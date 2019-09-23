Four Petaluma events to feed your soul, and stomach, this weekend

HOUSTON PORTER
September 23, 2019
September 23, 2019

The Petaluma Arts Center will hold their fall fundraiser this Sunday, Sept. 22, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the Art Center’s 230 Lakeville St. location, right next to the SMART train platform. This fundraiser helps cover necessary infrastructure improvements such as repairing the H/VAC system; patching, painting and winterizing the building; and furnishing the new boutique that will help generate added revenue. Tickets are $75 (or $140 for two) and include live music, an entry to win a framed Clark Mitchell painting, Molly’s Sangria and delicious paella by Paella Del Reyes. I had a chance to try Del Reyes’ paella this past weekend while visiting Keller Estate and thought it was one of the best I’ve had, which says a lot considering we recently returned from Spain. Additional wine and beer will be available for purchase, as well as a chance to bid on some exciting silent auction items. petalumaartscenter.com

Other events slated for this weekend include three I have already written about, so refer back to my last column, which can be found on Petaluma360.com. However, as a quick recap, I’ll be judging the barbecue competition fundraiser put on by the Petaluma Active 20-30 Club at Penngrove Park called Burning Ham on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 12:30 to 5 p.m. burninghamsonoma.com

Later that evening (Sept. 21 from 5 to 9 p.m.) we hope to attend the Evening on the River fundraiser for the Petaluma River Park at the Foundry Wharf (625 2nd St.) for drinks from Griffo Distillery and Leghorn Wine Company along with our favorite barbecue in the area – War Wagon BBQ. That’s right – even after stuffing my face at the judging table at Burning Ham, I’m willing to buck it up and head out for more barbecue, so long as it’s War Wagon BBQ. And it’s not just the barbecued meats. Everything they do on their incredible smoking and grilling wagon is incredible, from sautéed veggies to smoked apple hand-pies. Tickets are $80 and are available at Eventbrite.com.

Last but certainly not least, Wind & Rye is holding their Fall Equinox Farm Dinner on Sunday, Sept. 22, starting at 5 p.m. with craft cocktails from Griffo Distillery followed by a gourmet four-course dinner prepared by Backyard Restaurant chef Daniel Kedan, using ingredients from area farms, paired with wine from Davis Family Vineyards. windandrye.com

In the business

A very informative free workshop will be put on by the Small Business Development Center titled “Managing Labor Costs.” It will be held at the Lucchesi Center on Monday, Sept. 23 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and while there is no cost, registration is recommended and can be done at petalumastar.com/minimum-wage/. The discussion will focus on the wide-reaching effect that rising minimum wage will have on area businesses. The food and beverage business will likely take a big hit to their bottom lines. This workshop is meant to help those businesses navigate next year’s increase to $15 an hour ($14 for businesses with fewer than 25 employees).

Topics will include “Raising prices: yes, no, how much?”, “How should I tell my customers?”, “Strategic cost management”, “Tech-based sales and marketing,” “Off-premise occasions” and “To tip, or not to tip.” The seminar will be taught by Louise Dawson who has 15 years under her belt advising and instructing for the SBDC and over 30 years of experience in hospitality. An additional afternoon workshop titled “Server: the art of hospitality” will be offered at the same location, but from 1 to 4:30 p.m. for $20 per person.

Special sales

The Bagel Mill wasted no time in announcing their first collaboration event, which will be on Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their 212 Western Ave. location. They will pair up with Golden State Pickle Works, which is a local fermentation vendor that The Bagel Mill utilizes regularly in its sandwiches. Having met and interview the owners of both the Bagel Mill and Golden State Pickle Works I can attest to their shared values when it comes to quality ingredients and the idea of true farm-to-table dining, which these days is often used more as a marketing gimmick than a true food philosophy. For this one day only, Bagel Mill guests can enjoy creations such as “kimchi cream cheese; roast beef sandwich with horse radish creme fraiche and red beet slaw; egg sandwich with avocado, turmeric slaw, pickled peppers and kosher dill radish; cream cheese ice cream, salted apple caramel and brown butter streusel” and the best deviled eggs I’ve ever had. Seriously, Golden State owner Samantha Paone made me a plate of two dozen of these devilish concoctions, draped with her pickled products and I just about devoured them all. I think four made it home and even that took great refrain. Show up Tuesday for a chance to speak directly with Samantha.

As promised prior to the summer months, Mariposa Ice Cream will hold a warehouse sale on Friday, Sept. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 431 Payran St. Owner Pilar has not yet announced the flavors, so keep an eye on Mariposa’s and the Petaluma Foodies pages on Facebook. She has told me that business has been so brisk, the freezers are empty and this time, they will need to make fresh ice cream specifically for the sale.

For those who haven’t heard of or tasted Mariposa’s incredible ice cream, they just took “Best in Show” at the National Heirloom Exposition, held in Santa Rosa and hailed as “the World’s Pure Food Fair.” If you cannot wait until the sale to try their ice cream, it is available in pints and bars for your freezer at Penngrove Market and Ulia’s Deli and directly for scooping into your pie hole after dinner, if you can wait that long, at Butcher Crown Roadhouse, the Shuckery, Seared and the newly opened Wine or Lose.

While we’re hot on the topic of cool and refreshing summer treats, I was visiting Keller Estate this past weekend for their fall harvest festival, where I enjoyed some great paella from the above mentioned Paella Del Reyes paired with Keller’s wines. As the afternoon heated up, the ice cream trike got more attention, first with the kids and then from us adults who were inspired by the colorful treats we saw the kids carrying around. The fruity ice cream bars were excellent so I asked and Ana Keller informed me that they came directly from Fru-ta, located on the north side of the Kmart shopping center. They offer great ice cream and paletas (which loosely translates to “little sticks”), which are deliciously creamy frozen fruit treats on a stick, in amazing flavors like mamey, limon and tamarind.

Rumor mill

Under the “pure speculation” category, everyone is jumping to conclusions regarding the restaurant equipment seen through the windows of the old gas station at the corner of Western and Howard. It has been rumored for a long time that the owners of Fish in Sausalito planned a second location up here, but after speaking with Kenny Belov, co-owner of Fish and TwoXSea (“an honest source for sustainable fish”), he assured me that he has no connection to this property. He did tell me his partner was involved but says Fish is staying right where it is. Now, could this mean his partner is planning to open something seafood? Maybe, but I’ll wait until I hear directly from the owner.

Restaurant news

Has anyone else noticed the large kitchen trailers that appear to be hard-wired behind Petaluma Market? I haven’t received an answer yet as to what they are for, but if they are at all assisting in creating all the great to-go food that we get at Petaluma Market, let’s get a couple more. It is also rumored that Petaluma Market has hired the chef that used to handle the prepared food bar at the “old” Sonoma Market. I am not familiar with his work but have it on good authority that he knew his stuff, especially when it comes to pasta salads. So while last visiting PM, I couldn’t help but notice three pasta salads that started with the name “Sonoma” – Sonoma Sicilian Pasta, Sonoma Mediterranean Pasta and Sonoma Asiago Pasta and had to give them a try. Whether they are new or old standbys that I simply never noticed, they were all excellent and have had me craving more ever since.

The William Tell House in Tomales has been quietly coming back onto the scene, first with the re-opening of the restaurant and now with the reopening of the hotel for vacation stays. And when talking with a Tomales friend, they confirmed that the William Tell is the place to be on a Friday night for great food and music. And although it can sometimes seem like a distance away, the William Tell is only about a 20-25 drive from most places in Petaluma, which is nothing for an evening out. williamtellhouse.com

Speaking of venerable road houses, Washoe House is now offering a short rib special every Thursday night. With the improvement in the menu over the past couple of years, this seems like quite a draw and another good reason to venture a little ways out of town for our next meal out. washoe.house

The media folks over at HenHouse always make my job easy by letting me know what’s new and this time around, it’s the new outdoor patio at the Palace of Barrels, which is the official name of their tasting room across from Lagunitas. For those wondering, all those barrels in the back are used for aged beers. Anyway, we stopped by to have a look and were thoroughly impressed. Often, an outdoor patio can look like an afterthought but HenHouse integrated it nicely, with a big roll-up door to access the rest of the tasting room and with plenty of seating and standing room. I can see this adding to the popularity of our favorite local tasting room.

Small bites

A thief was caught on camera stealing the tip jar from Sunrise Donuts, but has yet to be identified. Folks, these people work hard to bring us great donuts and we need to show them that we not only support what they add to our community, but that we won’t tolerate behavior like this. So, please head over to Lori Luther’s Facebook page to see the video posted on Sept. 13 and see if you recognize the thief. If you do, please report it to the police. This might seem minor in the big scheme, but when it comes to community, it really is the little things that matter. This is not the first time theirs and others have lost a tip jar.

COTS and Century 21 Bundesen Realty have teamed up to again offer their incredible one-of-a-kind restaurant raffle with the winner taking home more than $3,500 worth of restaurant gift certificates from 36 local restaurants. I spoke with the winner from last year and she says this past year has been simply incredible with her getting to enjoy both new finds and old favorites and all for just the purchase price of the raffle ticket. Tickets are $20 and are available at either of C21 Bundesen’s Petaluma Boulevard South locations. The deadline to buy tickets is Sept. 30, with the drawing set for Oct. 15. For more information on the raffle, as well as COTS mission to shelter the houseless, both temporarily and permanently, visit cots.org.

Another fast approaching deadline is the Petaluma Gap Winegrowers Alliance invitation for application of new board members. “The Board is comprised of 15 business professionals whose responsibility is to carry out its mission to promote the wines made from grapes grown in the Petaluma Gap American Viticultural Area (AVA). Board members are elected for a two-year term and meet monthly to direct the business operations for the 100-plus member alliance. The deadline to submit an application is Sept.30.” Contact info@petalumagap.com for more details.

In case you missed it

In case you missed it in my last column, don’t forget that there are two great beer events next weekend. The Petaluma River Craft Beer Festival is on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 1 to 5 p.m. and Brewsters will hold their always festive Oktoberfest all weekend long, with games, costumes, great food and plenty of good Oktoberfest beer.

