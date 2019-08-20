Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette’ and ‘Blinded By the Light’

As the summer season of blockbusters winds to a close, audiences have been quietly slipped a pair of films that emphasize honest human relationships and huge degrees of heart in lieu of explosions, cyborgs, helicopter crashes and rock ‘em sock ‘em superheroes. One, directed by Gurinder Chadha (“Bend it Like Beckham”), is based on the memoir, “Greetings From Bury Park” by British journalist-documentarian Sarfraz Manzoor, and charts the charmingly sweet but rocky blossoming of its author as he discovers the music of American songwriter Bruce Springsteen. The other, directed by Richard Linklater (“Dazed and Confused,” “Boyhood”) is inspired by Maria Semple’s 2012 novel “Where’d You Go, Bernadette,” and follows a middle-aged architect (Kate Blanchett) who mysteriously disappears, inspiring her daughter to try and unravel who her mother really is, or was.

Here’s what a pair of reviewers from our pool of film critics have to say about these two new films.

‘WHERE’D YOU GO, BERNADETTE?’ (PG-13)

Alexa Chipman

Romantic comedies usually involve a pair of attractive actors in their twenties pretending to hate each other until the sexual tension becomes too much and they are carefully maneuvered into happily ever after (yawn). “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” ignores those rules and presents us with a delightfully fresh vision of what the genre can offer.

Cate Blanchett is the anti-social architect Bernadette, giving a flamboyant performance that is amusing and sparks true empathy. I felt the anxiety and frustrated creativity of her character, while laughing along with Bernadette’s antics.

Her rant about how irritating the incessant yammering of small talk can be put me decidedly on her side right from the start. Bernadette’s confident eccentricity is probably what I will be like in about twenty years, minus the designer sunglasses.

The film brings up intriguing questions, like whether escaping from a depressing reality is helpful or unhealthy. It demonstrates the notion that perspective is everything. The reason Bernadette’s marriage is on the rocks is not because they dislike each other. They are just looking at the same situation and seeing different things.

Watching the structure of a romantic comedy in a later stage of the relationship is fascinating. The character arcs are deeper and more meaningful from the couple, not to mention their adorably precocious teenage daughter (played by Emma Nelson) in the mix.

The only problem with the film is that the opening scene shows where Bernadette went after she disappeared, whereas in the novel, her story is unwrapped in a lingering, mysterious fashion. If you are currently reading the book, I would recommend finishing it before going to the movie and having the ending spoiled.

‘BLINDED BY THE LIGHT’ (PG-13)

Anderson Templeton

“Blinded by the Light” is a clever coming-of-age story following Javed (Viveik Kalra), a dutiful 16-year old British Pakistani kid who discovers hope and meaning through Bruce Springsteen’s words and music.

I know that sounds corny, but the film is so much more than that. I mean ... there are definitely a few corny moments in this film.

But it’s set in the ‘80s, so it works.

“Blinded by the Light” is powerful, creative, funny and deeply moving, exploring the transformative power of music. In answer to why Javed is so enraptured by Springsteen’s work, he replies, “Bruce sings about not letting the hardness of the world stop you from letting the best of you slip away.”

That is exactly what this film is about.

I’m pretty sure anyone who’s ever been a teenager has experienced their own moment of being touched by the power of music. And you don’t even have to be a fan of The Boss to appreciate a film that celebrates those kinds of life-changing transformations.

Especially a film as brilliant and beautiful as this one.

