of age comedies about high school get no better than Richard Linklater’s “Dazed and Confused.” The last day of school can get a little crazy, but there’s a difference between the last day of middle school and the last day of high school. The graduating class may throw a party that includes more than a few kegs, and the incoming freshmen may fear being hazed by the seniors. Follow Randall “Pink” Floyd, the star football player who promised to not party in order to focus on the championship game, and Mitch Kramer, who becomes a prime hazing target when his sister asks the seniors to “go easy on him.” The classic last day of school movie is being shown at the Mystic Theater. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the film begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 and all ages are welcome. Popcorn, drinks and cold refreshments will be available. TheMysticTheater.com.

COMEDY NIGHT AT GRIFFO

“Triple Threat” Caitlin Gill comes to Griffo hot on the heels of the recent release of her debut album, “Major.” Along for the ride are comedians Jackie Kashian and Chris Fairbanks. Three of the comedy circuit’s best comedians will be tearing through town delivering a one-of-a-kind show made of three one-of-a-kind acts! And Griffo’s legendary bar will definitely be open! Griffo Distillery, 1320 Scott St. 7-10:30 p.m. $20-$30. GriffoDistillery.com.

SATURDAY

THE HAPPYS

Based in Novato, The Happys are a fast-rising, hard-working, fun-loving band of twenty-somethings who play alternative rock but classify themselves as being purveyors of “dysfunctional grunge, punk and surf.” The band is Nick Petty, Alex Sanchez, Brett Brazil and Ryan Donahue. Along with the bands Law and Demdada, this collective bunch of carefree, go-with-the-flow players are sure to give the Roaring Donkey an unforgettable night. Show starts at 8 p.m. 146 Kentucky St. Roaringdonkey.com.