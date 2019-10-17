Plenty of Petaluma soups to fight fall’s chill

EMILY CHARRIER
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
October 17, 2019, 8:59AM
Updated 20 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Soup bowls that give back

Petaluma People Services Center helps our community in more ways than we can count, from rent support to senior services. It’s annual 1,000 Bowls benefit is meant to raise funds for the nonprofit, and awareness about food insecurity in Sonoma County. Before the event, dozens of volunteers paint hundreds of bowls, which are put up for auction. The day also includes a lunch of soup.

When: Friday, Nov. 29, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St.

Cost: $20 (includes a bowl of soup and beverage)

More info: 1000petalumabowls@petalumapeople.org, petalumapeople.org

In the trees along our roadways, leaves turning golden brown and falling from their branches. Pumpkins have found their place on stoops around town. Sweaters or warm coats are now needed before 9 a.m.

Fall is here, bringing its signature crisp chill.

When the whip of winter is knocking at the door, soup is the ideal antidote. Whether you prefer it creamy and thick, or in a broth with a spicy kick, Petaluma is home to plenty of interesting soups to warm away the icy days.

The Shuckery

If seafood is your thing, The Shuckery is where you want to be. Tucked into the Hotel Petaluma, this modern take on seafood has critics salivating. The soup offerings are varied. The clam chowder ($9) is a crowd favorite, which is surprisingly light despite the addition of bacon. With a wide range of seasonal influences, the ever-rotating daily seafood bisque ($10) appeals to those who always want to try something new. But those are just appetizers. For a stew hearty enough to satisfy as a full meal, look to the Basque-Style Seafood Stew ($32) or the Mussels and Manillas ($21). The stew is packed with seemingly every flavor of the sea, including mussels, clams, crab claw, rock shrimp and fish, plus andouille, potatoes and grilled bread. The Mussels and Manillas is fragrant with fennel and white wine, and also topped with grilled bread.

Address: 100 Washington St. (in the Hotel Petaluma)

Website: theshuckeryca.com

If you like seafood soups, also consider:

• Central Market’s Provencal Mussel Soup with saffron, fennel and aioli croutons (42 Petaluma Blvd. N., centralmarketpetaluma.com)

• William Tell House’s seafood chowder, made with Bolinas rock cod and Applewood bacon (26955 Highway 1, Tomales, williamtellhouse.com).

• Coastal Kitchen’s “Almost Famous Clam Chowder,” made with vermouth bisque and confit fingerling potatoes (Dillon Beach Resort, dillonbeachresort.com)

Pho Sonoma

Located in Theater Square, these bowls of soup seem bottomless. As do the flavor combination, which range from the classic phos, like chicken, beef and tofu ($10-$15); to the more unusual, like Grilled Chicken Leg Noodle Soup ($13), Lemongrass Beef Spicy Noodle Soup ($14) and noodle soup with squid, fish, crab and chicken ($10-$12). The massive bowls are accompanied by flavorful additions like cilantro, lime and an array of hot sauces, so diners can create their own tastes. Find them on Petaluma Food Taxi.

Address: 140 2nd St., suite 120

If you’re a pho fanatic, also consider:

• Simmer Petaluma’s wide array of pho samplings, from steak and brisket to vegetable noodle (299 N. McDowell Blvd., simmerpetaluma.com)

Lemongrass Thai Noodle

As the name implies, noodles are this restaurant’s specialty. And soups are no exception. This is not your mom’s chicken noodle soup. The tangy broth has cilantro and bean sprouts, giving it a light and refreshing flavor. Protein choices include chicken, beef, pork and tofu ($10-$13). Beyond the basic noodle soups, you’ll also find yellow curry noodle soup ($13), hot and spicy Tom Yum noodle soup with seafood ($14) and Tom Kha with its coconut broth ($12). Soups here can serve as a starter to a larger meal, or join a salad for a healthy lunch.

Soup bowls that give back

Petaluma People Services Center helps our community in more ways than we can count, from rent support to senior services. It’s annual 1,000 Bowls benefit is meant to raise funds for the nonprofit, and awareness about food insecurity in Sonoma County. Before the event, dozens of volunteers paint hundreds of bowls, which are put up for auction. The day also includes a lunch of soup.

When: Friday, Nov. 29, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St.

Cost: $20 (includes a bowl of soup and beverage)

More info: 1000petalumabowls@petalumapeople.org, petalumapeople.org

Address: 208 Petaluma Blvd. N.

Website: lemongrasspt.com

If tangy Thai soups are your thing, also consider:

• The Tom Yum or Tom Kha soups at Lemongrass Thai Cuisine (109 N. McDowell Blvd., lemongrassthaicuisincepetaluma.com)

• The soup selection at Thai River (35 E. Washington St., thairiverpetaluma.com)

• Thai Essence’s classic spicy shrimp soup (1390 N. McDowell Blvd.)

Wild Goat Bistro

Served in fanciful glasses and bowls, the soups at Wild Goat Bistro change daily and are made from unique combinations. They are inspired by the flavors of the season. In summer, you might find an avocado and pineapple gazpacho, where winter brings a pumpkin soup topped with crunchy pepitas ($6-$8). Look to the specials board, because these soups are so fresh, they never make the menu. While you’re not always guaranteed to find the same soup twice, the bounty of flavors will keep curious taste buds satiated. Be warned, though, these soups run small, so they’re best paired with an order of polenta fries.

Address: 6 Petaluma Blvd. N. (in the Great Mill Building)

Website: wildgoatbistro.com

If ever-changing seasonal soups are what you seek, also consider:

• River Front Café’s special board, with Mediterranean-inspired soup flavors (224 B St.)

• Petaluma Market’s hot bar, with three to four daily soup offerings ranging from vegetable to French onion. Note that the daily soups are listed daily on the website on the “delicatessen” page (210 Western Ave., petalumamarket.com)

• Speakeasy always has something new, from Japanese sweet potato to crispy wonton (139 Petaluma Blvd. N., speakeasypetaluma.com)

Pongo’s Kitchen and Tap

You can get burgers and French fries here, so it’s not technically Thai. However, this east side favorite has harnessed a lot of flavors in its soup offerings. You can find Asian classics like Tom Kha and Tom Yum ($12-$17), sure, but it’s the “Big Soup Bowls” section of the menu that has the heartiest options. The wonton noodle soup includes homemade pork and prawn wontons, with egg noodles and bok choy ($15). The rich duck noodle soup includes a savory duck broth and roasted duck ($16). Ask for a vegan menu to see the various soups made with no animal products.

Address: 701 Sonoma Mountain Parkway

Website: pongospetaluma.com

If you like Asian-inspired with a twist, also consider:

• Sake 107’s miso ramen noodle soup, which is only available on occasion so call ahead to confirm (107 Petaluma Blvd. N., sake107.com)

• Café Zazzle has a bevy of options, but the Spicy Coconut Chicken with mushrooms and fresh ginger is a longtime favorite (121 kentucky St., zazzlecafe.com)

What did we miss? Did your favorite soup not make the list? Head to petaluma360.com and add your soup suggestions in the comment section.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine