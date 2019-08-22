Relay for Life fundraising garage sale, more

RELAY FOR LIFE – Garage Sale Fundraiser

1505 Sarkesian Dr.,

Aug. 24 and Aug. 25,

8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? A very large array of household, one-of-a-kind and collectible items will be on sale during this two-day garage sale fundraiser.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Relay for Life is an annual benefit raising money for the American Cancer Society. The next local Relay for Life race will be Saturday, Sept. 14 at Casa Grande High School. Find out more at RelayforLife.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The garage sale is at 1505 Sarkesian Dr., off McDowell Blvd. on the East side of town.

PRIMAVERA PROJECT – Garage Sale Fundraiser

145 Webster St., Petaluma

Saturday, Aug. 24,

8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? For the second time this year, The Primavera Project is throwing a major garage sale-style fundraiser to build reserves for the nonprofit’s work in the Dominican Republic. Browse among a whole array of one-of-a-kind items. In addition, as a benefit for the Rotary Club’s Lend Me a Hand Program, Carol England will be hosting a second fundraiser titled Transforming Education: One Scarf at a Time,” a sale of gorgeous knitted items.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Primavera Project raises fund to help girls in the Dominican Republic have access to feminine hygiene supplies, allowing them to remain in school all month long. Girls without access to such supplies, usually from the more economically struggling areas, often miss school due to lack of access. Transforming Education: One Scarf at a Time, is a project created to assist teachers in the Dominican Republic, especially the Puerto Plata area.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To date, these projects have raised over $5,000 in Petaluma.

PETALUMA EDUCATION FOUNDATION BASH – Your Star is Born

Petaluma Veterans Hall

Saturday, Sept. 7, 5:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? With an old-Hollywood theme and a special performance of the hit song “Shallow,” the Petaluma Education Foundation’s 2019 fundraising bash will bear the title “Your Star is Born,” and will include a red carpet, cocktail reception, silent auction, a grand dinner and live auction, plus live music and dancing to the tunes of Price & Joy. Tickets are $175 ($150 for early birds through Aug. 10) and are available by calling the PEF office at 778-5063 or through the wevsite at PEFBASH2019.afrogs.org.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Petaluma Education Foundation is a nonprofit committed to ensuring that vital resources are available to all charter, public, and private campuses across the Petaluma community. Now in its 38th year, PEF receives no government funding, and works hard to honor its mission to enrich and enhance the academic experience of each and every one of Petaluma’s 12,000 students.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The event takes place at the Petaluma Veterans Building, 1094 S. Petaluma Blvd.

COTS DINING RAFFLE

Multiple restaurants

Tickets on sale until Sept. 30

Drawing Oct. 15

WHAT’S HAPPENING? A total of 36 of Petaluma’s favorite restaurants are participating in this delicious annual fundraiser for COTS (Committee on the Shelterless), a massive, city-wide raffle for one of four magnificent dining packages totaling more than $3600 in local dining experiences.