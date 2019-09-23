Petaluma’s pasta factories of the past

Immigrants from Italy and their descendants held an influential power in developing the business community in Petaluma. They built dairies and chicken farms, but they also brought unique aspects of the old-world culture to the city. By the turn of the century, Petaluma was making hundreds of pounds of pasta (then called paste), which was both sold locally and around the country.

The Petaluma Paste and Macaroni Company was a Main Street factory first established by S. Arrighi in 1906. It was then purchased by San Francisco pasta-maker J. Bertolucci, before it was bought by L. Mora, whose historic claim to fame also includes being arrested in 1912 for allowing his chickens to run free in the street.

But it was L. Tantimonaco who ushered in a new era when he bought the pasta factory in 1915. He named it the New Petaluma Paste Company, and immediately infused a lot of cash into his new business.

“Since taking charge, (Tantimonaco) has installed new machinery and now turns out plain and fancy pastes of all kinds,” according to a 1915 Petaluma Daily Morning Courier article. “It can now be procured in the shape of stars, fish, shells or in ordinary long strips.”

A 1918 Courier article explains the original “paste” making process, which always began with hard wheat flour and water. Once the dough is mixed and needed, it is pressed into molds and bronze dies by a massive Italian-marble wheel. Once shaped, the pasta is left to dry before being boxed and sold in grocery stores all over the region. Just like producers of today prefer, all of the factory’s ingredients were purchased locally.

“The output is an average of eight tons a month, sometimes running as high as 15 tons, using 40 barrels of flour,” the article read. “There is really a greater demand than they can furnish to Petaluma, Santa Rosa, Healdsburg, Eureka, Ft. Bragg, Guerneville, San Rafael, Napa, Calistoga, Hopland and other cities.”

As automation took over, small pasta producers became financially unfeasible and fell out of favor. The New Petaluma Paste Company was eventually demolished; the building would have sat next to Rosen’s 256 on The Boulevard.