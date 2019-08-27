Helping Out: PEF Bash, Dining on the River, more

PETALUMA EDUCATION FOUNDATION BASH – Your Star is Born

Petaluma Veterans Hall

Saturday, Sept. 7, 5:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? With an old-Hollywood theme and a special performance of the hit song “Shallow,” the Petaluma Education Foundation’s 2019 fundraising bash will bear the title “Your Star is Born,” and will include a red carpet, cocktail reception, silent auction, a grand dinner and live auction, plus live music and dancing to the tunes of Price & Joy. Tickets are $175 ($150 for early birds through Aug. 10) and are available by calling the PEF office at 778-5063 or through the wevsite at PEFBASH2019.afrogs.org.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Petaluma Education Foundation is a nonprofit committed to ensuring that vital resources are available to all charter, public, and private campuses across the Petaluma community. Now in its 38th year, PEF receives no government funding, and works hard to honor its mission to enrich and enhance the academic experience of each and every one of Petaluma’s 12,000 students.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The event takes place at the Petaluma Veterans Building, 1094 S. Petaluma Blvd.

EVENING ON THE RIVER – Fundraiser for Petaluma River Park

Foundry Wharf

Saturday, Sept. 21, 5-9 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Great wines and delicious craft beers will be flowing, a farm-to-table dinner will be served, fantastic items for the auctions (live and silent) will be available for perusing and live music will be playing, all as the sun sets over the Petaluma River. Suggested attire is “wine country formal,” and the event is 21+. In addition to all of the above, attendees will have a chance to hear about upcoming plans for the creating of Petaluma River Park.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Due to the generosity of an anonymous donor, The Petaluma River Park Foundation has been able to put a down payment on the property known as the McNear peninsula, a 20-acre slice of undeveloped waterfront property right in the heart of Petaluma’s downtown. With dreams of creating a park for public recreation, education and conservation events, cultural activities, and community use, the nonprofit is hoping to raise up to 10 million additional dollars to complete the purchase, save the property from development, and establish a beautiful new park for everyone in Petaluma. PetalumaRiverPark.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The event takes place at the Foundry Wharf, 625 2nd St. Tickets are $80 per person. Sponsoring businesses include Leghorn Wine Company, Griffo Distillery and The War Wagon Smokery. For tickets and more information visit PetalumaRiverPark.org.

COTS DINING PACKAGE RAFFLE

Multiple Petaluma restaurants

Tickets on sale through Sept. 30

Drawing Oct. 15

WHAT’S HAPPENING? A total of 36 of Petaluma’s favorite restaurants are participating in this delicious annual fundraiser for COTS (Committee on the Shelterless), a massive, city-wide raffle for one of four magnificent dining packages totaling more than $3600 in local dining experiences. The first place prize is worth $1,530, and is an assortment of gift certificates (in varying amounts) from Lagunitas Brewing Company, Rosen’s 256 North, Cucina Paradiso, Wild Goat Bistro, Brewster’s Beer Garden, Risibisi, Della Fattoria, Kabuki and Aqus. The second place prize, with $1,150, includes dining certificates from Central Market, Sugo Trattoria, The Washoe House, The Shuckery, Mi Pueblo, Oyama Sushi, Caprara’s Pizzeria, Pongo’s Kitchen & Tap, Roy’s Chicago Dogs at the Yard and Wishbone. Third place, worth $550, will take you to Taps Beer Co & Kitchen, Traxx Bar & Grill, Whisper Sisters, Pinky’s Pizza, Wicked Slush, Hallie’s Diner, Old Chicago Pizza, Sax’s Joint and the River Front Café. And the Fourth place prize, worth $320, will bring gift certificates for Rafy’s Pizzeria, Quinua Cocina Peruana, the Boulevard Café, Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop, Mary’s Pizza Shack, Sarah’s Eats & Sweets and Water Street Bistro.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Now in Petaluma for 30 years, COTS is powered by the conviction that no one, adult or child, should be without a safe, comfortable place to call home. Relying on grassroots support from the community and a legion of volunteers, COTS serves over 2,400 people each year, sheltering, feeding and offering support services to thousands throughout the county. Learn more COTS.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Raffle tickets are $20 each, and can be purchased at Century 21 Bundesen, 612 S. Petaluma Blvd. or 522 S. Petaluma Blvd. The deadline for sales is Sept. 30, and the drawing will take place on Oct. 15.