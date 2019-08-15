What do Petalumans do for summer vacation?

Petaluma residents tend to choose this town purposefully, and are generally glad to call Petaluma their home. But in spite of that — and this may come as a shock to some of us — many Petalumans do occasionally like to visit other places. Especially during the summer months, locals pack up their bags, and venture off on camping trips to the Sierras, family rendezvous at beloved theme parks or festivals. Some even travel (gasp!) outside of California.

We asked readers to let us know which out-of-town destinations rank among their favorites. We quickly discovered that the lakes of Lake County (about two hours), the rustic beach towns of Mendocino County (about two-and-a-half hours), the theatrical offerings of Ashland, Oregon (six hours), and a certain Magic Kingdom (about 10 hours) keep appearing as the more popular places to go for residents of Petaluma.

“Melanie and I like to go to Ashland every couple of years or so,” Ken Gallegos says, pointing out that the Oregon Shakespeare Festival is the primary draw to Ashland. “We are big theater fans, but we kind of gave it up when we had kids, then rediscovered it when our son Dezi started doing theater at Cinnabar. It only takes about six hours to drive to Ashland, we can catch two or three shows in a short period of time — we usually go up for about four days — and we really like it there because, to us, Ashland has the same charming vibe that Downtown Petaluma has.”

According to Gallegos, they always stay at the same bed & breakfast inn, though when asked, he good-naturedly admits he can’t quite recall the name of it.

“Melanie remembers those things better than I do,” he says with a laugh. “But whatever it’s called, it’s right downtown, and it’s very, very nice. And there’s a breakfast place we always go to that’s very popular. It’s on the second floor of this building not far from the main drag.” Once again, the name of the place escapes him. Laughing again, he says, “But the food is very good, and we eat there early, because we like to get up early when we’re on vacation, so we can start exploring as soon as possible.”

Since the Gallegos’ like to walk at least three miles a day when they are at home in Petaluma, they tend to not shirk from walking everywhere in Ashland, and have recently discovered a network of pleasant hiking paths that rise up from the downtown area’s historic Lithia Park.

“We love walking through Lithia Park,” Gallegos says. “And there’s a great little bookstore with a café upstairs where you can drink coffee, have a sandwich, and read a book. But what’s that place called? The bookstore?” It comes to him after a few seconds. “Bloomsbury Books!” he exclaims. “It’s such a great store. It reminds me of Copperfield’s, though it’s a little smaller than Copperfield’s — but it has a coffee shop.”

One tip Gallegos has for those who’ve never visited Ashland is to consider going in non-peak parts of the year.

“We’ve gone in the summer, we’ve gone in the fall, but this year, we went in March, and it was great,” he says. “The weather was nice, and the place wasn’t as busy as it gets later in the year. It’s a long festival, not just a summer thing.”