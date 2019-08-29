Millennials Talk Cinema: Four views of “Bennett’s War’

August 29, 2019, 6:01AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

It’s not every week that a film made in Petaluma gets a regular run in theaters across the country.

So, with the release of “Bennett’s War,” filmed locally under the eye of actor-producer-Petaluma advocate Ali Afshar, we’ve decided to ask all four writers from our local pool of film reviewers to offer their thoughts on the film that opens Friday, Aug. 30, at Petaluma’s Boulevard Cinemas 14 and select theaters nationwide.

“Bennett’s War,” directed by Alex Ranarivelo (“American Wrestler: The Wizard,” and others), uses Petaluma, Bolinas and other Sonoma County locations to tell the story of Marshall Bennett, a motorcycle-riding US Ranger and farmer’s son, wounded in Afghanistan, who comes home to face a long, difficult recovery.

Motorcycles are, of course, involved.

As it so happens, three out of the four reviewers all separately singled out one particular scene In the film – hint: it’s all about the lightbulb - as particularly gripping.

“Bennett’s War” will be celebrated here in Petaluma at a Friday night, red carpet opening, with select cast-members present at the 7:30 p.m. show (See THE BUZZ column for more details).

‘BENNETT’S WAR’ (PG-13)

Katie Wigglesworth

“Bennett’s War” is two halves of two good movies that could have been great, but as it stands is a solid watch. The acting is good, the cinematography engaging, and the local flair a delightful bonus.

The first part I largely love.

Is it perfect? No. But damn, it does an admirable job touching on issues like PTSD, the financial mistreatment of veterans, and the painfully slow pace of mental and physical rehabilitation, post discharge from service. Oh my god! There’s a scene about changing a lightbulb that just wrecked me. I was crying in my kitchen at 8 a.m., trying to make breakfast and bam — an emotional knife to the heart I frankly did not expect. It’s the epitome of how good the whole movie could have been: beautifully acted (seriously, A+ job Michael Roark), effectively directed, and painfully poignant.

To sum up:

PART 1: A veteran’s tale that also involves motorcycles and sports.

PART 2: A sporty popcorn race-romp about a motocross racer who is also a vet.

It’s not that the second half is bad, but it’s way less effective than the beginning. It’s heavy with familiar tropes and one or two shoe-horned moments that feel stale and out of place after the groundwork laid out in part one. Don’t get me wrong. I love a good race movie. But the emotional heart of “Bennett’s War” — Marshal’s rehabilitation, the struggles between him and his wife, their loss of financial stability, his growing depression, and the tensions about familial roles — is lost about half-way through when the story shifts gears in a way that feels clunky.

That said, I still enjoyed watching “Bennett’s War.” I just wish the two vibes of movie been a bit more seamlessly integrated into each other. Still worth a watch, though! Do check it out while it’s in theaters.

[Suggested Emojis: Wide-Eyed Face, Lightbulb Emoji]

‘BENNETT’S WAR’ (PG-13)

Anderson Templeton

“Bennett’s War” is a movie with a made-for-TV script made by a cinematic team.

It’s a classic feel good, border-line corny story, made for the “good ol American” sports loving type.

Extra cool tidbit: I recognized Petaluma in several scenes!

But the best part about this film was that I didn’t have to be quiet while watching it. I had the opportunity to view “Bennett’s War” early via my personal laptop. So what better excuse than to invite my dad over and make a party of it. The pair of us had a fantastic time commenting out loud, “Mystery Science Theatre 3000”-style.

When Bennett uses a wobbly stool to change a lightbulb, putting all his weight on his busted up foot, we audibly cringed and gasped. When Bennett gets back on his bike for the first time, we cheered. When Bennett’s wife exclaimed that she loves him so much she just can’t handle watching him get hurt again, we pretty much predicted the line ahead of time, so (I admit it) we actually laughed a little.

At the end of the day, “Bennett’s War is closer to the next Hallmark classic than an Academy Award winner, but that’s okay. Sometimes you just need a slightly cheesy, feel-good film with really great stunts.

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs Up, Laughing Face]

‘BENNETT’S WAR’ (PG-13)

Alexa Chipman

“Bennett’s War” transcends the current political turmoil for a quietly positive image of rural America. It may not be realistic, but it is triumphant.

Marshall Bennett (Michael Roark) finds himself back at the family ranch after a traumatic injury as an Army Ranger. While coming to grips with the frustration of losing his sense of self, he discovers that the property will be up for sale if his father can’t make the mortgage. In a subdued performance that relies on intense, expressive eyes, Roark’s character trains to pursue a reckless dream — motocross racing.

“Don’t let ‘what ifs’ control the decisions you make,” his father astutely councils.

This film is sentimental, but not in a cloying way (unlike the soundtrack by Jamie Christopherson, which is way over-the-top). It concentrates on relationships within the family, particularly between Marshall and his wife, Sophie (Allison Paige).

Richly colored lighting design infuses a cohesive, dreamlike quality to the visuals. From the first few scenes, I was drawn to the artistic choice of warm hues. The motocross stunt riders are amazing, but I found the racing scenes mildly repetitive. I suppose there are only so many angles you can use for bikes charging along dirt roads.

Watching this film was like sitting down with a bowl of comfort food and a fuzzy blanket on a gentle autumn night. I know that sounds weird, considering the film includes war footage, but my takeaway from this film is that there are genuinely good people out there, trying to get through life, just like the rest of us.

“Bennett’s War” shows us that American heroes still exist. And that, perhaps, there is hope for the future.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up and Happy Face]

‘BENNETT’S WAR’ (PG-13)

Amber-Rose Reed

I feel it’s obligatory to say, right from the beginning, that seeing Petaluma onscreen is so cool. Sonoma County has some really beautiful locations, and they’re shown off nicely in “Bennett’s War.” I’m still trying to figure out where that yellow house is, but I know I pass it all the time.

“Bennett’s War,” like the titular character’s struggles, has two sides. Half is a story about recovery and the toll it takes on self and family. The other half is a boilerplate sports movie, though a likable and exciting one. The two halves (and quite literally, this film feels split at the halfway point) don’t always work together, but both have some very strong moments.

The best of them demonstrate how hard it is to feel powerless.

It can be like everything you’re reaching for slips right out of your grasp and your dreams come crashing down. The lightbulb scene in “Bennett’s War” illustrates this so well, and with every bit as much tension as the (very good) racing scenes later in the movie. Michael Roark brought me to tears, and that feeling stayed with me through Marshall Bennett’s trials and triumphs during the rest of the movie.

“Bennett’s War” is at its best when it flips the script a bit. A heart-to-heart between Marshall’s father and wife Sophie (Trace Adkins and Allison Paige respectively) about the experience of being an army spouse was among my favorite moments, and probably my biggest disappointment was the failure to delve into Sophie’s internal life in more than a cursory way.

Still, “Bennett’s War” was compelling and fun, and had me cheering for a win.

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs up, Motocross Bike Emoji]

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine