Millennials Talk Cinema: Four views of “Bennett’s War’

It’s not every week that a film made in Petaluma gets a regular run in theaters across the country.

So, with the release of “Bennett’s War,” filmed locally under the eye of actor-producer-Petaluma advocate Ali Afshar, we’ve decided to ask all four writers from our local pool of film reviewers to offer their thoughts on the film that opens Friday, Aug. 30, at Petaluma’s Boulevard Cinemas 14 and select theaters nationwide.

“Bennett’s War,” directed by Alex Ranarivelo (“American Wrestler: The Wizard,” and others), uses Petaluma, Bolinas and other Sonoma County locations to tell the story of Marshall Bennett, a motorcycle-riding US Ranger and farmer’s son, wounded in Afghanistan, who comes home to face a long, difficult recovery.

Motorcycles are, of course, involved.

As it so happens, three out of the four reviewers all separately singled out one particular scene In the film – hint: it’s all about the lightbulb - as particularly gripping.

“Bennett’s War” will be celebrated here in Petaluma at a Friday night, red carpet opening, with select cast-members present at the 7:30 p.m. show (See THE BUZZ column for more details).

‘BENNETT’S WAR’ (PG-13)

Katie Wigglesworth

“Bennett’s War” is two halves of two good movies that could have been great, but as it stands is a solid watch. The acting is good, the cinematography engaging, and the local flair a delightful bonus.

The first part I largely love.

Is it perfect? No. But damn, it does an admirable job touching on issues like PTSD, the financial mistreatment of veterans, and the painfully slow pace of mental and physical rehabilitation, post discharge from service. Oh my god! There’s a scene about changing a lightbulb that just wrecked me. I was crying in my kitchen at 8 a.m., trying to make breakfast and bam — an emotional knife to the heart I frankly did not expect. It’s the epitome of how good the whole movie could have been: beautifully acted (seriously, A+ job Michael Roark), effectively directed, and painfully poignant.

To sum up:

PART 1: A veteran’s tale that also involves motorcycles and sports.

PART 2: A sporty popcorn race-romp about a motocross racer who is also a vet.

It’s not that the second half is bad, but it’s way less effective than the beginning. It’s heavy with familiar tropes and one or two shoe-horned moments that feel stale and out of place after the groundwork laid out in part one. Don’t get me wrong. I love a good race movie. But the emotional heart of “Bennett’s War” — Marshal’s rehabilitation, the struggles between him and his wife, their loss of financial stability, his growing depression, and the tensions about familial roles — is lost about half-way through when the story shifts gears in a way that feels clunky.

That said, I still enjoyed watching “Bennett’s War.” I just wish the two vibes of movie been a bit more seamlessly integrated into each other. Still worth a watch, though! Do check it out while it’s in theaters.

