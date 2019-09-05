Summer Roundup: Summer celebrations make way for fall festivals

September, in many ways, is a bridge between Summer and Autumn, a kind of last-gasp month filled with final things – the final day of vacation for some, the final free SMART train ride for kids, the final transcendence show at Jack London – all of which give way to a whole bunch of firsts. The first signs of corn growing at the Pumpkin Maze. The first football game at the high school. The first display of Christmas decorations at the local Target store (Yep. It’s happening. Prepare yourself).

Here’s a short roundup of some of the more interesting and enticing events taking place in and around Petaluma this September.

BROADWAY UNDER THE STARS: ‘GALA CELEBRATION’ (Sept. 6-8, Jack London State Historical Park) – Sonoma County’s Transcendence Theatre Company concludes its annual series of outdoor Broadway-themed musical revues with one final show, its popular Gala Celebration (Sept. 6-8). Staged outdoors inside the ruins of an old winery at the gorgeous Jack London State Historical Park (which has been gifted nearly half-a-million dollars by Transcendence Theatre over the last several seasons), the Gala Celebration is being directed and choreographed by Tony Gonzalez (Transcendence’s “A Chorus Line”). Musical direction is by Susan Draus (music director of the Broadway musical “Good Vibrations”). The gala will showcase a variety of song and dance styles. For information, visit TranscendenceTheatre.org.

LAGUNITAS BEER CIRCUS (Saturday, Sept. 8, 5-10 p.m.) - With the eye-catching tag-line “See things you can’t un-see!” the annual Lagunitas Beer Circus returns to the Petaluma Fairgrounds. The beneficiary this year is the non-profit Phoenix Theater), and General Circus Freaker tickets are a flat $40, which includes the first beer. The headliner this year is Gogol Bordello, and did we mention there will be beer? Information at Lagunitas.com.

PETALUMA POETRY WALK (Sunday, Sept. 15, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.) – One of Petaluma’s most distinctive and unique annual event, the Poetry Walk steps up for its 24th consecutive year. Here’s what’s going to happen. Beginning at 11 a.m. in the ballroom of Hotel Petaluma (205 Kentucky St.), where host Terry Ehret will introduce readings by three local poets (Barbara Swift Brauer, Camille Norton, and Sonoma County Poet Laureate Maya Khosla), the movable feast will then move to The Bank, 199 N. Petaluma Blvd. There, at noon, you can hear readings by Terri Glass, Martin Hickel and Erin Rodoni, hosted by Kevin Pryne. At 1 p.m., at the River Front Café (224 B St.), hosted by David Magdalene, there will be readings by Diane Frank, William Greenwood and Jeanne Powell. At 2 p.m., at North Bay Café (25 N. Petaluma Blvd.), host Daniel McKenzie (that’s technically still tentative) will introduce attendees to poets Arnoldo Garcia and Nina Serrano. Copperfield’s Books is the location of the 3 p.m. session, hosted by Gwenn O’Gara, and featuring poets Maxine Chernoff and Petaluma’s own 2019 Pulitzer winner Forrest Gander. Iris Dunkle hosts the 4 p.m. session at The Phoenix Theater (201 Washington St.), where poets Lucille Lang Day, Ruth Nolan, Susan Cohen, Barbara Quick and Jack Foley will read poems from the recent collection “Fire and Rain: Ecopoetry of California.” At 5 p.m., the whole shebang moves to the Petaluma Historical Museum and Library (20 Fourth St.), where host John Johnson will introduce Phyllis Meshulam and student poets from Cal Poets and Poetry Out Loud. And it all comes to a close with a two-hour block of poetry at Aqus Café (189 H St.), hosted by David Magdalene and featuring Raphael Block, Albert Flynn DeSIlver, Maureen Hurley, Michael Koch and Gail Mitchell. You can follow along all day, or pick-and-choose, but do enjoy some live poetry in this unique literary celebration. PetalumaPoetryWalk.org.