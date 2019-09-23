Four Petaluma events to feed your soul, and stomach, this weekend

The Petaluma Arts Center will hold their fall fundraiser this Sunday, Sept. 22, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the Art Center’s 230 Lakeville St. location, right next to the SMART train platform. This fundraiser helps cover necessary infrastructure improvements such as repairing the H/VAC system; patching, painting and winterizing the building; and furnishing the new boutique that will help generate added revenue. Tickets are $75 (or $140 for two) and include live music, an entry to win a framed Clark Mitchell painting, Molly’s Sangria and delicious paella by Paella Del Reyes. I had a chance to try Del Reyes’ paella this past weekend while visiting Keller Estate and thought it was one of the best I’ve had, which says a lot considering we recently returned from Spain. Additional wine and beer will be available for purchase, as well as a chance to bid on some exciting silent auction items. petalumaartscenter.com

Other events slated for this weekend include three I have already written about, so refer back to my last column, which can be found on Petaluma360.com. However, as a quick recap, I’ll be judging the barbecue competition fundraiser put on by the Petaluma Active 20-30 Club at Penngrove Park called Burning Ham on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 12:30 to 5 p.m. burninghamsonoma.com

Later that evening (Sept. 21 from 5 to 9 p.m.) we hope to attend the Evening on the River fundraiser for the Petaluma River Park at the Foundry Wharf (625 2nd St.) for drinks from Griffo Distillery and Leghorn Wine Company along with our favorite barbecue in the area – War Wagon BBQ. That’s right – even after stuffing my face at the judging table at Burning Ham, I’m willing to buck it up and head out for more barbecue, so long as it’s War Wagon BBQ. And it’s not just the barbecued meats. Everything they do on their incredible smoking and grilling wagon is incredible, from sautéed veggies to smoked apple hand-pies. Tickets are $80 and are available at Eventbrite.com.

Last but certainly not least, Wind & Rye is holding their Fall Equinox Farm Dinner on Sunday, Sept. 22, starting at 5 p.m. with craft cocktails from Griffo Distillery followed by a gourmet four-course dinner prepared by Backyard Restaurant chef Daniel Kedan, using ingredients from area farms, paired with wine from Davis Family Vineyards. windandrye.com

In the business

A very informative free workshop will be put on by the Small Business Development Center titled “Managing Labor Costs.” It will be held at the Lucchesi Center on Monday, Sept. 23 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and while there is no cost, registration is recommended and can be done at petalumastar.com/minimum-wage/. The discussion will focus on the wide-reaching effect that rising minimum wage will have on area businesses. The food and beverage business will likely take a big hit to their bottom lines. This workshop is meant to help those businesses navigate next year’s increase to $15 an hour ($14 for businesses with fewer than 25 employees).

Topics will include “Raising prices: yes, no, how much?”, “How should I tell my customers?”, “Strategic cost management”, “Tech-based sales and marketing,” “Off-premise occasions” and “To tip, or not to tip.” The seminar will be taught by Louise Dawson who has 15 years under her belt advising and instructing for the SBDC and over 30 years of experience in hospitality. An additional afternoon workshop titled “Server: the art of hospitality” will be offered at the same location, but from 1 to 4:30 p.m. for $20 per person.