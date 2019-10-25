Petaluma cooking classes to help you manage holidays

A big part of holiday celebrations (and eating) revolves around cooking. For those looking to create their own, there are quite a few classes available locally, teaching home cooks the skills necessary to create everything from homemade holiday rolls to cookies to kids holiday baking workshops to the full Monty – tips on hosting a holiday feast.

Starting with the kids, Wind & Rye (www.windandrye.com) in Penngrove offers “Kid’s Holiday Baking Workshop” ($125) on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 1 to 5 p.m. Students will get to create and bake holiday themed cookies, cupcakes and tarts, from mixing batter to decorating to wrapping up the gifts to take home for others, or to eat themselves during the car ride home. No baking experience is required but classes are tailored to ages 10 and up and for students who can spend a busy afternoon in the kitchen.

As far as the “Hosting the Holiday Feast” ($260), Wind & Rye offers a two-day workshop on Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3 in the afternoons for those looking to hone their skills at more than just great cooking, but also in the planning department and in scaling up for a large crowd.

For gift ideas, “Herbal Holiday Gift Making” ($150) is on Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and is taught by certified herbalist and medicine maker Colleen Bingham Solis of Poppy Botanicals. “Every attendee will leave with a sugar scrub, herbal mist, lip balm and bath salts created in class,” she said. “A nourishing meal made with local organic ingredients will be served with drinks at the end of class.”

Anna B’s Kitchen (www.annabskitchen.com) also offers kids baking and cooking classes, “Thanksgiving vacation camps.”

LaLa’s Jam Bar and Urban Farm Stand (www.lalasjams.com) offers jam making classes ($40) every Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon, and although not yet posted, Leslie usually offers other classes such as wreath making and other holiday projects.

Whipped Desserts (www.whippeddesserts.com) offers a plethora of cookie classes. Too many to list here, their website lists everything from Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and general Winter themed cookie classes to intermediate level classes for those looking to take things to the next level. Classes are between $35 and $50 for two hours and are available both during the day and in the evenings and are held at Club Valor 47 is located at 431 Payran St. Bldg. B.

The Artisan Baking Center at Central Milling/Keith Giusto Bakery Supply (www.centralmilling.com) is Petaluma’s hidden gem of baking, located at 1120 Holm Rd., Petaluma, and offering classes by world renown bakers such as Craig Ponsford, Mike Zakowski and Peter Conn, all of whom have or have had their own bakeries, taught extensively and have competed and judged on the international baking stage.

Along with a lot of other interesting non-holiday related classes, like “The Art of Baguette” and “Traditional Pretzels,” holiday offerings include “Holiday Rolls” ($90) on Friday, Nov. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m., where Chef Ponsford will, “guide you through the process of creating these beautiful dinner rolls with a holiday twist.”

The instruction will include three different doughs and students will take home rolls to enjoy that evening, including Pumpkin Parker House Rolls, Flaky Dinner Rolls or Classic Parker House Rolls “with a healthy twist (apple sauce instead of sugar, added whole grains.)” A second session will be offered on Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 1 to 4 p.m.

“Freshly Milled Holiday Cookies with Mike Zakowski” ($90) is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. Cookies will be made in Mike’s signature style and will include traditional Pain D’Amande (from Belgium) in several flavors (almond, black sesame and oat), kabocha squash cookies with chocolate and frosting, chocolate chip with oats and finally shortbread cookies. Students will be using freshly milled flour.

Finally, “Thanksgiving Pies” ($135) is Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students will get to do all the fun, like learning, baking and having a great time, while the staff will do all the washing up. Chef Peter Conn will walk students through making apple, apple cranberry, pumpkin and pecan pies, with each making a total of three pies to take home with them.