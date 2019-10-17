Losing a local culinary legend

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
October 17, 2019, 1:01PM
Updated 24 minutes ago

It is with a truly heavy heart that I read that Franco Licata passed away this past Sunday. Franco was the face of Cucina Paradiso for 15 years, always welcoming in guests as if he were welcoming them to his own home. Before that, he ran his own restaurant, Fino Restaurante, at the corner of Washington and the Boulevard, where Lemongrass Thai Noodle House currently sits. In 2009, he was recognized by popular vote as Petaluma’s Service Person of the Year for his many efforts to improve his community, an honor for which he was truly proud. For a great obituary of this legendary Petaluman, search for Francesco Licata on legacy.com. With over 50 years in the restaurant business, you are likely to recognize his picture. We send good thoughts to his family and thank them for sharing Franco with us for all these years. Franco is yet another example of just how Petaluma’s diverse immigrant population really does make us a better place.

Mark your calendars

Petaluma Pie is preparing for the eighth annual “Pumpkin vs. Sweet Potato Pie Smackdown Halloween Spooktacular” on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. Petaluma Pie wrestlers Gorgeous Gourd and Potato Sweets will duke it out for top honors. Guest are invited to stop in to Petaluma Pie’s Putnam Plaza location to vote in a blind taste test that will help decide the winner.

Petaluma Pie is also gearing up for a Holiday Pie Tastings, which happen most Saturday’s throughout the holiday season. From noon to 3 p.m. on Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and 19 and Dec. 2 and 9, guests can taste a different pie for free, which goes a long ways towards helping decide what to order for those special holiday parties. New this year look for sweet potato meringue. petalumapie.com

The Petaluma Woman’s Club will hold its annual Spaghetti Feed Dinner on Friday, Nov. 8, starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids and help fund the club’s scholarship fund. Yours truly will again take to the mic to help with the baked goods auction, which starts at 7:30 p.m. and is followed by a raffle. Visit petalumawomansclub.com for more info.

Griffo Distillery’s cocktail classes sell out so quickly that I figure I better mention it now, even though their next class, “Basic Batch” isn’t until Thursday, Nov. 14, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Along with gaining knowledge on how to make great cocktails (spoiler alert – the big secret is that you have to use good ingredients), guests will also go home with a complimentary Morris syrup. The party is hosted by Jenny Griffo and Kari Morris of Morris Kitchen. Batch cocktails are a great way for hosts to set up ahead of time and still be able to serve great cocktails to their party guest. They will “explore cocktails, mocks, glassware, garnishes and serving tips to ensure you can relax.” Tickets are available through griffodistillery.com and include appetizers, cocktails, a bottle of Morris Kitchen syrup and 20% off all Griffo spirits.

The Ranchin’ Vets annual Veteran’s Day Barbecue is Sunday, Nov. 19, from 1-5 p.m. and is hosted at Stemple Creek Ranch. “Ranchin’ Vets is a nonprofit organization that supports post 911 veterans as they reintegrate into civilian life through programs offered within the ranching and agricultural industry.” ID’s will be checked because there is a lot of special pricing for vets, police officers and their spouses. Visit stemplecreek.com for more info.

Always keeping things exciting and fresh, Stockhome has announced the next paired dinner for Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. This will be another collaboration with HenHouse Brewing. Expect dishes like mango ceviche and herring with Lefse potato bread and is paired with HenHouse’s Stoked! Mosaic single hop pale ale. One thing I really like is that the $78 ticket price already includes the tip. I also always enjoy a HenHouse paired event because they have a great staff and always send someone fun and knowledgeable along to walk diners through the tasting. Tickets are available at stockhomerestaurant.com.

Stockhome’s owners have also organized a Petaluma take-over of its Plaj restaurant in San Francisco for Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 5 to 9 p.m. This dinner is $95 and includes food, wine, cocktails, tax and tip. Although aimed to show off Petaluma’s finest to the S.F. crowd, the participants and menu look so great that I can see Petalumans wanting to join in the fun. Starting and ending with drinks from Whisper Sisters’ very own Daniel Peters, using Barber Lee Spirits, the food will be prepared by Stockhome/Plaj’s Chef Robert Sundell and Petaluma Pearl’s Chef Brian Letiner and thoughtfully paired with wines from Barber Cellars by Mike and Lorraine Barber.

Speaking of Whisper Sisters, this cocktail and small bites lounge at the corner of Washington and Kentucky Streets will host “Coffee Talk” at 10 a.m. sharp (so arrive early) on Sunday, Nov. 3, where the mayor and city manager hope to “demystifying local government” followed by a question-and-answer session. The event is free to the public but they ask that you reserve your spot through Eventbrite.com. Coffee and pastries will be provided.

Restaurant buzz

Here’s the latest in the ongoing saga of Duke’s Tiki Bar. First readers saw permitting signs announcing the new business in the space across from Hallie’s formerly housing Chicken Pharm and Social Club before that. Now, the alcohol permit is no longer in the window, which isn’t that unusual as it only needs to stay up for a set time, as prescribed by the ABC. But what is odd is that the “For Lease” sign has once again reappeared in the same window. Duke’s Spirited Cocktails of Healdsburg, the parent company, had announced a delay to the opening of Petaluma’s tiki bar, but maybe they have decided on a new location all together, or maybe they aren’t coming at all. Time will tell.

Bellyfull Dinners has announced that they are up for sale and will close next month, just shy of Thanksgiving. The three owners are looking to move into the “next chapter of their lives,” which from the sounds of it will include expanding their families. Their last delivery is Friday, Nov. 22. For questions regarding subscriptions contact them directly. According to the press release: “We have absolutely loved cooking for you all over the last 5 and a half years, but we are ready to start the next chapter of our lives. We can’t thank you enough for the support and business. It’s been an amazing experience. …Thank you all so much for everything. Your business, your friendship, and your loyalty will forever be a part of who we are and who we have become through this journey.” I, for one, am quite saddened by this news because recently I have been enjoying a couple of Bellyfull meals each week. They have been a great alternative to cooking or dining out, especially for busy families and the elderly. I wish Kelly, Justin and Jessica the best in their future endeavors and hope to see them again real soon on the Petaluma food scene.

Small bites

Sonoma Spice Queen (407 C St.) has collaborated with Petaluma Toffee Company to release their Pumpkin Spiced Toffee just in time to start stuffing those holiday baskets. In fact, when I’m putting together anything from a care package to a house-warming gift, Petaluma Toffee Company is always sure to be included, making this collaboration with Sonoma Spice Queen’s organic spices that much more of a special treat.

Cowgirl Creamery has announce openings at both its S.F. Ferry Building and Petaluma locations. Perks included everything from healthcare, 401K, paid time off to deep discounts and educational visits to local dairies and cheesemakers. San Francisco is looking for a cheesemonger and cheese sales associate and Petaluma is looking for an assistant cheesemaker, milk receiver/pasteurizer and creamery supervisor. Honestly, if I weren’t already set in my career, I would love to work with the folks over at Cowgirl.

I’m sure that Cowgirl had this posted to its website, but I first read about it through the California Cheese Trail email list. There is no better way to stay on top of all the California cheese news than by subscribing through cheesetrail.org to the most complete California cheese coverage. Put together by the vivacious Vivien Straus, of the legend-dairy (had to) Straus dairy family, this email newsletter is concise in its formatting, so as not to be overwhelming but has links to such great info, like this month’s, “Ever wonder what makes blue cheese blue?” And its cheese map is only one in the state that has every single cheese maker listed and located. Maps are free, both online and at most reputable local cheese-selling locations.

Laurie Figone, local TV chef, cookbook author, World Food Champion in the dessert category and winner of plenty of recipe competitions, has had her national award-winning recipe for Raspberry Coffee Almond Fudge Bundt Cake included in the most recent Better Homes and Gardens’ “Hometown Cooking” cookbook. However, this is not Laurie’s first time gracing the pages of this renowned publication. Previously, her “Italian Pinhead Torta” recipe, which won the World Porridge Competition in Scotland was also published by Better Homes and Gardens. “Like” Laurie’s Facebook page to keep up on all that is happening in her world, including her regular appearances on local news stations, like KTVU Channel 2.

Sweet stories

Many local retail businesses were affected by the recent PG&E power outage, but none more than local restaurants and food suppliers, who rely on power in order to keep their wares from going bad. There is no better time to show our support of our local food vendors than now by enjoying an extra meal out or two. I was not in town for the outage but from the looks of it, Penngrove and east side restaurants were affected, so an extra lunch on that side of town could make quite a difference in helping them bounce back from the lost business.

Related to the power outage, a few “sweet stories” of community caring emerged, including Bright Bear Bakery, who sent home two boxes of pastries and bread to a customers they learned had been without electricity. Griffo Distillery handed out free ice while Mariposa Ice Creamery offered up free freezer space at its Payran Street location. Other business were offering people free power to charge their cellphones and laptops. So, although it was a huge inconvenience, it is reassuring to know that if a real natural disaster were to hit Petaluma, we have plenty of locals willing to step forward and take care of our community.

Another sweet story was a post to the Petaluma Foodies page on Facebook, when Grace Ricco-Pena asked for a recommendation for matzo ball soup here in Petaluma. She reported back that a complete stranger, Vicky Spitzer, not only offered to make Grace some soup, but even dropped it off at Grace’s house. According to Grace, it was better than even Sol’s Café out of Berkeley, which is saying something. What an absolutely incredible gesture of community. Thank you Vicky for keeping the hope alive and thank you Grace for story.

