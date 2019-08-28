Your Weekend: Popa Chubby, Eric Lindell and the return of Frodo Baggins

THURSDAY

Z AND THE BENDERS

Locally grown Mike Z brings his bluesy, funky, jazzy band to Lagunitas Brewing Company’s music-and-beer garden for an afternoon/evening of first-rate original tunes mixed with what Mr. Z likes to call “covers with a twist.” Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 McDowell Blvd. 4:20 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

FRIDAY

ERIC LINDELL

Formerly of Sonoma County, the mighty Eric Lindell returns with this band The Natural Mystics and singer-songwriter Anson Funderburgh. Twenty years ago, he relocated to New Orleans, where his music has continued to win him wide acclaim and the fanship of some of blues greatest purveyors. AllMusic.com said of Lindell, “He plays soulful, funk-drenched, tight and focused grooves. He is a quadruple threat as a solid songwriter, impressive guitarist, affecting singer and harmonica blower. Lindell makes it seem not just easy, but natural.” The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. 9 p.m. $35. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

POPA CHUBBY

New York City’s sly bluesman Popa Chubby (born Ted Horowitz) comes to the Mystic Theatre as part of his massive summertime tour of the US. Chubby plays hard-hammered blues with a soulful passion and fiery ferocity that shakes his audiences to the core while making them want to get up and dance. For over 25 years, this guitar-playing, tattoo-rocking, shaved-headed, force to be reckoned with has entertained with an onstage style he likes to describe as “The Stooges meets Buddy Guy, Motörhead meets Muddy Waters, and Jimi Hendrix meets Robert Johnson.” Howell Devine opens. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $18. MysticTheatre.com

SUNDAY

‘THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RINGS’

Do you happen to remember what it was like seeing this on the big screen for the first time? It hot those screens on December 19, 2001, by the way. Petaluma’s Boulevard Cinemas, as part of its popular Flashback series, is giving us all a chance to relive that experience with a big screen exhibition of Peter Jackson’s epic adaptation of the enduring J.R.R. Tolkien fantasy-adventure novel. This one, though, is the “extended version,” running a whopping 2 hours and 59 minutes. And in case it just whets your appetite for the rest of the story, the Flashbacks will continue the following week with “The Two Towers,” followed by “The Return of the King” the week after that. Shows are 12:30 p.m. and 6:30. The movie repeats at those same times on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Cinemawest.com.

PETER WELKER SEXTET

Together of 37 years, the legendary Peter Welker Sextet begins string of five consecutive Sunday afternoon shows at the new (and very popular) riverside “restobar” Ayawaska (formerly Red Brick, formerly Grafitti). The music begins on the outdoor patio at 4 p.m. and goes until 6 p.m., and continues every Sunday through Sept. 29. No cover, but do plan to enjoy some of the Peruvian-style eatery/drinkery’s fine food and full bar. 101 Second St. Ayawaskasf.com.