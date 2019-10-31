Iconic Petaluma date-night restaurant Twisted 2 closes

Twisted 2 finished out in grand style this past Saturday evening, serving their final meals before closing the doors for good so that owners Dick and Julie Warner can move south to be closer to the grandkids. After wowing Petaluma diners with their restaurants for years, first with Twisted Vine and then Twisted 2, our final meals, which included three visits within the last two months, were nothing short of tear jerking to our taste buds.

From the first day we met them and through every meeting since, Julie was the picture of culinary perfection in her chef’s jacket while Dick glided around the dining room in sneakers, shorts and an Aloha shirt. Twisted 2 was a superb example of Petaluma’s finest — exquisite dining with no pretension.

Dick and Julie, and their wine and food, were the embodiment of the Aloha spirit in Petaluma for the past six years. No matter what the weather outside or the disposition of world events, within the warm walls of the Twisted 2 dining room, there was always peace, kindness and love both from the hosts and in the care they put into creating a perfect dining experience.

I truly appreciate what Dick and Julie do. For anyone who wanted to really understand what passion looked, tasted and felt like, both on the plate and in the glass, Twisted 2 was the gold standard, right down to the actual plates, which Julie hand-crafted herself.

From Dick’s work as a fisherman to Julie’s apprenticeship in ceramics, the Warner’s have lived a life more interesting than a novel.

In short, Dick knows wine like nobody I have ever met. I learned that during our first visit to Twisted 2 because even though I am not normally a wine-pairing kind of person, his selections blew me away. And that was well before I learned which labels we were drinking and just how deeply his roots reach into the wine community.

I was always in awe of his stories but it was not until a recent visit with a wine savoy friend that I learned how unusual it is to have those sorts of wine connections. With each wine that Dick poured, our companion’s face would light up as she confirmed the rarity of the bottle and the maker.

However, wine is only half the story and for this foodie, it is Julie’s mastery in the kitchen that caught and kept my attention all these years.

We have dined at many world-renowned restaurants, even being invited as the chef’s guest at several Michelin-starred restaurants, but few can compare to the colors, textures and flavors of Julie’s cooking.

Admittedly, she does not dabble in deconstructed this or fancified foams that, like the masters of modern cuisine and “gastronomy” are wont to do. With Julie, even relatively straightforward dishes, like sautéed shrimp with Parmesan polenta, grilled beef dipped in duck fat and tea-smoked duck are always a feast to the senses beyond description.

Oh, the duck. I used to order duck wherever available while dining out. Although not much of a fan of sitting in a duck blind on the worst weather day of the year in order to hunt them, I am a huge fan of the culinary creations they inspire. But long ago, after many failed meals of restaurant-prepared duck, I learned that my palate leans heavily in favor of our locally raised Liberty Ducks.