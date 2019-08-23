Summer Roundup: When does summer officially end? Answer - not yet

For many people, the end of summer is marked by Labor Day weekend, which this year is Monday, Sept. 2, meaning that we’ve got roughly a week-and-a-half of summertime left. That’s sort of sad. Fortunately, those people would be wrong, because summer officially and technically does not end until the Autumnal Equinox on Monday, September 23. So we’ve actually got a full month of summer left, and plenty of activities planned in Sonoma County right through the start of fall.

To be honest, the activities won’t stop then, but of course we’ll have to call them Fall activities. Here, till then, are some upcoming summer events, festivals, activities, and celebrations to keep us busy through the rest of Summer in Sonoma County.

BROADWAY UNDER THE STARS: ‘THOSE DANCIN’ FEET’ (Aug. 9-25, Jack London State Historical Park) – Sonoma County’s Transcendence Theatre Company continues its annual series of outdoor Broadway-themed musical revues with the song-and-dance extravaganza, “Those Dancin’ Feet,” showcasing gifted Broadway singers and dancers in what dazzled audiences have discovered is arguably the best Broadway Under the Stars show yet. That’s certainly the opinion of one member of the Argus-Courier staff. Eschewing the company’s usual Broadway Revue/concert format, “Feet” (perhaps not he most logical choice of a title, given what the show is actually about) tells one unified series of interlocking stories through the shows, with a handful of couples – each “character” played by a vocalist AND a dancer – as some fall in love, some fall out of love, and some discover a sense of self-awareness they ever knew. It’s like a two-hour episode of “So You Think You Can Dance” that has one emotionally power-packed through-line with storytelling choreography that is alternately riveting, explosive, heartbreaking and life-affirming. The 2019 season closes with the grand Gala Celebration (Sept. 6-8). For information, visit TranscendenceTheatre.org.

FREE TRAIN RIDES FOR KIDS - Until this Labor Day, SMART trains throughout the 43-mile, Sonoma County/Marin County system are letting kids under 18 ride for free on weekends, when accompanied by a paying adult. The program will last through September 2, and there are no limits to the number of young riders who can accompany a paying adult. As if that weren’t enough, on weekends, all SMART parking lots are free of charge as well.

MOVIES IN THE PARK (Next film screens Friday, August 23) – One of Petaluma’s most popular summertime events returns this year with more family favorite movies, screened under the stars in Lucchesi Park, with even more pre-show activities and fun stuff to do while waiting the it to get dark enough. The next film in the series, which runs until almost Halloween, is “Space Jam” (Friday, Aug. 23), followed by “Incredibles 2” (Sept. 20) and “Hocus Pocus” (Oct. 25). Admission is free, activities begin around 6 p.m. Note that this year, no screenings will be held on “school nights.”

LAGUNITAS BEER CIRCUS (Saturday, Sept. 14, Noon – 5 p.m.) - With the eye-catching tag-line “See things you can’t un-see!” the annual Lagunitas Beer Circus returns to the Petaluma Fairgrounds. The beneficiary this year is the non-profit Phoenix Theater), and General Circus Freaker tickets are a flat $40, which includes the first beer. The headliner this year is Gogol Bordello, and did we mention there will be beer? Information at Lagunitas.com.

PETALUMA WALKING TOURS - All summer long, every Saturday morning, Petaluma residents and visitors are invited to join a one-of-a-kind historical walking tour, led by costumed docents who will tell the vibrant and colorful stories of old time Petaluma as they lead a walk past building, houses and others important sites. Meet at 10:30 on the steps of the Petaluma History Museum, corner of Fourth and B Streets. The tours are free, but donations are welcome. PetalumaMuseum.com.

ROCKSOBERFEST (Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-9 p.m.) - Combining the energy of a rock music festival with the sobriety-friendly camaraderie of a 12-step meeting, the next RockSoberFest will take place right here at the fairgrounds in Petaluma. The massive musical event is drug and alcohol free, and includes the surf-punk band The Happys, Venus in Scorpio, No Account, Angel Amodor, and John and Camellia Ford, plus food, meetings and other buzz-free fun. Tickets will be $18 in advance and $22 at the door, with kids 16-and-under $10. Tickets available on EventBrite.com.