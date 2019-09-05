Petaluma’s Lynn Woolsey, Earl Herr to be honored for peace efforts

All they were saying was give peace a chance.

On Saturday, Sept.7, the names of four lifelong peace activists — including Petalumans Lynn Woolsey and Earl Herr — will be formally added to the Sebastopol Living Peace Wall, a monument to those who have worked nonviolently for peace and justice. Their names will join those of former inductees Nelson Mandela, Jimmy Carter and Daniel Ellsberg, as well as many lesser-known but equally remarkable crusaders.

Every year, four more names are added to the five-year-old marble structure in the Sebastopol Town Plaza. This year, in addition to Woolsey and Herr, the names of Tula Jaffe and Jim Corbett will be inscribed on the wall. Unfortunately, Jaffe died last November, but the other three will speak at the ceremony in Sebastopol Town Plaza.

As for asking that peace be given a chance, Congresswoman Woolsey, a 20-year veteran of House politics, may have set a record. When the Iraq War began, the former member of the Petaluma City Council rose on the House floor 435 times to use her allotted 5 minutes to call for an end to the war. “I’m proud of that,” she says.

Woolsey co-founded the Out of Iraq caucus and was the first member of Congress to call for a withdrawal. The San Jose Mercury News called her “the unofficial matriarch of the anti-war movement.”

She credits the district she served for her ability to speak up for peace. “I lived with the Tea Party, but I represented the West Coast, which is a bubble,” she said. As for the current political climate, the mother and grandmother says, “I am worried about this world. It’s a mess.”

Earl Herr, MD, spent 25 years as an emergency room physician in Petaluma. Born into a Mennonite family in Pennsylvania, when he was drafted to fight in Vietnam he registered as a conscientious objector, performing two years of alternative service. Afterward, Herr demonstrated regularly against the war, despite being beaten and arrested in San Francisco for his actions.

After moving to Sonoma County, Herr helped found the Peace and Justice Center in Santa Rosa, serving on its board of directors for many years. As a physician, he traveled several times to Central America to provide medical care for those caught up in the Contra war against the Nicaraguan government. Herr participated in the struggle of Sonoma County farmworkers to obtain fair pay and safe working conditions. He volunteered at the Jewish Community Free Clinic, which provided free medical care to the uninsured.

“It was Reagan who got me reading,” Herr said, referring to his political education. “When I saw what was happening in such places as El Salvador and Guatemala, I saw that we bore so much responsibility for these death squads in Central America.”

Tula Jaffe was an advocate for social justice and humanitarian causes. She spent more than fifty years fighting for global peace and working to elevate the causes of social, political and environmental issues. From 1982 to 1989 Jaffe directed the Sonoma County Chapter of Women’s Acton for Nuclear Disarmament. She led a successful effort to have the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors support a freeze on the building and testing of nuclear weapons. From 1989 to 1998 she coordinated the Sonoma County Task Force on the Homeless. Like Herr, she was instrumental in the founding of the Sonoma County Peace and Justice Center. During her years as an activist, she earned many awards and honors, including the Sonoma County “Women of Achievement” Award and Congresswoman Barbara Boxer’s “Women Making History” Award.