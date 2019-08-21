Your Weekend: Featprints, Dylan Hayes and ‘South Pacific’

August 21, 2019, 12:01PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

THURSDAY

FEATPRINTS

An all-star celebration of Little Feat is finally here. FeatPrints pays tribute to 50 years of American music history. Beginning in the ’70s, Little Feat have pushed the idea of definable, categorizable music to its limit, blending blues, country, Cajun, rock and fusion to make a whole new sound. The band includes Beth Reynolds and Loralee Christensen as vocalists, as well as the vocalist Marke “Jellyroll” Brugstahler on the slide guitar. The Redwood Café is hosting them this Thursday, Aug. 22 from 8-10:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 when bought in advance, and $15 at the door. 8240 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. Redwoodcafe.com.

FRIDAY

‘SPACE JAM’

If you’re someone that doesn’t like watching movies for free, I recommend you stop reading right now. But if you are a free movie fan, you’re going to want to know that the City of Petaluma’s Parks and Recreation Department are continuing with their popular free outdoor movie night in Lucchesi Park, on various Fridays throughout the summer (and it will continue into the fall season, too). This Friday, catch the classic fantasy and sci-fi movie “Space Jam,’ starring Michael Jordan, Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Daffy Duck and other favorite Warner Bros. . Activities will be available for families to participate in beginning at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin just after the sun sets. Don’t miss the chance to play games, eat great food and enjoy a free movie this Friday! 320 North McDowell Boulevard.

YHUNG TO

Just about everyone has seen the movie “Black Panther,” and it’s not a secret that the soundtrack from that movie topped the charts. Yhung TO was part of that success. Before going solo, Yhung TO was a member of the rap group SOB X RBE (Strictly Only Brothers, Real Boi Entertainment), and helped create “Paramedic!” which made it onto the chart-topping soundtrack of the massive Marvel movie. Born and raised in Vallejo, Yhung TO is a local Bay Area kid. He started his musical journey by making music on his PlayStation with DaBoii. Both musicians recorded tunes on their phones, and eventually formed the SOB X RBE group after meeting Lul G and Slimmy B. Don’t miss the chance to see Yhung TO on his own at the Phoenix! Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. The show ends at 11:30 p.m. and tickets are $20. Thephoenixtheater.com.

SATURDAY

THE BLITHEDALE CANYON BAND

With a fresh take on country, the Blithedale Canyon Band has mixed country, bluegrass, swing and blues to create an unforgettable sound. The band includes Larry Carlin on the bass and vocals, Claudia Hampe on the rhythm guitar and vocals, Gary Kaye on the banjo and pedal steel, and Gary Bauman on the electric guitar and vocals. The band formed in 2013 after Kaye invited Carlin and Hampe, a local duo, over to his house to groove with him while he played the pedal steel. It seems like fate wanted them together because Bauman stopped by for a jam session one day and the four just gelled. They will be playing at the Twin Oaks Roadhouse on 5745 Old Redwood Highway in Penngrove, this Saturday. Tickets are $8. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

SUNDAY

‘SOUTH PACIFIC’

Broadway told the story first! Well, actually, James A. Michener’s 1947 Pulitzer-winning book “Tales of the South Pacific” told it first, but who’s keeping track? Hitting theaters in 1958, the South Pacific movie adaptation of the 1949 Rogers & Hammerstein musical combined different elements from each of Michener’s original stories. After hitting Broadway, the musical became such a success that it was only a matter of time before the plot was adapted to fit the big screen. Nurse Nellie and French plantation owner Emile’s love story has traveled from paper, to stage, to movie screens, and it never gets old. The story takes place during World War II and encompasses many of the racial inequalities and issues of the time in an attempt to break racial stereotypes. Stop by Boulevard 14 Cinema and catch this classic musical in the comfort of 21st century movie seating. The movie will be showing at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on August 25 and 28. Cinemawest.com.

DYLAN HAYES BAND

Originally from San Francisco, jazz musician and composer Dylan Hayes has been at it since the age of seven. He grew up in and around Petaluma, having attended Marin School of the Arts in Novato, where he experimented with rock, rhythm and blues, Motown and funk on his way to discovering jazz. His masterful piano playing has won him fans all over, most recently in Settle where he’s made his home. This weekend, Dylan returns to the Bay Area with his hot jazz band for an evening of first-rate musical entertainment. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. 7 p.m. No cover. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine