Your Weekend: The Blasters, The Happys, square dancing and ‘Dazed and Confused’

August 13, 2019, 12:01PM
Updated 4 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

THURSDAY

THE BLASTERS

Their shows have been described as “a cross between Creedence and the Clash” and they’ve been playing since the 80’s. Yup, that’s right, the Blasters are coming to the Redwood Café on Aug. 15. Vocalist and guitarist, Phil Alvin, along with drummer Bill Bateman, bassist John Bazz and guitarist Keith Wyatt play “American Music,” as they’ve dubbed it, and they know what they’re doing. The band has been through some changes in members over the years, giving them the chance to play with a wide range of guitarists, but the band is back (though without co-founder Dave Alvinm who’s on the road with Jimmy Dale Gilmore) and they are better than ever. Much like their debut album in 1980, their music radiates passion and energy that can only be gained from experience. The show is from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and tickets start at $25 if bought in advance. Tickets will be $30 at the door. 8240 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. Redwoodcafe.com.

INTRO TO SQUARE DANCE

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues in Petaluma, every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are very, very welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

FRIDAY

‘DAZED AND CONFUSED’

“You act like you’re so oppressed. You guys are the kings of the school.” Simone wasn’t wrong when he uttered that iconic line, and one could argue he’s not the only one that’s ever said it. When it comes to movies, coming of age comedies about high school get no better than Richard Linklater’s “Dazed and Confused.” The last day of school can get a little crazy, but there’s a difference between the last day of middle school and the last day of high school. The graduating class may throw a party that includes more than a few kegs, and the incoming freshmen may fear being hazed by the seniors. Follow Randall “Pink” Floyd, the star football player who promised to not party in order to focus on the championship game, and Mitch Kramer, who becomes a prime hazing target when his sister asks the seniors to “go easy on him.” The classic last day of school movie is being shown at the Mystic Theater. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the film begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 and all ages are welcome. Popcorn, drinks and cold refreshments will be available. TheMysticTheater.com.

COMEDY NIGHT AT GRIFFO

“Triple Threat” Caitlin Gill comes to Griffo hot on the heels of the recent release of her debut album, “Major.” Along for the ride are comedians Jackie Kashian and Chris Fairbanks. Three of the comedy circuit’s best comedians will be tearing through town delivering a one-of-a-kind show made of three one-of-a-kind acts! And Griffo’s legendary bar will definitely be open! Griffo Distillery, 1320 Scott St. 7-10:30 p.m. $20-$30. GriffoDistillery.com.

SATURDAY

THE HAPPYS

Based in Novato, The Happys are a fast-rising, hard-working, fun-loving band of twenty-somethings who play alternative rock but classify themselves as being purveyors of “dysfunctional grunge, punk and surf.” The band is Nick Petty, Alex Sanchez, Brett Brazil and Ryan Donahue. Along with the bands Law and Demdada, this collective bunch of carefree, go-with-the-flow players are sure to give the Roaring Donkey an unforgettable night. Show starts at 8 p.m. 146 Kentucky St. Roaringdonkey.com.

DORIAN MODE

Petaluma musician Dorian Bartley was gifted an upright bass at age 12 and she hasn’t put it down since. Bartley plays several instruments and has experience in bluegrass, gospel, swing, folk, country and blues. She formed Dorian Mode after her longtime band The Artifacts disbanded. Sonically, Dorian Mode is a mixture of both jazz and string music. Rosen’s 256 North, 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. 256North.com.

BLONDE TOLEDO

The band known as Blonde Toledo is bringing its unique style and sound back to the Big Easy. Theirs is a style designed to leave you wondering how to classify their music — rock or soul? Connie Walkershaw, also known as the Double Sax Goddess (for her unbelievable solos where she plays not one, but two saxophones at once) leads the group followed by bass player and lyricist Jesse Walkershaw, Latin percussionist Joe Chavez, drummer Rick Kennon and guitarist Andy Charmatz. This is soul music unlike any you’ve ever heard before, fun and infectious, “Sort of like culturally positive chicken pox,” describes Walkershaw. Reserve a spot at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, 8-11:30 p.m. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SUNDAY

‘THE BIG LEBOWSKI’

Lots of people have the same name, but how many people do you know that have the same first and last name? Well Jeff “the Dude” Lebowski knows this first-hand. For starters, he was mistaken for a different guy with the same name (yet another Jeff Lebowski), but unfortunately for the Dude, his name doppelganger is deeply in debt, not a mellow person and not on the good side of very many people. Which leads to the classic scene where two men pee on an expensive rug because they want money from the real Lebowski, forcing the Dude to accept a job, as well as enlist his bowling buddy to help him get through all the chaos. Seems like no one likes Jeff Lebowski … so what could possibly go wrong for the Dude? Boulevard Cinemas is screening the classic film as part of its popular Flashback series on Aug. 18 and 21 at 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. Cinemawest.com.

SCHOOL OF ROCK SUMMERFEST

The Phoenix Theater hosts this upbeat, all ages celebration of rock and roll with a day-long concert series featuring students from Santa Rosa’s School of Rock, opened at the beginning of 2019 and already proving to be an artistic and cultural powerhouse in Sonoma County. The headliners for SummerFest are School of Rock’s four designated adult RockStar Bands, who have been honing their craft under the masterful direction of local musical veterans Mike Saliani and Michael Papenburg. That just the beginning of this spectacle of musical enthusiasm that will include kid musicians alongside the adults. Says Saliani and Papenburg, “We will entertain, delight, and move you for over six hours and at the end of the night will rock the house with an epic jam.” Tickets $12. Kids 12 and under are free! Doors open at 2:30 and the festival will rock until 9 pm or later. 201 E. Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine