Toolin’ Around Town: ‘Memorable run’ for PJHS coach Ed Gary

An estimated 10,000 students have passed through the hallways of the “new” Petaluma Junior High School since it opened in the spring of 1962, welcoming back west side students who’d been on double session at Kenilworth Junior High for two years, because of the deterioration of the original PJHS on Fair Street.

The new campus was a pleasant sight for second-year physical education instructor and math teacher Ed Gary, who had plans to improve the school’s freshman basketball program and introduce intramural sports to its noon activities. All the pieces seemed to fall into place for Gary, early in his teaching career, after being discharged from the Army.

A career athlete and sports aficionado, Gary, a native of Wheaton, Illinois, immersed himself in sports throughout his youth, honing his skills and winning championships. He was a three-year high school baseball starter who spurned a $65-a-month professional contract, opting for an education and hoping to make his college team.

“My biggest disappointment in life was not making the Western Illinois University baseball team,” said Gary, who graduated with a degree in general education before joining the Army and ending up at Two Rock Ranch Station, where he monitored Soviet missile launches, and in 1958 found the communications frequency for the launch of Sputnik 2.

Newly discharged, recently married and unemployed, Gary was hired by Petaluma Parks and Recreation supervisor Dick Shollenberger, in June of 1960, as activities director at McNear Park. “Where the kids could come and be safe and have fun,” said Gary. That September, he joined the 27-member PJHS faculty, earning $4,650 for the school year.

Although Gary is mostly remembered for his coaching and officiating, generations of PJHS students also recall having him as their math teacher. Dedicated and strict, he spent 23 classroom years encouraging them to solve their own problems.

“I was tough, but I was fair,” he said. “It was my job to prepare them for high school.”

His lasting impact on freshman basketball, which elevated players to compete at the high school level, and in the classroom, where his irascible style assured authority, are etched in his legacy, carved during a 48-year teaching career, 35 years full-time and 13 years as a substitute.

At PJHS, Gary hurriedly ate lunch in order to run the school’s intramural sports program, offering basketball, tennis and the newly emerging soccer. When his ninth grade basketball teams had a hard time competing against the larger, better-prepared Santa Rosa junior high schools, he created a new, smaller league joining Novato schools with Kenilworth, Rohnert Park and PJHS. In nine years, his teams won five championships, ending when the ninth graders moved over to Petaluma High. He also initiated a CYO basketball program for seventh and eighth graders: his teams won 11 championships.

“Sports breed camaraderie, a school spirit and a feeling of belonging to the entire school,” said Gary. “Not just athletes.”

Many followers of Petaluma High School sports, including me, believe Gary is a deserving candidate for recognition in Petaluma High’s Sports Hall of Fame, alongside noted athletes and coaches who have made significant contributions to PHS sports. Being a junior high coach should not be a factor since his players were considered high school freshmen when they played. His record of 20 years coaching basketball and 10 more as football coach, combined with his many other endeavors should make him a shoo-in.

When not coaching, Gary could be found on football fields, basketball courts or baseball diamonds, officiating high school sports for the North Bay Officials Association. During his 35-year tenure, he served as coordinator of high school football officials from 1980-1995, assigning officials for 29 high school teams and more than 60 Pop Warner football teams. Ironically, Gary felt basketball, the sport he most loved to coach, was the hardest to officiate; while football, his least favorite to coach, was the easiest to referee.

Among his officiating highlights was refereeing football games at San Quentin prison, where, for obvious reasons, whistles were prohibited.

“We tooted horns instead,” he said.

Throughout their marriage, Gary and his second wife, Mary, towed their travel trailer around the country, covering more than 100,000 miles in the journeys. They visited Europe six times and explored other countries, including Russia. They moved to Cottage Grove, Oregon in 2007 and Mary died earlier this year.

“I had a memorable run of 48 years Petaluma,” said Gary. “I’m 85, but still feel like I’m 60.”

