Petaluma’s Past: The post-war year of 1947

The year 1947 was a big year for news.

The Truman Doctrine, the Marshall Plan, the C.I.A., the Taft-Hartley law, post-war housing crisis, “commies” in Hollywood, plus a Labor Union boom and immigration problems.

Really?

Immigration?

General George Marshall had been chosen by Harry Truman as his Secretary of State and he was to become one of the best. It was Marshall’s idea to give support to the devastated countries of Western Europe, attempting recovery from WWII. His plan was a broader extension of the Truman Doctrine, which was designed only to keep Turkey and Greece away from communism. The US would help economically, socially and politically in post-war reconstruction to encourage political stability and a return to world peace. The Marshall Plan became a vital and permanent bridge between East and West.

But there were dissenting voices.

Our Argus-Courier Editor, Duncan Olmsted, asked, “How far can we go without bankrupting ourselves?” Twenty-five billion was estimated to fund the plan and that was not just in dollars, but in coal, steel, grain and capital goods. Olmsted noted, “The American people will have to pay for this, in higher taxes.” Senate approval came a year later, and when implemented, it helped Europe into their fastest growth ever, while making friends of former enemies.

The Taft-Hartley law, giving employers more “say” in collective bargaining with labor, was on the table, too. Democrat President Truman attempted a veto, saying it was a “fallacious and dangerous procedure and defeatist economic philosophy.” Labor unions claimed it was “Anti-Labor.” But on Aug. 22, the law went into effect and, amended over the years, it has worked well for both sides.

Amid that controversy was also an argument over immigration.

Harry Truman had proposed admitting displaced persons from the war (‘DPs’) to the US and, at war’s end, there were seven million DPs, mostly from Slavic countries, trying to escape communism. General Marshall proposed admitting 100,000 of those each year, for four years. “That’s the significance of our Statue of Liberty,” he said.

His goal was achieved.

America’s post-war economy also grew fast. New automobiles, a housing boom, defense spending against a ‘cold war’ and new highways created many jobs. American farmers, however, were feeling the tension of post-war price fixing, versus the rise of the labor unions and wages. It was this pinch that drove many family farms out of business, some to be absorbed by large corporate entities, such as Foster Farms in the American South. Sadly, that period marked the end of our chicken industry in Sonoma County.

An unprecedented housing boom was fueled by the return of our troops and favorable G.I. loans, plus development of suburbs, which prompted construction of millions of homes, shopping centers and new highways. That was especially true for California, with its mild climate and abundant land. Petaluma experienced the boom, too, as our population soared to over 11,000 that year.

“We need to gird our loins for an even bigger future,” the Argus correctly forecast.

And communism was a big issue here, within the US. So much so that President Truman instituted a new branch of government called the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), to rout it out. The fear that organized labor was becoming infiltrated with “commies” was an issue too, and editor Olmsted advised, “It’s up to the unions to oust their ‘commies.’ passing laws isn‘t enough.” And, the communist threat even affected the movie industry as “The Hollywood 10,” a group of screenwriters suspected of communist ties, were cited with contempt for not cooperating with Congress. They were later “blackballed” by the Hollywood guilds.

And 1947 was also the year that saw the first VW Beetle imported to the US, the first microwave oven, the Polaroid camera, the first Tom and Jerry cartoon and the first use of the word, “computer.”

“Best Years Of Our Lives” won the Oscar in ’47, beating “A Streetcar Named Desire,” and, for your Petaluma real estate needs, you could buy, “20 Ac. 3 Rm. House. Lg. Barn. Hen Houses. Good Well. Fruit Trees & Grapes. $8,500.”

Lastly, Russia that year developed a new hand-held assault weapon called the “Automatic Kalishnicoff 1947, or … the “AK 47,” as it’s known now.

What could go wrong with that?

(Skip Sommer is an honorary member of the Petaluma History Museum and Heritage Homes. Contact him at skipsommer@hotmail.com)