How to eat your way through a Petaluma power outage
With uncertainty regarding whether we would or would not have power heading into the “historic wind events” of this past weekend, we decided to forego the relaxation normally reserved for the weekend and instead work through it in an effort to get a head of the storm, both literally and in preparation for next week’s meetings with clients.
Working since dawn, we had a good excuse to eat out instead of heading home for lunch on Saturday. For some reason, Chili Joe’s popped into my mind. Maybe it was their social media post that they were open and serving, but more likely, it was the subconscious craving that we seem to always have for their food. It was no surprise to our family that Chili Joe’s was voted Best New Restaurant in this year’s Petaluma People’s Choice Awards. The food is always excellent and owners Wendy and Mark have created a true home-town diner, reminiscent of the chili-houses the once dotted the American landscape.
We enjoy everything on the menu, even the veggie chili, but seem to keep going back to the New MexiJoe burger (described as “char-broiled beef patty with flame-roasted hatch and poblano peppers, Petaluma Creamery jack cheese, flame-charred sweet white onion slab and green onion-garlic mayoli, on a toasted potato bun”), Frito Pie (“genuine Fritos smothered with LA street chili, and topped with shredded cheddar, diced sweet white and green onion, pickled jalapeño, cilantro and sour cream”) and a side of jalapeño slaw, which always tickles my taste buds because I really love the pure flavor of de-seeded jalapenos. Washed down with a Shiner Bock beer and this is easily one of my top 10 favorite meals of all time, which helps explain why I we keep coming back. We also had the Anchor Steam Porter, which is one of the few American Porters considered a prototypical example of the style and it too was excellent.
Saturday night we returned home from work and ate like people who were trying to make sure that a PG&E outage would not spoil too much of their remaining food. When the lights clicked off at 9 p.m., I headed straight for the freezer. Filled with our normal stock of at least a dozen pints and quarts of Mariposa ice cream, I made the most of the situation. I started with a pint of cookies and cream before diving into a pint of salted caramel. I slept well, having discovered a while back that I sleep a lot better after a bit of good ice cream. Now, most might not consider two pints of ice cream as a “bit,” but to each their own.
The power was still out Sunday morning, which is when we found out that our fancy new gas stove has an interesting (and annoying) lock-out feature during a power outage. Even with matches or a barbecue lighter, we cannot ignite our burners. We had no means to make coffee, a major concern to the Mrs. Again, we headed downtown, hoping to find power and with it, food and coffee.
An old favorite, Hallie’s was jam packed as usual, so we made our way to the river, eventually landing at Water Street Bistro. Often overlooked, Water Street Bistro offers some of the best food and ambiance in town. Owner Stephanie is a master in the kitchen and an absolute doll to her customers, which helps explain how Water Street just crossed the 20-year mark in Petaluma. With a French-American flare to her menu, we chose a perfectly whipped chorizo and mozzarella quiche, salmon toast and a wonderfully citrus almond cake, along with coffee, of course.