Your Weekend: Featprints, Dylan Hayes and ‘South Pacific’

THURSDAY

FEATPRINTS

An all-star celebration of Little Feat is finally here. FeatPrints pays tribute to 50 years of American music history. Beginning in the ’70s, Little Feat have pushed the idea of definable, categorizable music to its limit, blending blues, country, Cajun, rock and fusion to make a whole new sound. The band includes Beth Reynolds and Loralee Christensen as vocalists, as well as the vocalist Marke “Jellyroll” Brugstahler on the slide guitar. The Redwood Café is hosting them this Thursday, Aug. 22 from 8-10:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 when bought in advance, and $15 at the door. 8240 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. Redwoodcafe.com.

FRIDAY

‘SPACE JAM’

If you’re someone that doesn’t like watching movies for free, I recommend you stop reading right now. But if you are a free movie fan, you’re going to want to know that the City of Petaluma’s Parks and Recreation Department are continuing with their popular free outdoor movie night in Lucchesi Park, on various Fridays throughout the summer (and it will continue into the fall season, too). This Friday, catch the classic fantasy and sci-fi movie “Space Jam,’ starring Michael Jordan, Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Daffy Duck and other favorite Warner Bros. . Activities will be available for families to participate in beginning at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin just after the sun sets. Don’t miss the chance to play games, eat great food and enjoy a free movie this Friday! 320 North McDowell Boulevard.

YHUNG TO

Just about everyone has seen the movie “Black Panther,” and it’s not a secret that the soundtrack from that movie topped the charts. Yhung TO was part of that success. Before going solo, Yhung TO was a member of the rap group SOB X RBE (Strictly Only Brothers, Real Boi Entertainment), and helped create “Paramedic!” which made it onto the chart-topping soundtrack of the massive Marvel movie. Born and raised in Vallejo, Yhung TO is a local Bay Area kid. He started his musical journey by making music on his PlayStation with DaBoii. Both musicians recorded tunes on their phones, and eventually formed the SOB X RBE group after meeting Lul G and Slimmy B. Don’t miss the chance to see Yhung TO on his own at the Phoenix! Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. The show ends at 11:30 p.m. and tickets are $20. Thephoenixtheater.com.

SATURDAY

THE BLITHEDALE CANYON BAND

With a fresh take on country, the Blithedale Canyon Band has mixed country, bluegrass, swing and blues to create an unforgettable sound. The band includes Larry Carlin on the bass and vocals, Claudia Hampe on the rhythm guitar and vocals, Gary Kaye on the banjo and pedal steel, and Gary Bauman on the electric guitar and vocals. The band formed in 2013 after Kaye invited Carlin and Hampe, a local duo, over to his house to groove with him while he played the pedal steel. It seems like fate wanted them together because Bauman stopped by for a jam session one day and the four just gelled. They will be playing at the Twin Oaks Roadhouse on 5745 Old Redwood Highway in Penngrove, this Saturday. Tickets are $8. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

SUNDAY

‘SOUTH PACIFIC’