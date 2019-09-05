Theater Review: Cinnabar’s ‘Little Shop’ predictable, but entertaining

Admission: $30-$45. Tickets available at the box office Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and one-hour prior to show time. You can also call 763-8920, or purchase online at CinnabarTheater.com.

There is something fascinating about “B movies,” with their over-the-top villains, ferocious alien monsters, and comfortably familiar typecasting. When Roger Corman’s 1960 film “Little Shop of Horrors,” set out to lampoon the genre — filming on a borrowed set with little preparation — the creators had no idea that low-budget movie would eventually inspire a hit musical or gain the popularity it is known for today.

Eccentric, silly humor infuses the work of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, who use the outrageous story to subtly hint at deeper themes. With a plot reminiscent of “Faust,” nerdy Seymour Krelborn (Michael McGurk) is desperate to catch the attention of his florist co-worker Audrey (Sidney Raey-Gonzales). When a mysterious, bloodthirsty plant offers to make all his dreams come true, he agrees, and begins a murder spree to supply food for the devious botanical marvel.

Set loosely in the 1960s, Cinnabar Theater’s production is impeccable, but it coasts along, without being innovative or exciting. It feels like the musical has been carefully trapped in amber and presented onstage. Nathan Cummings’ direction is playful, with plenty of slapstick comedy, but nothing particularly new to say.

Fortunately, “Little Shop of Horrors” has an outstanding cast, who demand the audience’s attention with shimmy and twist dance moves, flawless vocals, and sizzling stage presence. Mary Chun leads a brilliant live orchestra, and makes a cameo appearance as one of the quirky characters in Skid Row.

Michael Van Why’s performance as Mr. Mushnik milks the last drop of comedy from the song “Mushnik & Son.” He actually turns red while holding his breath in a petulant attempt to convince Seymour to stay.

The trio of female singers Crystal (Aja Gianola-Norris), Ronnette (Serena Elize Flores) and Chiffon (Olivia Newbold) are named as a joking tribute to vintage girl bands. They magically appear to provide backup during key songs, and offer relentlessly entertaining comedy in between.

It would not be a horror tale without the mustache-twirling villain, provided by Keith Baker as the dentist, whose nauseating, accurate portrayal is impressively sadistic.

Star-crossed lovers Seymour and Audrey have delightful chemistry together. Her plea for “Somewhere That’s Green” is especially relevant for the current Petaluma housing crisis. Audrey’s daydream of buying a home with her own front lawn has become just as unattainable for young people today. It was easy to yearn along with her melancholy wishes.

The true star of the show is Zane Walter’s plant puppetry, from the sassy tabletop pot to an enormous body-size monstrosity snapping open to gobble its victims. Michelle Pagano provides the seductive voice, singing “Feed Me” to hapless Seymour.

“Little Shop of Horrors” has a childlike naiveté with splashy costuming and a talented ensemble. The melodic songs and flamboyant plot live on in Cinnabar’s carefully classic staging.