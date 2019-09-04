Your Weekend: Spike Sykes, Billie Holiday and ‘The Two Towers’

THURSDAY

JEFF CROSBY AND THE REFUGEES

The music of Nashville singer-songwriter Jeff Crosby is definitely Americana — a lot of country, a spinkling of pop, all wrapped up in a tasty rock ‘n roll taco of unexpectedly fluid influences. A true touring troubadour, he’s lived just about everywhere and every mile he’s traveled in tattooed on the soul of his gorgeously crafted songs. You can catch him and his band, The Refugees, as they celebrate the release of Crosby’s newest album “Postcards From Magdalena.” Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 McDowell Blvd. 4:20 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

FRIDAY

SPIKE SYKES AND HIS AWESOME HOTCAKES

With its joyously mood-lifting brass section, and an epic level of enthusiasm a world class infectiously entertaining bandleader, Spike Sykes and the Awesome Hotcakes bring a sense of elegance and invention to their energetically upbeat, country-soul sound. Catch them at the Big Easy for a great big, weekend-starting dose of happiness. Opening is the folky, rocky, bluegrassy Hannah Jern-Miller, a Petaluma-based guitar-and-harmonica player who blends honest, expressive original tunes with entertainingly inventive cover tunes. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. 9 p.m. $35. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

THE BILLIE HOLIDAY PROJECT

Jazz singer Stella Heath’s remarkable celebration of Lady Day, a tribute to Billie Holiday’s music and her lasting legacy, comes to the Mystic Theatre for a special evening of expertly performed jazz and song, engagingly high spirits, absolutely true stories and a lot more. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $18. MysticTheatre.com.

SUNDAY

‘THE TWO TOWERS’

“They’re taking the hobbits to Isengard!” Tolkien’s epic adventure continues, as Boulevard Cinemas 14 presents the second of Peter Jackson’s epic adaptations of “The Lord of the Rings,” the “extended version,” running an action-packed 2 hours and 59 minutes. The story of Middle Earth’s battle between Sauron and the Gandalf/Aragorn crew will continue the following week with “The Return of the King.” Shows are 12:30 p.m. and 6:30. The movie repeats at those same times on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Cinemawest.com.