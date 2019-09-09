Twisted 2, Giacomo’s Ristorante and Pizzeria set to close

We have good news and bad news from hidden gem Twisted 2. The good news: It was recently featured in Wine Spectator magazine. I’m not sure what for, but it must have been about what we already know, which is that Julie Warner’s food is spectacular and Dick Warner’s wine pairings are second to none. Located in the breezeway of the Lan Mart, which runs between Petaluma Boulevard and Kentucky Street, Twisted 2 only has a few tables and is only open Thursday-Saturday for dinners, so reservations are required and these days are getting harder and harder to come by.

This is due in large part to the bad news: The Warners are selling Twisted 2 and moving on to greener pastures, to be closer to their kids and grandkids. They don’t have a buyer just yet but will likely close their doors within a few months even without a new owner. We have already made two separate dinner reservations in order to say thank you and goodbye — I suggest you do the same. In case you missed my past article, dinners are a four-course prix fixe menu, but with a choice for each of the courses for $78 and a wine-pairing option for $120. Considering how good the food is and how healthy the pours are, it’s actually a bargain. I cannot stress enough that you should opt for the wine pairing because nobody pairs like Dick does and nobody has a selection of nearly unavailable wines quite like Twisted 2. You can also purchase just about anything you taste, which is a great way to find special wines for later. You can visit twisted2.net to view a recent menu, although with Julie picking fresh veggies daily and constantly updating her larder, so you may find things slightly different on the night you visit. We don’t even bother checking the menu ahead of time anymore because of our trust in Julie’s menu choices. So, more importantly, call 789-9914 for reservations but have several dates picked out. The restaurant is tiny so it’s rare you’ll get your first choice.

Giacomo’s Ristorante & Pizzeria has also announced that they are selling, but will remain open until the end of the year. Filling Petaluma’s east side Italian cuisine needs for as long as I can remember at 2000 Lakeville Highway, the kitchen and staff are ready for retirement.

