Petaluma Bestsellers: ‘Better Man’ triumphs, ‘Dog Man’ stays atop pile

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Aug. 25-Sept. 1, 2019

Bestselling Canadian author Louise Penny is back at No. 1 with her new mystery-thriller “A Better Man.” The book is the 15th in a series of popular titles about Inspector Armand Gamache and the village of Three Pines, where people often die, but solving those crimes can be accomplished with a fraction of the sex and violence that is often the norm in most crime-related storytelling. In Penny’s latest novel, Gamache, demoted and suspended for several months, returns to work only to be faced with a tragic victim, a clear suspect, and plenty of surprises.

In No. 2 is Delia Owens’ popular-in-Petaluma novel “Where the Crawdads Sing,” followed in the No. 3 spot by Richard Powers’ Pulitzer-winning plants-and-humans fiction masterwork “The Overstory.” Powers, by the way, will be at Copperfield’s in Petaluma, reading from his award-winning novel on Friday, October 18, at 7 p.m.

On the list of bestselling kids and young adults’ books, meanwhile, Dav Pilkey’s “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls” remains at the top of the Dogman-pile. At No. 2 and No. 4 are “The Poison Jungle” and the Dragonet Prophecy,” a pair of “Wings of Fire” titles by Tui Sutherland, who will be visiting Petaluma for her own bookstore appearance on October 22.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘A Better Man,’ written by Louise Penny

2. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens

3. ‘The Overstory,’ written by Richard Powers

4. ‘Walden & Civil Disobedience,’ by Henry David Thoreau

5. ‘How to Change Your Mind,’ by Michael Pollan

6. ‘Petaluma Wetlands Field Guide,’ by Marian Parker and John Shribbs

7. ‘Little Fires Everywhere,’ by Celeste Ng

8. ‘Educated,’ written by Tara Westover

9. ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ by Margaret Atwood

10. ‘The Sixth Man,’ by Andre Iguodala

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls,’ written by Dav Pilkey

2. ‘Wings of Fire: Poison Jungle,’ by Tui Sutherland

3. ‘Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid,’ written by Jeff Kinney

4. ‘Wings of Fire: The Dragonet Prophecy,’ by Tui Sutherland

5. ‘Made with Love: Boo, Boo, I Love You!’ written by Sandra Magsamen

6. ‘The Hunger Games,’ by Suzanne Collins

7. ‘The Land of Stories: The Wishing Spell,’ written by Chris Colfer

8. ‘Unofficial Ultimate Harry Potter Spellbook,’ written by Media Lab

9. ‘Who Is Michael Jordan?’ by Kirsten Anderson

10. ‘Super Narwhal and Jelly Jolt,’ by Ben Clanton

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)