Petaluma’s Daily Acts presents Sonoma County climate change concert/festival

CLARK MILLER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
August 29, 2019, 12:01AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

PLANNING TO GO?

What: Rising Up for Climate Action

When: Sunday, Sept. 8, 1–7 p.m.

Where: SOMO Village Event Center, Rohnert Park

Cost: Adults, $30. Children 12-18, $20. VIP $100.

Tickets: dailyacts.org

Rupa and the April Fishes headline show envisioned as a call to action

PLANNING TO GO?

What: Rising Up for Climate Action

When: Sunday, Sept. 8, 1–7 p.m.

Where: SOMO Village Event Center, Rohnert Park

Cost: Adults, $30. Children 12-18, $20. VIP $100.

Tickets: dailyacts.org

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine