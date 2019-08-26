Summer Roundup: Circus Vargas leads local late-summer attractions

There’s something about circuses in the summer and fall that just seems right. It could be warm and sunny outside the big top or the multi-colored train, or cloudy and cold but still dry enough for circus wagons. That’s just good weather for circuses, as has been encoded in our psyches by such movies as “Dumbo,” “Toby Tyler” and “The Greatest Showman,” and in books like Gwenda Bond’s “Girl on a Wire,” Daniel Wallace’s “Big Fish,” Sara Gruen’s “Water for Elephants,” and even spookier fare like “Ray Bradbury’s “Something Wicked This Way Comes.” Just as no summer would be right without baseball games on the radio, no summer is complete without some hint of the circus coming to town.

In the next few weeks, we’ve got two: the legendary Circus Vargas, setting up under its iconic big top tent for a week of dazzling acrobatics and gasp-inducing, family-friendly feats, and then the impossible-to-describe Lagunitas Beer Circus, where, we are promised, we will see things we can’t un-see, and hear things we can’t un-hear.

Speaking of which, this September will also bring to movie theaters the highly anticipated part two of Stephen King’s “It,” featuring the single scariest clown in the history of clowns (politics aside, please). So, since we’re talking about summer, fall and circuses, we have to add that to the mix too.

Of course, there are plenty of non-circus things to do in Petaluma and beyond over the final weeks of summer, of course. Here’s a short showcase of some of the more enticing events, festivals and outdoor activities, with and without clowns.

CIRCUS VARGAS: ‘THE GREATEST OF EASE’ – Now officially the largest travelling circus company in America, the South Bay-based Circus Vargas (fully animal free) returns to Petaluma with a spectacular new show, “The Greatest of Ease,” described as a journey back in time to the Golden Age of circuses, complete with an onstage circus train, all under an old-fashioned circus tent. This all-new show is crammed with acrobatic aerial exploits, jugglers, trapeze artists and contortionists, crazy clown comedy, a woman who shoots a bow-and-arrow with her feet (behind her own back, using a mirror), and Circus Vargas’ crowd-pleasing motorcyclists defying gravity inside a giant metal ball. Before the show, visiting kids can learn circus skills in the rings, and everyone who sticks around can meet the performers and have their pictures taken with their favorites. The iconic big-top tent will go up early this week on the lawn at the Petaluma Fairgrounds, and performances begin Friday, Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m. Additional shows are Saturday, Aug. 31, 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 2 at 2 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m. Tickets $17-$42. CircusVargas.com.

BROADWAY UNDER THE STARS: ‘GALA CELEBRATION’ (Sept. 6-8, Jack London State Historical Park) – Sonoma County’s Transcendence Theatre Company concludes its annual series of outdoor Broadway-themed musical revues with one final show, its popular Gala Celebration (Sept. 6-8). Staged outdoors inside the ruins of an old winery at the gorgeous Jack London State Historical Park (which has been gifted nearly half-a-million dollars by Transcendence Theatre over the last several seasons), the Gala Celebration is being directed and choreographed by Tony Gonzalez (Transcendence’s “A Chorus Line”). Musical direction is by Susan Draus (music director of the Broadway musical “Good Vibrations”). The gala will showcase a variety of song and dance styles. For information, visit TranscendenceTheatre.org.