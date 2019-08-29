Out and About in Petaluma: ‘The Artist’s Eye Behind the Lens’

WEST SIDE STORIES

Everybody loves a good story. West Side Stories owes its success to that fact. Tucked inside Petaluma Portworks, 613 Second St., the popular story-slam event invites randomly selected volunteers from the audience to deliver a five-minute story inspired by a different theme each month. The audience chooses a winner. Next live show is Wednesday, Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m. The theme is “High School.” Should be terrifying. Tickets are $12, available in advance at WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com

‘THE ARTIST’S EYE

BEHIND THE LENS’

The Petaluma History Museum’s current exhibition, a collection of images from glass negatives by Joseph C. Wayne, is a must-see for fans of photography and those interested in little-known aspects of Petaluma. Wayne had a local photography studio on 167 Main Street. The show includes photos representing his unique style of commercial photography and imaginative portrait-style creations. Also in the exhibition are personal works, including photos of his family and a “pictorial journey” of the Wayne’s many trips, excursions and recreational adventures. 20 Fourth St. Open Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PetalumaMuseum.com.

DANIEL HANDLER IN

CONVERSATION

The author of the infamous and/or hilarious novels “We Are Pirates” and “The Basic Eight,” as well as the person “responsible for” Lemony Snickett’s popular children’s books “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” San Francisco’s Daniel Handler has a new book, the massively mysterious and somewhat supernatural “Bottle Grove.” He’ll be at Copperfield’s Books on Friday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m., discussing his work and the new book with John Vanderslice. 140 Kentucky St. Free, reservations suggested though at Copperfield’s or online at EventBrite.com.

‘NATURE’S MAGIC

TAKES WING’

Artist Julia Pozsgai demonstrates her delightful sense of creative energy in a new one-woman-show, “Nature’s Magic Takes Wing.” Running through Aug. 31 at the Petaluma Arts Center, the exhibition includes dozens of paintings of birds and animals, flowers and trees, and other natural wonders. The Petaluma Art Center is at 230 Lakeville St., adjacent to Petaluma SMART train (enter from E Washington St). Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 4:30. PetalumaArtsCenter.org or visit the artist website at PansyCreations.com.

‘STAR WARS:

A NEW HOPE’

Kicking off its popular weekly 2019 fall cinema series, the Petaluma Film Alliance presents George Lucas’ 1977 game-changer ‘Star Wars: A New Hope.’ Wednesday, Sept. 4. The film screens at 7 p.m. Lecture/introduction by Mike Traina at 6 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.