Losing a local culinary legend

It is with a truly heavy heart that I read that Franco Licata passed away this past Sunday. Franco was the face of Cucina Paradiso for 15 years, always welcoming in guests as if he were welcoming them to his own home. Before that, he ran his own restaurant, Fino Restaurante, at the corner of Washington and the Boulevard, where Lemongrass Thai Noodle House currently sits. In 2009, he was recognized by popular vote as Petaluma’s Service Person of the Year for his many efforts to improve his community, an honor for which he was truly proud. For a great obituary of this legendary Petaluman, search for Francesco Licata on legacy.com. With over 50 years in the restaurant business, you are likely to recognize his picture. We send good thoughts to his family and thank them for sharing Franco with us for all these years. Franco is yet another example of just how Petaluma’s diverse immigrant population really does make us a better place.

Mark your calendars

Petaluma Pie is preparing for the eighth annual “Pumpkin vs. Sweet Potato Pie Smackdown Halloween Spooktacular” on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. Petaluma Pie wrestlers Gorgeous Gourd and Potato Sweets will duke it out for top honors. Guest are invited to stop in to Petaluma Pie’s Putnam Plaza location to vote in a blind taste test that will help decide the winner.

Petaluma Pie is also gearing up for a Holiday Pie Tastings, which happen most Saturday’s throughout the holiday season. From noon to 3 p.m. on Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and 19 and Dec. 2 and 9, guests can taste a different pie for free, which goes a long ways towards helping decide what to order for those special holiday parties. New this year look for sweet potato meringue. petalumapie.com

The Petaluma Woman’s Club will hold its annual Spaghetti Feed Dinner on Friday, Nov. 8, starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids and help fund the club’s scholarship fund. Yours truly will again take to the mic to help with the baked goods auction, which starts at 7:30 p.m. and is followed by a raffle. Visit petalumawomansclub.com for more info.

Griffo Distillery’s cocktail classes sell out so quickly that I figure I better mention it now, even though their next class, “Basic Batch” isn’t until Thursday, Nov. 14, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Along with gaining knowledge on how to make great cocktails (spoiler alert – the big secret is that you have to use good ingredients), guests will also go home with a complimentary Morris syrup. The party is hosted by Jenny Griffo and Kari Morris of Morris Kitchen. Batch cocktails are a great way for hosts to set up ahead of time and still be able to serve great cocktails to their party guest. They will “explore cocktails, mocks, glassware, garnishes and serving tips to ensure you can relax.” Tickets are available through griffodistillery.com and include appetizers, cocktails, a bottle of Morris Kitchen syrup and 20% off all Griffo spirits.

The Ranchin’ Vets annual Veteran’s Day Barbecue is Sunday, Nov. 19, from 1-5 p.m. and is hosted at Stemple Creek Ranch. “Ranchin’ Vets is a nonprofit organization that supports post 911 veterans as they reintegrate into civilian life through programs offered within the ranching and agricultural industry.” ID’s will be checked because there is a lot of special pricing for vets, police officers and their spouses. Visit stemplecreek.com for more info.