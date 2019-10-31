Subscribe

Iconic Petaluma date-night restaurant Twisted 2 closes

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
October 31, 2019, 8:47AM

Twisted 2 finished out in grand style this past Saturday evening, serving their final meals before closing the doors for good so that owners Dick and Julie Warner can move south to be closer to the grandkids. After wowing Petaluma diners with their restaurants for years, first with Twisted Vine and then Twisted 2, our final meals, which included three visits within the last two months, were nothing short of tear jerking to our taste buds.

From the first day we met them and through every meeting since, Julie was the picture of culinary perfection in her chef’s jacket while Dick glided around the dining room in sneakers, shorts and an Aloha shirt. Twisted 2 was a superb example of Petaluma’s finest — exquisite dining with no pretension.

Dick and Julie, and their wine and food, were the embodiment of the Aloha spirit in Petaluma for the past six years. No matter what the weather outside or the disposition of world events, within the warm walls of the Twisted 2 dining room, there was always peace, kindness and love both from the hosts and in the care they put into creating a perfect dining experience.

I truly appreciate what Dick and Julie do. For anyone who wanted to really understand what passion looked, tasted and felt like, both on the plate and in the glass, Twisted 2 was the gold standard, right down to the actual plates, which Julie hand-crafted herself.

From Dick’s work as a fisherman to Julie’s apprenticeship in ceramics, the Warner’s have lived a life more interesting than a novel.

In short, Dick knows wine like nobody I have ever met. I learned that during our first visit to Twisted 2 because even though I am not normally a wine-pairing kind of person, his selections blew me away. And that was well before I learned which labels we were drinking and just how deeply his roots reach into the wine community.

I was always in awe of his stories but it was not until a recent visit with a wine savoy friend that I learned how unusual it is to have those sorts of wine connections. With each wine that Dick poured, our companion’s face would light up as she confirmed the rarity of the bottle and the maker.

However, wine is only half the story and for this foodie, it is Julie’s mastery in the kitchen that caught and kept my attention all these years.

We have dined at many world-renowned restaurants, even being invited as the chef’s guest at several Michelin-starred restaurants, but few can compare to the colors, textures and flavors of Julie’s cooking.

Admittedly, she does not dabble in deconstructed this or fancified foams that, like the masters of modern cuisine and “gastronomy” are wont to do. With Julie, even relatively straightforward dishes, like sautéed shrimp with Parmesan polenta, grilled beef dipped in duck fat and tea-smoked duck are always a feast to the senses beyond description.

Oh, the duck. I used to order duck wherever available while dining out. Although not much of a fan of sitting in a duck blind on the worst weather day of the year in order to hunt them, I am a huge fan of the culinary creations they inspire. But long ago, after many failed meals of restaurant-prepared duck, I learned that my palate leans heavily in favor of our locally raised Liberty Ducks.

Although served by the best restaurants in the country, literally, gracing the menus of such stalwarts as the French Laundry, Chez Panisse, Lazy Bear, Beaujolais Bistro and Daniel and Per Se in New York City, I have found that Liberty Duck tastes best when ordered closer to the farm. And I do not believe there is a single restaurant serving Liberty Duck closer to the pond than Twisted 2, although Della Fattoria, Seared, Central Market and Water Street Bistro may in fact hold that title, but only by a few feet.

I know it does little to rave about Julie’s tea-smoked Liberty Duck, with its hibiscus reduction sauce and jasmine brown rice, now that you can no longer order it, but there was a reason it was a mainstay on the menu over the years. Other items would rotate on and off but it seemed that the tea-smoked Liberty Duck was always there waiting for me.

If we are lucky, Julie will put out a cookbook someday. Then we can at least see on paper what she did, although I doubt many of us could come close to her execution.

And then there was the desserts. There have been many over the years but the walnut cake was simply divine. Dick once joked that they should spend their retirement days with Julie baking the walnut cakes, while he sold them at farmers markets. We laughed, but after one spoonful we were ready to place regular mail orders for the Warners to ship these up from their new home in Southern California.

And I would be remiss if I did not mention one last item, which was a label-less dessert wine from Hart’s Desire. It came from a tiny vineyard in the countryside on the western boarder of Petaluma. I am enthusiastic, to say the least, when it comes to port wines, but rarely wander far from the authentic Portuguese originals, which overshadow our American versions by every measure.

However, this vintage of Hart’s Desire was by far the best non-Portuguese port wine I have ever had and is so good that I would gladly share it with our port-making friends in Porto, Portugal if given the opportunity.

Alas, it was specially produced just for Dick and Twisted 2 and it is not for sale to the public. That is just how special of a place Twisted 2 was, which should help to convey why I may have gotten a bit teary-eyed as I relished my last bites of Julie’s tea-smoked Liberty Duck, with two selections of red wine in front of me, and Dick’s arm around my shoulder, telling our table how much they appreciated our patronage over the years.

The thought that this was our last taste of Twisted 2 was certainly bittersweet, but was also filled with love, compassion, peace, kindness and, most of all, gratitude to Dick and Julie for inviting us all to share in their delicious passions all these years.

It is said that “aloha” has no equivalent in the English language. And one needed only meet Dick and Julie once to know just how genuine they were in the sense of aloha they so graciously brought to their adopted home of Petaluma. Thankfully, we were able to enjoy their company a whole lot more than once.

Aloha Twisted 2. But more importantly, Aloha Dick and Julie. You will be missed but never forgotten.

