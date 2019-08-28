The Buzz: Forrest Gander opens show in SF, RockSoberFest seeks vendors of all kinds

Red carpet event at Boulevard Cinemas marks premiere of locally-filmed ‘Bennett’s War:’: The new drama “Bennett’s War,” filmed locally two years ago, will be celebrating its nation-wide premiere right here in Petaluma on opening night, Friday, Aug. 30, at 7:30 p.m. The film stars country singer Trace Adkins, actor Michael Roarke and locally-raised Ali Afshar, who also produced the film with Forrest Films, of which he is CEO. Afshar himself, along with unspecified members of the cast, will be on hand to walk the red carpet and meet fans T Boulevard Cinemas 14. According to Afshar, he and the entire team want to thank the Petaluma community for their support during the filming of the motorsports-themed crowd-pleaser. “Bennett’s War” is one of 13 films that Afshar has made in Petaluma over the past four years, but the first to be nationally released through Forrest Film’s new collaboration with Warner Bros.

“We make these movies in Petaluma, so we really want to celebrate their release in Petaluma,” said Afshar last month, on the set of yet another upcoming film.

“Bennett’s War,” which has built up a lot of awareness through an online trailer which has been viewed more than 14 million times, opens nationally on Friday. There will be several screenings in two theaters to accommodate anticipated local interest.

“If everybody in Petaluma sees the movie one time, we might break even,” laughed Afshar. “And if everyone who sees tells a friend to go see it, we could actually make some money, and then can keep making movies here in Petaluma for years to come. I consider this my home town. I bought my dad’s old house here, so I’m here a lot, not just when we’re filming. I really want this to be a good thing for Petaluma. And I can’t wait for them to come see the film that, in a way, everyone in town helped us make.”

RockSoberFest still seeking vendors for alcohol-free concert at fairgrounds: As Petaluma prepares to host its first RockSoberFest, producer Jeffrey Trotter wants local businesses, nonprofits, food purveyors, craftspeople and others to know that space is still available for food booths, craft booths, information booths, etc. The festival, taking place Saturday, Sept. 28 from 2-9 p.m. at the Petaluma Fairgrounds, will feature The Happys, Venus in Scorpio, No Account, Angel Almodor, Tyler Allen, Paul Hayward and several other acts in a drug and alcohol free environment. Cost for a non-food vendor is $125 per table/booth, and $150 for food vendors. Proceeds go to support the continuation of this one-of-a-kind celebration of sobriety, health and good times. For information, visit RockSoberFest.org or call Trotter at 415-578-0125.