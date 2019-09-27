Taste the freshness: Why beer bottling dates matter

“Chasing the freshies” may be a term coined by beer drinkers who seek out the tastiest and trendiest hop offerings in IPAs, but fresh beer in any style is hard to beat. This weekend’s Petaluma River Craft Beer Fest and October’s Freshtival events give beer fans a chance to sample and compare some of the best local and just-born beer varietals.

If you’ve ever tried a new favorite beer at a brewery only to take one home and find it to be tinny, stale or just not quite what you remember, you were likely the victim of time and temperature. Good beer is fresh beer, and local breweries are now educating consumers to be picky about “brewed on” dates.

HenHouse Brewing Company’s co-founder Collin McDonnell said that the brewer’s job is not done until the glass is empty. HenHouse calls this the “second half” of quality assurance — making sure the beer in the hand of the drinker is served as intended. By requiring temperature control, shorter turnover time and cleanliness from retailers and servers, breweries look to develop a following for high-craft products with consistent flavor. These breweries are hoping that beer drinkers will speak up and let the retailer, server or even the brewery itself know if a bottle or can isn’t up to standard.

HenHouse now even prints the date of canning prominently on the side of the can rather than the bottom, along with the brewery’s contact information to invite feedback on freshness. Petaluma native and HenHouse’s own cicerone Sayre Piotrowski told the Argus that HenHouse receives three to four emails a week from consumers giving input on their beer’s condition and the drinking experience.

McDonnell recently invited media to try three samples of HenHouse IPA cans — one freshly canned, and two older cans stockpiled just for this tasting. The differences were remarkable. The newer beer had floral and fruit hop aromas, while the shelved beer became muted, metallic and slightly stale. In the nine-month old beer, the hops were unrecognizable.

It goes to show that so-so beer is not always the result of poor brewing, but possibly lackluster storage, presentation and serving.

Beers like IPAs with distinctive hop aromatics, along with kellerbiers, wheat beers and exports like pilners and Kolsch, are served young and tend to bring out notable beer flavors. Most beers served fresh within the first 30 days of leaving the barrel will yield crisp flavors, though some brewers shoot for less than 28 days to show off the finest ingredients.

McDonnell added that the ingredients themselves are very shelf stable, but once beer is brewed, the same grains and hops become vulnerable to time and heat. Of course, some beers like lambics, Belgians and barrel-aged anything, are designed to improve with months and years on the shelf.

It’s not so easy to guarantee cold and timely transport from out-of-state breweries, which makes local craft beer more appealing. Fresh beer helps consumers distinguish malt and hop characteristics accurately, so they can seek out tastes that suit their own palate. By knowing what your beer should taste like, you can advocate for that standard in whatever format and venue you find your beer. When in doubt, ask when your beer was kegged.

Fresh beer events

Taste test the freshness of local brews at this weekend’s Petaluma River Craft Beer Festival, set for Saturday, Sept. 28, from 1-5 p.m. along Water Street. Petaluma’s biggest beer festival features nearly all local breweries like Dempseys, GravSouth, Barrel Brothers and Seismic, and regional craft beer producers who are keen on showcasing their best beer styles. The historic riverfront is a great venue for craft beer connoisseurs to taste fresh, Bay Area beers served at cold temperatures, as well as top seasonal brews.