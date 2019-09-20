First ever ‘Agave Roast’ at Brewsters in Petaluma showcases the many flavors of mezcal

Brewsters and the Good Time Bros. put on quite a show Monday night with the first of what they hope are a series of themed events. This once was dubbed “Agave Roast” and in their words was meant to be “an educational carnival for agave lovers to learn more about the beautiful world of mezcal and tequila.”

With several producers in-house and offering guided tastings, including Mezcal El Silencio, La Luna Mezcal, Tequila Gran Dovejo and Tequila Tapatio, it was eye-opening to learn just how good these spirits can be, both straight and when mixed into drinks. HenHouse sponsored special boilermaker pairings and brewery co-owner Collin McDonnell and crew spent the night visiting with partygoers.

And as diners found out, both spirits also enhance food as chef Shoberg integrated either tequila or mezcal into each of the night’s dishes, including some incredibly well-seasoned and unique olives from Sicily called Castelvetrano — a mainstay in Italy because of their mild flavor and meaty, buttery texture. There was also plenty of barbecued pork ribs and pulled pork sandwiches, spread out buffet style across a butcher paper covered table with helpful descriptions scrawled directly onto the paper.

Guest received a drink and gaming tickets upon entry. With games spread out around the yard, ranging from balloon darts to plinko to “name that tequila,” tickets could be accumulated and then traded in for a plethora of prizes ranging from mezcal and tequila branded clothing to local gift certificates.

Mezcal and tequila are traditional Mexican spirits made from the agave plant, although different production techniques and source agave are used for each. Tequila is made from a single type of agave call agave tequilana (blue agave) and can only be produced in the state of Jalisco, and very small designated areas of four other states. So, technically, all tequila is mezcal. Mezcal is made from mostly Espadin agave but also combines in any of the over two dozen other varieties of agave.

Unlike tequila, which is made from the agave “head” and baked above ground, mezcal uses in-ground pits lined with stones that are heated for 24 hours prior to adding the agave. This gives mezcal its distinctive smoky flavor. It is also distinguishable from tequila because it tends to be richer and sweeter.

Both mezcal and tequila are highly regulated by the government with distinct categories based on what is added other than agave and by the method of aging. Abacado is un-aged, reposado is aged in wood barrels from two to eleven months and añejo is aged in wood barrels for at least a year. And just to avoid confusion (or misbranding), the law does not allow tequila producers to make mezcal, and vice versa. And as far as the famed “worm,” that’s technically one of two insect larvae, which can traditionally be found in yucca and agave plants. But it’s mostly a marketing gimmick at this point. And it should never appear in tequila — the worm is a mezcal thing.

The night was a fundraiser for the Tequila Interchange Project, a movement to encourage higher standards for agave sustainability and promotes a healthy ecosystem in mezcal and tequila production.