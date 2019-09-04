Petaluma Profile: Set-maker Eddy Hansen gives show a shot of social media

After 20 years of designing sets and lighting for stages large and small, Eddy Hansen knows how to help a director keep attention focused on the action. In his world, splitting an audience’s attention is a mortal sin.

But what if the play requires such a split?

That is the challenge the Petaluma resident faced in designing the set and lighting for Jonathan Spector’s “Eureka Day,” which opened last weekend at Rohnert Park’s Spreckels Performing Arts Center, where Hansen is technical director. Running through Sept. 22, the play takes place in the classroom/library of a small private school in Berkeley. As designed by Hansen and co-designer Elizabeth Bazzano, the stage set transforms the theater into a cheery room filled with small furniture, loads of books and a splendid view of the San Francisco Bay.

“We went for a realistic classroom,” Hansen noted. “You can almost see the kids there.”

In playwright Jonathan Spector’s play, however, we don’t meet any children. Instead, we are privy to an escalating series of meetings of the parent committee that runs the school. The meetings begin gently enough, playfully skewering the language and attitudes of modern-day left-leaning ultra-politeness, but soon veer into the hot topic of mandatory childhood vaccinations. The health department has notified the school that because of a mumps outbreak, the school will have to shut down. These progressive parents believe in consensus above all, so their response is to hold a virtual town hall meeting, via Facebook Live, for all the parents whose children attend the school.

The result is an attention-splitting blowup the audience won’t soon forget, as we see every increasingly combative Facebook post (including frowny-faces and happy little hearts) scrolling up above the actors’ heads. While, onstage, the school leaders try to present a unified example of civility, the online community of parents simultaneously edge toward troll-level mudslinging and hilariously spot-on anarchy. Directed by Beth Craven, the play handles the divisive issue of childhood vaccinations in a manner that is fair, funny and furious. Equally important, notes Hansen, is the theme of civility in public discourse. “Eureka Day” asks the painfully current question, why is the veneer of courtesy so fragile online?

“It was a bit of a challenge technically,” Hansen allows, given that the set had to be designed to include space for the web remarks to be projected onto, while keeping it close enough to the performers to still see what they are up to. Adds Hansen, “We had to ask ourselves, what does the writer want the audience to pay attention to?”

“Eureka Day” is being performed in the facility’s small, 90-seat Condiotti Experimental Theater — adjacent to the 511-seat Codding Theater — placing the audience directly in the path of the play’s emotional intensity. As set designer for all of Spreckel’s shows, Hansen has grown accustomed to switching design gears to accommodate whichever space the next play will be staged in.

“I like the small space,” Hansen said, “because while it limits what you can do, you can deliver more detail.”

The Spreckels production, a North Bay premiere, coincides with a concurrent New York production, Hansen points out. The New York Times recently name-dropped Sonoma County in its story about show. In a review in the New York Stage Review, the play was described as “an extremely funny and ultimately thoughtful new comedy.” The play debuted at the Aurora Theater in Berkeley last year.

Hansen and the rest of the team at Spreckels are hoping that the wider attention the play has been receiving, through its New York run and generally enthusiastic buzz on both coasts, will send local audiences to Rohnert Park to see what these Sonoma County artists believe is a genuinely special, and extremely timely, new play.

Hansen, who has lived in Petaluma (with his wife Grete and children Trey and Lucy) for 15 years, has won several awards for his theatrical work, including San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle awards for best lighting for several productions and for best set design for “The Light in the Piazza” and “The Sugar Bean Sisters.” He studied stagecraft at the University of California/Irvine before working in the theater department of Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa, as well as Luther Burbank Center/Wells Fargo Center, the Uptown in Napa, and 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa. He joined the Spreckels staff in 2004 and became technical director in 2006.