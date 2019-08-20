Petaluma Bestsellers: Dumb birds and hot dogs dominate book list

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Aug. 12-Aug. 18, 2019

Two nature-themed guidebooks, one straightforward and very locally focused, the other outrageous and strictly aiming for laughs, are on this week’s list of bestselling fiction and nonfiction books. Moving into the No. 1 spot (up from No. 5 last week) is “The Petaluma Wetlands Field Guide,” by Marian Parker and John Shribbs, a picture-filled exploration of the various birds, plants and animals that populate Petaluma’s Shollenberger Park and surrounding wetlands. At No. 9 (marking its first appearance on the list) is Matt Kracht’s hilarious, fully illustrated, obscenely satirical spoof, “The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America.” The bizarrely-behaving 50 birds that Kracht describes are technically real – the White-Breasted Nuthatch, the Canada Goose, etc. - though the author can’t resist giving them insulting nicknames (The White-Breasted Butt Nugget, for example) while pointing out their various annoying peculiarities.

On the list of bestselling kids and young adults book, the top of the pile has been taken over by the just-released “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls,” Dav Pilkey’s latest entry in his popular series of Dogman books. Dropping down to No. 2 is last week’s No. 1, Tui Sutherland’s graphic novel “Wings of Fire: Poison Jungle.” Another “Wings of Fire” title, “Lost Heir,” appears this week too, landing at No. 4.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Petaluma Wetlands Field Guide,’ by Marian Parker and John Shribbs

2. ‘Educated,’ written by Tara Westover

3. ‘The Pioneers,’ written by David McCullough

4. ‘The Sixth Man,’ written by Andre Iguodala

5. ‘Dopesick,’ by Beth Macy

6. ‘Circe,’ written by Madeline Miller

7. ‘The Nickel Boys,’ by Colson Whitehead

8. ‘The Witch Elm,’ by Tana French

9. ‘Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America,’ by Matt Kracht

10. ‘The Rosie Project,’ by Graeme Simsion

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls,’ by Dav Pilkey

2. ‘Wings of Fire: Poison Jungle,’ by Tui Sutherland

3. ‘Pigeon HAS to Go to School!’ by Mo Willems

4. ‘Wings of Fire Graphic Novel: Lost Heir,’ written by Tui Sutherland

5. ‘Bad Guys in The Big Bad Wolf,’ by Aaron Blabey

6. ‘The Baby-Sitters Club: Kristy’s Big Day’ (Graphic Novel),’ by Ann M. Martin and Gail Galligan

7. ‘Greenglass House,’ by Kate Milford

8. ‘This Was Our Pact,’ by Ryan Andrews

9. ‘Imagine That: A Hoot & Olive Story,’ written by Jonathan D. Voss

10. ‘Arc of a Scythe: Scythe,’ written by Neil Shusterman

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)