Out and About in Petaluma: Daniel Handler, an hitchhiking dog and ‘Oz’

LEARN ABOUT THE NEW CLIMATE ACTION COMMISSION

Petaluma’s new Clmate Action Commission is hosting a forum on Thursday, Sept. 5, from 6-8 p.m. at the Petaluma Library, 100 Fairgrounds Dr. The commission is presenting the forum to inform residents about the purpose of the group, how climate solutions can be inclusive, equitable and accessible, and how locals can participate in the effort.

MEET DANIEL HANDLER

The author of the infamous and/or hilarious novels “We Are Pirates” and “The Basic Eight,” as well as the person “responsible for” Lemony Snicket’s popular children’s books “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” San Francisco’s Daniel Handler has a new book, the massively mysterious and somewhat supernatural “Bottle Grove.” He’ll be at Copperfield’s Books on Friday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m., discussing his work and the new book with John Vanderslice. Attendees are invited to have a specialty cocktail (not sure what that means, but it sounds intriguing) with Handler at the Roaring Donkey following the event. 140 Kentucky St. Free, reservations suggested through at Copperfield’s or online at EventBrite.com.

SEE THROUGH ‘THE ARTIST’S EYE’ AT DOWNTOWN MUSEUM

The Petaluma History Museum’s current exhibition, a collection of images from glass negatives by Joseph C. Wayne, is a must-see for fans of photography and those interested in little-known aspects of Petaluma history. Wayne had a local photography studio on 167 Main Street. The show includes photos representing his unique style of commercial photography and imaginative portrait-style creations. Also in the exhibition are personal works, including photos of his family and a “pictorial journey” of the Wayne’s many trips, excursions and recreational adventures. 20 Fourth St. Open Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information visit PetalumaMuseum.com.

LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE

The cherished tradition of square dancing continues in Petaluma, every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things animated, and the group is always looking for new dancers, seasoned or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are very, very welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

CONTEMPLATE ‘ABSTRACTIONS’

Abstract art created by artists with developmental and intellectual disabilities is the focus of the new exhibition at Alchemia Gallery & Studio in downtown Petaluma. Curated by Deborah Tanaka and Thomas Barba, the show – titled simply “Abstractions” – is truly massive, featuring the work of 30 artists, and in addition to the Petaluma site (111 Kentucky St.), will also have a co-exhibition at Alchemia’s Novato Gallery as well (1123 Grant St.). Defined as “a visual language that defies expectation and challenges perception,” abstract art is a powerful form of artistic expression in which the artist and the viewers find new ways of seeing the world.

DISCOVER ‘AT THE HEELS OF HISTORY’ AT BOOKSTORE

“Filigree’s Midnight Ride,” by authors Pam Berkman and Dorothy Hearst, with illustrations by Clair Powell, is the first in a new series of children’s books looking at important historical moments through the eyes of animals. In “Midnight Ride,” that animal is Filigree, a small Pomeranian who becomes the unlikely saddle pal of Paul Revere during a certain famous horse ride in 1775. Berkman and Hearst will be discussing the book and the future of the series at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma, 140 Kentucky St. at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Free. CopperfieldsBooks.com.