The Buzz: New ‘You and Blue’ internet tipline impemented at Police Department

You and Blue launches in Petaluma — The Petaluma Police Department has implemented a new community engagement program developed by a nonprofit organization called “You and Blue.”

Essentially a state-of-the-art crime “tip line,” the program works through an on-line website where community members can anonymously view working cases in which the police are seeking information from the public, and can leave information on brand new cases and incidents.

“As a professional law enforcement organization,” explains Petaluma Police Lieutenant Brian Miller, “we are always looking for ways to increase safety, reduce crime and improve the quality of life for all community members.”

According to Brant Claussen, founder and CEO of You and Blue, there is nothing quite like You and Blue currently in existence.

“We saw a need, and decided our community deserved a new way for law enforcement and community members to engage with each other,” Claussen says of You and Blue.

The system allows users to upload documents, images and videos, guiding them through a process of giving the types of information that law enforcement professional need the most when working to solve a crime or other incident in a timely fashion.

“When used correctly,” says Paul Gilman, Petaluma Police Investigations Sergeant, “it is a great tool for our police department to receive information from the community. “It is simple to us, collects detailed relevant information, and saves our detectives time, and ultimately helps them solve crimes faster.”

Already in place in Livermore, Imperial County and other locales, You and Blue’s collaboration with the Petaluma Police Departments — which was showcased in demonstrations at last week’s National Night Out community gathering at Lucchesi Park — is the first of its kind in Sonoma County.

Claussen hopes that the program will soon be adopted by other law enforcement agencies in the county.

Community members are encouraged to take a look at the You and Blue website at YouandBlue.org.

