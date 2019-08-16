Helping Out: Garage Sale for Dominican Republic effort

PRIMAVERA PROJECT –

Garage Sale Fundraiser

145 Webster St.

Saturday, Aug. 24,

8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? For the second time this year, The Primavera Project is throwing a major garage sale-style fundraiser to build reserves for the nonprofit’s work in the Dominican Republic. Browse among a whole array of one-of-a-kind items. In addition, as a benefit for the Rotary Club’s Lend Me a Hand Program, Carol England will be hosting a second fundraiser titled Transforming Education: One Scarf at a Time,” a sale of gorgeous knitted items.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Primavera Project raises fund to help girls in the Dominican Republic have access to feminine hygiene supplies, allowing them to remain in school all month long. Girls without access to such supplies, usually from the more economically struggling areas, often miss school due to lack of access. Transforming Education: One Scarf at a Time, is a project created to assist teachers in the Dominican Republic, especially the Puerto Plata area.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To date, these projects have raised over $5,000 in Petaluma.

AT TWILIGHT –

Celebration of the Arts

Hotel Petaluma

Saturday, Aug. 24,

6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Presented by North Coast Ballet California, the fourth annual At Twilight: Celebration of the Arts fundraiser will once again return to the Hotel Petaluma for an evening of music (classical guitarist Cody Martin and the Mystery Pacific Jazz Ensemble), plus short performances by NCBC’s senior and alumni dancers. There will be a pop-art art gallery featuring exhibits by Tamara Apple, Kristin Acuna and other local artists, and food courtesy of JavAmore Cafe. And yes, there will be wine and beer, plus a silent auction packed with delightful items donated by local businesses.

WHO DOES IT HELP? North Coast Ballet California is celebrating its 36th season in Petaluma. Having recently moved into a beautifully renovated new dance studio, the nonfrofit dance organization has also helped to launch The Ballet Alliance, an association of pre-professional ballet companies. It’s spring progra, was entirely made up of pieces choreographed by women in the field of dance. Visit NorthCoastBallet.org for more information.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are $50-$55 in advance and $60 at the door. Call 765-2660 or visit NorthCoastBallet.org to purchase tickets. Hotel Petaluma is at 205 Kentucky St.

PETALUMA EDUCATION FOUNDATION BASH –

Your Star is Born

Petaluma Veterans Hall

Saturday, Sept. 7, 5:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? With an old-Hollywood theme and a special performance of the hit song “Shallow,” the Petaluma Education Foundation’s 2019 fundraising bash will bear the title “Your Star is Born,” and will include a red carpet, cocktail reception, silent auction, a grand dinner and live auction, plus live music and dancing to the tunes of Price & Joy. Tickets are $175 ($150 for early birds through Aug. 10) and are available by calling the PEF office at 778-5063 or through the wevsite at PEFBASH2019.afrogs.org.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Petaluma Education Foundation is a nonprofit committed to ensuring that vital resources are available to all charter, public, and private campuses across the Petaluma community. Now in its 38th year, PEF receives no government funding, and works hard to honor its mission to enrich and enhance the academic experience of each and every one of Petaluma’s 12,000 students.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The event takes place at the Petaluma Veterans Building, 1094 S. Petaluma Blvd.