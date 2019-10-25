Bidegain serves both sides of Petaluma

It is certainly starting on the right foot when the first thing you hear about a server is that, believing she was over-tipped, she stopped her customer on the way out the door to let them know of the possible mistake.

This is how we first learned about Brittany Bidegain, who currently works at both Butcher Crown Roadhouse and Sarah’s Eats & Sweets.

Shawn Ganapoler posted to the Petaluma Foodies page on Facebook, “...after an incredible meal of their double play taco platter and a butcher burger, I pay the check in cash and hand it to our server, Brittany. Tip included, no change needed, thank you. She stopped me on my way out the door because she suspected I over tipped her. Indeed I had accidentally given her one too many $20s. I was so struck by her honesty, I had to give her another $5.”

Shawn went on to make the point that had encouraged me to create the Server Spotlight in the first place, which is that employing genuinely great people is probably the most important thing a restaurant can do to help their chances of success in a very competitive restaurant scene.

In talking with Brittany, I found out that Shawn’s experience was not an isolated one. Brittany is simply someone who is always looking to help and wants to make sure everyone has the best experience possible. In fact, she did not start working at Butcher Crown Roadhouse officially until July of this year, but since first visiting back in February to dine, had been stepping in and helping owner Pete whenever he got slammed.

To round out her schedule, she also covers breakfast and lunch shifts at Sarah’s Eats & Sweets before working nights at Butcher Crown. Before that, she worked at Mary’s Pizza Shack in Santa Rosa.

“Brittany is an integral part of the team and customer experience at Sarah’s Eats and Sweets,” says co-owner SarahJeanne Meeks. “We feel lucky to have her as she’s a hard worker who is always looking for something to do, from making sandwiches and completing prep work to taking customer’s orders and serving them with a smile. We’re so proud of Brittany’s accomplishments and happy that she is a part of the Sarah’s family.”

When asked what Brittany likes most about working at Butcher Crown Roadhouse, she says, “I enjoy the homey, relaxed vibe that we provide and that we are dog- and family-friendly.”

Brittany’s most memorable moment in her young career is dropping an entire tray of dirty dishes right next to a table full of customers. However, she shrugs that off like a pro, pointing out that although embarrassing, everyone has a “big drop” at some point, and at least the plates were on the way back to the kitchen on not on the way out to the table with people’s dinners.

These are the kinds of things that show why Brittany is so great with customers. She takes her job, but not herself, seriously. Brittany was born in Santa Rosa, where she grew up with an older brother and sister, but her mother was raised in Petaluma, which is where the Petaluma connection comes from.

In her spare time, she likes to hike, spend time with her 3-year-old niece, and go to the beach. Not surprising once you meet her in person, she also enjoys volunteering in order to help others. She also likes spending time with her mother, traveling recently to Santa Cruz for a mom and daughter trip.

She looks forward to someday visiting Alaska with her mom so they can see the Northern Lights together. She does not stray far from work when answering which restaurants and dishes are her current favorites. She craves the Butcher Burger and the Mojo Pulled Pork Tacos, which she likes to wash down with the Pablo Sandoval, which is mango and limeade.

She also loves the scramble bowl with bacon at Sarah’s. “...so gooood!” she says. Her favorite thing to eat at home is her own homemade cheese burger. With servers like Brittany going above and beyond to serve their customers, and even working two jobs in order to pay the bills, this is as good a time as any to remind diners to be polite, not demanding with your servers.

Sure, we get cranky when we are hungry, but your server is a person too and likely has a lot of tables to cover and so is doing the best they can. And when it comes to tipping, coming back as a regular customer is as important as showing off that you left a big tip.

And speaking of tips, Brittany says her biggest so far as has been $30 on a $100 bill, but with her excellent service and friendly and positive attitude, that is likely to be the norm, not the exception, if she keeps at this.