The Buzz: Methodist Church gets history plaque, Film Alliance announces series

Petaluma’s Forrest Gander and Ashwini Bhat open collaborative show in San Francisco: Acclaimed Indian artist Ashwini Bhat is collaborating with Pulitzer-winning poet Forrest Gander in a unique show titled “Interior Landscape,” opening Friday, Sept. 6 at San Francisco’s Arion Press, in the historic Presidio. Described as an exploration of Tamil Sangam poetry, South-Indian temple architecture and “paleo-acoustics,” the exhibition invites viewers “to cross borders of time, culture and geography via the most intimate of gestures: the touch of a finger in clay, love poems in and out of translation, prayer, meditation and rhythmic pulse.” At the opening night reception, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Gander, of Petaluma, will read from his poems at 7 p.m. RSVPs recommended. The exhibit will be open through Thanksgiving in the gallery at Arion Press, 1802 Hays Street, at The Presidio. ArionPress.com.

Native Sons of the Golden West to dedicate history plaque to Petaluma United Methodist: It was 78 years ago, on Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941, that the Petaluma United Methodist Church officially consecrated its then-brand-new building. Congregants learned of the bombing of Pearl Harbor during the first service in the new facility. Previously, the congregation had existed in other Petaluma locations since back in the Gold Rush days of 1849. To celebrate the important local significance of the Methodist Church’s lengthy history and many contributions, the Grand Officers of the Native Sons of the Golden West will be dedicating a plaque at the church on Sunday, Sept. 8, at 11:30 a.m., immediately following the morning service. A reception in the church social hall will follow at 12:15 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Cinnabar Singers seeking new members: Petaluma’s Cinnabar Singers will be starting up their new season beginning Tuesday, Sept. 10, and are always eager to welcome new singers to join them for their fall/winter semester. The mixed-voice chorus is open to anyone 16 and older. Rehearsals are Tuesday evenings from 7:15-9:45 p.m., in the studio at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 N. Petaluma Blvd. The season culminates with a holiday concert at the Elim Lutheran Church. Newcomers will have a simple, laidback audition at their first rehearsal, to establish vocal range and to help musical director Michael Shahani decide their placement within the overall ensemble. While previous choral experience is useful, it is not required. Tuition for the semester is $160, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Work-study and scholarships are also available. For more information about the Cinnabar Singers, contact Jeannine Drew at 338-2443 or write her at jdrew@sonic.net.

Lucy London, Petaluma singer, wins Mayflower scholarship: Every year, Marin County’s Mayflower Choral Society, the parent of the award-winning Mayflower Chorus, awards cash scholarships to talented singers in the North Bay. Among this year’s winners is Petaluma’s Lucia London, who was honored for Vocal Performance. London will be attending Northwestern University in the fall.

Petaluma Film Alliance announces schedule of fall Cinema Series: Among Petaluma’s most popular cinematic activities is Santa Rosa Junior College’s weekly Cinema Series, held every Wednesday in the Carole L. Ellis auditorium on the Petaluma Campus. The fall series of films, all of which are preceded by a lively talk courtesy of SRJC film instructor Mike Traina, began Wednesday, Sept 4, with a screening of George Lucas’ 1977 “Star Wars: A New Hope.” All screenings are at 7 p.m., with the pre-show talk at 6 p.m., and admission is a budget-friendly $6. Here’s the rest of this season’s schedule.

Sept. 11: “Beautiful Boy,” USA, 2018, directed by Felix Van Froeningen, starring Steven Carell and Timothée Chalomet.

Sept. 18: “Capernaum,” Lebanon, 2018, directed by Nadine Labaki.

Sept. 25: “Sunrise,” USA, 1927, silent film directed by F.W. Murnau.

Oct. 2: “Border,” Sweden, 2018, modern fairy tale directed by Ali Abbasi.

Oct. 9: “They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?” USA, 1969, directed by Sydney Pollack and starring Jane Fonda, Bruce Dern and others.

Oct. 16: “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool,” UK/USA, 2017, Directed by Paul Guigan, starring Annette Bening.

Oct. 23: “We the Animals,” USA, 2018, powerful coming-of-age story directed by Jeremiah Zagar.

Oct. 30: “Suspiria,” Italy/USA, 2018, remake of all time classic horror story by “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino.

Nov. 6: “The Favourite,” Ireland/UK/USA, Oscar-nominated drama, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos (“The Lobster”).

Nov. 13: “In the Heat of the Night,” USA, 1967, classic crime drama by director Norman Jewison, starring Sidney Poitier and Rod Steiger.

Nov. 20: “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” USA, 2009, animated adventure by idiosyncratic director Wes Anderson.

Dec. 4: “Sunset Boulevard,” USA, 1950, directed by Billy Wilder, considered one of the greatest movies ever made about Hollywood. Get ready for your closeup.

Dec. 11: “Booksmart,” USA, 2019, instant cult-hit, coming-of-age comedy-drama directed by Olivia Wilde.

