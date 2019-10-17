Plenty of Petaluma soups to fight fall’s chill

Petaluma People Services Center helps our community in more ways than we can count, from rent support to senior services. It’s annual 1,000 Bowls benefit is meant to raise funds for the nonprofit, and awareness about food insecurity in Sonoma County. Before the event, dozens of volunteers paint hundreds of bowls, which are put up for auction. The day also includes a lunch of soup.

In the trees along our roadways, leaves turning golden brown and falling from their branches. Pumpkins have found their place on stoops around town. Sweaters or warm coats are now needed before 9 a.m.

Fall is here, bringing its signature crisp chill.

When the whip of winter is knocking at the door, soup is the ideal antidote. Whether you prefer it creamy and thick, or in a broth with a spicy kick, Petaluma is home to plenty of interesting soups to warm away the icy days.

The Shuckery

If seafood is your thing, The Shuckery is where you want to be. Tucked into the Hotel Petaluma, this modern take on seafood has critics salivating. The soup offerings are varied. The clam chowder ($9) is a crowd favorite, which is surprisingly light despite the addition of bacon. With a wide range of seasonal influences, the ever-rotating daily seafood bisque ($10) appeals to those who always want to try something new. But those are just appetizers. For a stew hearty enough to satisfy as a full meal, look to the Basque-Style Seafood Stew ($32) or the Mussels and Manillas ($21). The stew is packed with seemingly every flavor of the sea, including mussels, clams, crab claw, rock shrimp and fish, plus andouille, potatoes and grilled bread. The Mussels and Manillas is fragrant with fennel and white wine, and also topped with grilled bread.

Address: 100 Washington St. (in the Hotel Petaluma)

Website: theshuckeryca.com

If you like seafood soups, also consider:

• Central Market’s Provencal Mussel Soup with saffron, fennel and aioli croutons (42 Petaluma Blvd. N., centralmarketpetaluma.com)

• William Tell House’s seafood chowder, made with Bolinas rock cod and Applewood bacon (26955 Highway 1, Tomales, williamtellhouse.com).

• Coastal Kitchen’s “Almost Famous Clam Chowder,” made with vermouth bisque and confit fingerling potatoes (Dillon Beach Resort, dillonbeachresort.com)

Pho Sonoma

Located in Theater Square, these bowls of soup seem bottomless. As do the flavor combination, which range from the classic phos, like chicken, beef and tofu ($10-$15); to the more unusual, like Grilled Chicken Leg Noodle Soup ($13), Lemongrass Beef Spicy Noodle Soup ($14) and noodle soup with squid, fish, crab and chicken ($10-$12). The massive bowls are accompanied by flavorful additions like cilantro, lime and an array of hot sauces, so diners can create their own tastes. Find them on Petaluma Food Taxi.

Address: 140 2nd St., suite 120

If you’re a pho fanatic, also consider:

• Simmer Petaluma’s wide array of pho samplings, from steak and brisket to vegetable noodle (299 N. McDowell Blvd., simmerpetaluma.com)

Lemongrass Thai Noodle

As the name implies, noodles are this restaurant’s specialty. And soups are no exception. This is not your mom’s chicken noodle soup. The tangy broth has cilantro and bean sprouts, giving it a light and refreshing flavor. Protein choices include chicken, beef, pork and tofu ($10-$13). Beyond the basic noodle soups, you’ll also find yellow curry noodle soup ($13), hot and spicy Tom Yum noodle soup with seafood ($14) and Tom Kha with its coconut broth ($12). Soups here can serve as a starter to a larger meal, or join a salad for a healthy lunch.