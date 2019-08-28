‘Little Shop of Horrors’ at Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater

It’s time for dinner at Cinnabar Theater, and meat — represented by an assorted array of badly behaving human beings — is very much on the menu. And with the help of actor-puppeteer Zane Walters, a certain flesh-eating plant named Audrey II is looking very, very hungry.

“You’ve got no place to hide, you’ve got nowhere to run,” the plant is now salaciously singing, thanks to the vocal chords of Michelle Pagano, seated off to the side of the stage, from where she provides the speaking and singing voice of the big botanical baddie herself. In the song currently being rehearsed, Audrey II is facing off against one of those aforementioned human snacks, as she gleefully taunts and teases, in rhyme of course.

“He’s USDA Prime …” she sings, “for my suppertime!”

“Okay, that looks good, but the plant should open its mouth a little bit wider at the very end of the line, really big and scary,” says Nathan Cummings, director of “Little Shop of Horrors,” and tonight’s rehearsal is well under way. Opening this weekend at the iconic theater on the hill, the cult-hit 1982 stage musical is being presented for the very first time as a full professional production at Cinnabar, though the Young Rep company has stagted the show in the past. Inspired by Roger Corman’s low-budget 1960 dark comedy of the same name, the musical version — by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, who also wrote the songs for Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin” — is best known for the popular 1986 movie. The movie starred Rick Moranis, Steve Martin, Ellen Greene, Vincent Gardenia, John Candy, Bill Murray and Four Tops vocalist Levi Stubbs as the voice of Audrey II.

As Walters and Pagano repeat the last version another time or two, working hard to flawlessly synch up the movements of the massive puppet plant with her offstage voice, Cummings shows off a number of other plant puppets used in the show. Labeled Pod One, Pod Two, Pod Three and Pod Four, each puppet represents the plant at a different stage in its development from small to large. Some are traditionally hand-puppet-like, requiring Walters to hide out of sight under a table, operating Audrey II with one arm stuck up through a hole. Another requires him to don a full-on plant suit, and strap himself into a swiveling chair contraption.

Pod Four, largest of the lot, is the one he’s been working with this evening. Operating the thing requires a strenuous amount of work, work that includes keeping out of the way when the plant actually swallows someone, the poor actor gobbled up and then expelled out-of-sight roughly at Walter’s feet.

“We rented these from a company out of the east bay,” explains Cummings. “It was a whole ‘Little Shop’ package, including all the different sized plant puppets and the dentist’s chair. They were very generous.”

“A killer plant who sings is a super fun thing to be,” observes Michelle Pagano, who played the same part once a long time ago in a smaller production at a different theater. “That was nothing like this scale,” she says, glancing over the enormous human-eating plant puppet currently positioned several feet away. “This,” she says with a slightly wicked smile, “is pretty amazing.”

“Little Shop of Horrors” tell the tale of Seymour Krelborn (Michael McGurk), a nerdy would-be botanist forced to work for next-to-nothing at Mushnik’s Flower Shop on Skid Row. Under the not-so-benevolent eye of Mr. Mushnik (Michael Van Why), Seymour secretly pines for the lovely but masochistic florist Audrey (Sidney Raey-Gonzales), currently dating a sadistic dentist (Keith Baker) with a fondness for handcuffs and motorcycles. When Seymour mysteriously discovers a small, unidentifiable plant at a downtown Flower Market – its appearance possibly related to a total eclipse of the sun – he finds his fortunes rising as passersby begin to show keen interest in the weird little shrub-pod-thing.