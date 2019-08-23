Culture Junkie: On movies, music and hearing Springsteen for the first time

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
August 23, 2019, 6:01AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Last weekend I saw “Blinded by the Light.” Actually, I saw it twice, once in the morning in Petaluma, and later that evening in Rohnert Park. See, my kids and I are big Bruce Springsteen fans, something Jenna and Andy inherited from me, who raised them with “the Boss” literally hanging over their heads in the form of a large, framed “Born in the U.S.A.” poster that was almost always on display somewhere in plain sight in whatever house we were living in. It has even spent some time in each of my kid’s college dorm rooms (and, for what it’s worth, is currently viewable in the men’s room at the Argus-Courier offices). So Andy and Jenna were both were anticipating joining me in seeing the new film, about a young man in the ’80s, in England, whose life was changed when a friend introduced him to the music of Springsteen.

When the film debuted last weekend, however, our schedules did not quite coincide, however, and with Jenna busy in the morning and Andy less available in the evening, I was happy enough to see the movie twice, once with each one of them. Given that I genuinely enjoyed and appreciated the film, as did my kids (see Andy’s review in Millennials Talk Cinema), it was no hardship seeing the film two times in one day.

In fact, it made for quite an emotional ride.

The movie is based on London-based journalist Sarfraz Manzoor’s 2007 memoir “Greetings from Bury Park: Race, Religion and Rock ’n’ Roll,” in which he describes the moment when, in the late 1980s in Lutton, England, the music of Springsteen gave him a sense of direction and self-confidence he’d been desperately seeking. He was 16, the son of a Pakistani factory worker, and the songs he heard on those first two cassette tapes utterly changed his world, despite their having been written and recorded by a man whose life, in many ways, could not have been more different from his.

Of course, it’s not our differences that bring us together, but our similarities, and what Manzoor heard in those songs were the stories of working class people desperate to be more than their circumstances suggested was possible. Watching the movie, especially the moment when the main character sits down and really listens to his first Bruce Springsteen song, was one of those electrifying “time machine” moments that instantly transported me back to my first time really paying attention to the messages embedded in Springsteen’s music.

Like in the movie, it was a friend who made it happen.

It was the summer of 1980, late afternoon on a Friday.

I dropped in to see my friend Ross. He was within a few days of leaving for an extended educational program in Japan. I had only seen Ross sporadically over the previous few months, as he was doing college things and I was working several jobs, including loading crates on the mayonnaise line at a S.E. Rykoff, a major restaurant food manufacturing plant in L.A.

I was just barely 20. Ross was a few years older. We’d known each other since my Freshman year at Downey High School.

As I stepped through the door of Ross’s room — this was at his parent’s house, also in Downey — he waved me in, indicated that he was talking to someone on the phone and would be with me in a minute. With a flourish, he closed the door and pointed to something on the inside, a hand-printed sign taped to the wood. In big, bold letters, the sign read, “’It’s a town full of losers, and I’m pulling out of here to win.’ Bruce Springsteen.’ A vaguely familiar rock tune was playing on Ross’s turntable, and though I was only peripherally familiar with the music of the E Street Band, I correctly guessed that my friend was listening to a Springsteen album.

When the phone call was done, Ross pointed to the turntable, and breathlessly explained to me that he’d recently become immersed in the music of The Boss, that it had changed his life, that it put into words much of what he had been feeling but could never quite express.

I was surprised, to say the least. Personally, all I knew about Springsteen was that he was from New Jersey and had a song that included the phrase, “Just wrap your legs ‘round these velvet rims and strap your hands ‘cross my engines.”

And the only reason I knew those lyrics was because my roommate was fond of making fun of them. I told Ross as much, and as I remember it, he pantomimed a heart attack before pulling out his headphones, pointing to a chair near the turntable, physically placing the headphones around my ears, while producing the lyric sheet from the album “Born to Run” and placing it in my hands.

With another ornate gesture, Ross pointed to the lyrics of the title song, just as a palpitating drum riff on the turntable led the charge into the song itself, “Born to Run.” It was one of those life-changing moments that, to this day, I still remember in precise detail. As Springsteen sang, I read along with those lyrics, and I swear I could literally feel my life changing as I sat there, my existence abruptly separating into two distinct parts, like a subdividing cell under a microscope, and there I was, hovering between the part of my life that had happened before Springsteen, and everything that would come afterwards.

In the years since, I have told that story to countless people. I even included it, or a version of it, in a one-man show I once wrote and have performed nearly 100 times. In the show, it is the moment a struggling young man, the younger me, begins to come alive in unpredictable and exciting new ways. Later in the play, I recreate the moment — and yes, it really happened — when the workers on that same mayonnaise line all broke into singing and dancing along with a radio broadcast of Springsteen’s song “Out in the Street.”

And that’s not the last time I witnessed the music of Bruce Springsteen causing men to show surprisingly vulnerable acts of public enthusiasm. In 1985, shortly after the release of Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.,” with several of those songs already popular on the radio, I was seated at a bar in San Rafael, having only recently ended a relationship with my girlfriend and still stinging from the rejection, when “Dancing in the Dark” started playing from the speakers all around the bar. It was shortly after midnight, and as it so happened, there were about a dozen patrons present. As soon as the song erupted from behind the bar, the guys all around began shouting happily, “Turn it up! Yeah, Bruce! Love this song!”

One guy began pumping his fist in the air, chanting a line from the song that hadn’t yet been uttered by Bruce this early in the tune, but that obviously struck a chord with him. “This gun’s for hire! This gun’s for hire!”

It was a moment that was simultaneously sad, silly and deeply profound, as a bunch of lonely guys found a way to bond over the music of a guy who seemed to know something of what we were all feeling.

Springsteen’s having an interesting moment of semi-revival right now, though based on the sold-out numbers for every concert he’s performed since exploding onto the scene, with or without his E Street Band, he’s clearly never exactly gone away. His “Springsteen on Broadway” show played for over a year in New York, ending last December just in time for Bruce to go to work on a new CD and live concert movie (“Western Stars”). He just surprise-released a live album of acoustic songs from his 1986 appearance at the first Bridge Concert in Mountain View (I was there!), and has announced that he’ll be going into the studio soon to record his first full album of new songs with the E Street Band in over a decade. Once that project is done, Bruce and the band will embark on a worldwide tour, the first since they concluded their spectacular “The River” retrospective Tour in 2017 (I was there, with Jenna and Andy, in Oakland!). And a new documentary about Bruce’s late saxophonist Clarence Clemons, “Who Do I Think I Am?” just began streaming on Netflix and other services.

As for “Blinded By the Light,” reportedly purchased by Warner Bros. for 15 million dollars after it premiered last January at Sundance, the film might be about a young man from another country, with a different background and different (though similar) problems. What I felt most, though, in watching the film last weekend (both times!) was joy. The joy of connecting with others around a shared enthusiasm, and, as I described it in that aforementioned play, “The sheer ridiculous joy of just being alive.” That’s what the music of Springsteen brought into my life all those years ago, as it did for Sarfraz Manzoor, and millions of others around the world.

That’s what Bruce still brings, with everything he’s created and (thankfully) continues to create.

(Culture Junkie runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. You can reach David at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine