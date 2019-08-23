Culture Junkie: On movies, music and hearing Springsteen for the first time

Last weekend I saw “Blinded by the Light.” Actually, I saw it twice, once in the morning in Petaluma, and later that evening in Rohnert Park. See, my kids and I are big Bruce Springsteen fans, something Jenna and Andy inherited from me, who raised them with “the Boss” literally hanging over their heads in the form of a large, framed “Born in the U.S.A.” poster that was almost always on display somewhere in plain sight in whatever house we were living in. It has even spent some time in each of my kid’s college dorm rooms (and, for what it’s worth, is currently viewable in the men’s room at the Argus-Courier offices). So Andy and Jenna were both were anticipating joining me in seeing the new film, about a young man in the ’80s, in England, whose life was changed when a friend introduced him to the music of Springsteen.

When the film debuted last weekend, however, our schedules did not quite coincide, however, and with Jenna busy in the morning and Andy less available in the evening, I was happy enough to see the movie twice, once with each one of them. Given that I genuinely enjoyed and appreciated the film, as did my kids (see Andy’s review in Millennials Talk Cinema), it was no hardship seeing the film two times in one day.

In fact, it made for quite an emotional ride.

The movie is based on London-based journalist Sarfraz Manzoor’s 2007 memoir “Greetings from Bury Park: Race, Religion and Rock ’n’ Roll,” in which he describes the moment when, in the late 1980s in Lutton, England, the music of Springsteen gave him a sense of direction and self-confidence he’d been desperately seeking. He was 16, the son of a Pakistani factory worker, and the songs he heard on those first two cassette tapes utterly changed his world, despite their having been written and recorded by a man whose life, in many ways, could not have been more different from his.

Of course, it’s not our differences that bring us together, but our similarities, and what Manzoor heard in those songs were the stories of working class people desperate to be more than their circumstances suggested was possible. Watching the movie, especially the moment when the main character sits down and really listens to his first Bruce Springsteen song, was one of those electrifying “time machine” moments that instantly transported me back to my first time really paying attention to the messages embedded in Springsteen’s music.

Like in the movie, it was a friend who made it happen.

It was the summer of 1980, late afternoon on a Friday.

I dropped in to see my friend Ross. He was within a few days of leaving for an extended educational program in Japan. I had only seen Ross sporadically over the previous few months, as he was doing college things and I was working several jobs, including loading crates on the mayonnaise line at a S.E. Rykoff, a major restaurant food manufacturing plant in L.A.

I was just barely 20. Ross was a few years older. We’d known each other since my Freshman year at Downey High School.

As I stepped through the door of Ross’s room — this was at his parent’s house, also in Downey — he waved me in, indicated that he was talking to someone on the phone and would be with me in a minute. With a flourish, he closed the door and pointed to something on the inside, a hand-printed sign taped to the wood. In big, bold letters, the sign read, “’It’s a town full of losers, and I’m pulling out of here to win.’ Bruce Springsteen.’ A vaguely familiar rock tune was playing on Ross’s turntable, and though I was only peripherally familiar with the music of the E Street Band, I correctly guessed that my friend was listening to a Springsteen album.