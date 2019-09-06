Millennials Talk Cinema: Big thumbs up for ‘Peanut Butter Falcon,’ ‘Don’t Let Go’

During an early fall lull between the last big movie blockbuster (“Hobbs and Shaw,” or maybe “The Lion King”) and what will probably be the next (“It: Chapter Two”), local filmgoers have brief moment filled with smaller, quieter, more arguably artful films from which to choose. Sliding into theaters with relatively little fanfare, two notable examples are already building their audience the old-fashioned way: through strong word-of-mouth.

Jacob Estes’ “Don’t Let Go,” and Tyler Nilsen and Michael Schwartz’s “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” both represent their directors’ first feature-length theatrical releases after drawing attention for their short films. The latter is a comedy-drama about a young man’s pursuit of an unlikely dream, told as a kind of Mark Twain-esque adventure full of rafts, rivers, unlikely partnerships and picturesque vistas in the American South. The former is an intimate, inventive, tightly-written supernatural/horror film rooted in the relationship between two characters who are simultaneously linked and separated by a baffling aberration in time.

Here’s what a pair of writers from our pool of local movie critics have to say about these under-the-radar films.

‘THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON’ (Rated PG-13)

Anderson Templeton

Okay. “The Peanut Butter Falcon.”

Hands down the best movie I’ve seen all year. I can’t stop thinking about it.

When I first saw the movie trailer on the big screen, I was like, “Oh no. It’s Shia LaBeouf.”

But then I saw Zack.

When I realized that the lead actor happens to have Down syndrome, and this movie isn’t a corny Hallmark-esque sob story - but actually a real film - I wanted to flip a table out of sheer enthusiasm, then stand up and yell “IT’S ABOUT DAMN TIME!”

In a nutshell, “The Peanut Butter Falcon” is about three stuck souls, each limited by a different abstract obstacle, be it isolation, grief, or sexism. After Zack breaks his own cycle of stuck-ness by fleeing the nursing home he’s forced to reside in, he goes on a quest to pursue his passion for professional wrestling, and in turn, enables a grieving vagabond, and a young educated woman in the deep south, to find acceptance.

The cinematography is drop-dead gorgeous, and the acting is raw and pure.

Please don’t see this film because you’re curious about a Down syndrome actor.

See this film because it’s brilliant.

[Suggested emojis: Two Thumbs Up]

‘DON’T LET GO’ (R)

Alexa Chipman

Time travel films aren’t everyone’s cup of tea.

They can be complex and difficult to follow with ridiculous explanations. But I enjoy the challenge, and was pleased to find that “Don’t Let Go” offers an unusual story filled with heart, leaning more toward the supernatural-thriller genre, than science fiction.

After the shocking, brutal deaths of his brother’s family, Jack (David Oyelowo) begins to investigate their murder while dealing with an overwhelming sense of loss. In a spine-chilling twist, his deceased niece Ashley (Storm Reid) begins calling his cell phone from the past, and they join forces to prevent her murder.

The documentary filming style, primarily with handheld camerawork, concentrates on Jack’s single-minded quest. Oyelowo gives a superb performance, especially since his only scene partner is often a cell phone.

I instantly connected with adventurous, compassionate Ashley, who realizes that the smallest decisions have the power to completely alter the future. Despite being shot at and knowing that she is facing a grizzly death, Ashley refuses to give up.

Quiet family interactions are what make this film special.

Terrified and on the run, Ashley finds herself alone at a diner — or so she thinks. Jack reassures her that he is sitting right there in the booth (a few weeks in the future). In tears, she stuffs a wad of chewing gum under the table. He retrieves it, and on the phone lets her know what color it is, and that she is not alone. The camera pans out to show a misty picture of them both side-by-side, separated by time.

I spent every second of this film rooting for them to survive and live happily ever after.

The violent premise might be a bit strange, and your brain will need to be on alert to unravel the various timelines, but “Don’t Let Go” is well worth the effort.

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs Up, Tear-eyed Face]