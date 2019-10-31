I have no objection to cold dinners, especially chili and corn out of the can while watching football on TV, but without power, we had no TV, which meant no football. Instead, we walked downtown for dinner, this time choosing Rosen’s 256 North, which was open, serving and had both Sunday night football and the World Series.

We ran into Rick and Roger of War Wagon BBQ at the bar, but because we had mom with us, decided for the more civilized trappings of the dining area at the back of the restaurant. That also gave us a better chance to visit with owner Jan Rosen and meet her nephew and newest employ, a recent transplant from Boston with a wicked accent.

A glass of Roederer champagne and Sonoma Portworks Norton port both went swimmingly with the poke appetizer, which is one of the best in town. We then dined on mains of Norwegian salmon, chicken Marsala and the Rosen’s black and blue burger. The salmon was perfectly cooked, the Marsala is still my favorite of all time and the burger was topped with Applewood smoked bacon and my favorite blue cheese – Point Reyes Blue.

Monday was much of the same for us, although when news trickled in that power was restored in various neighborhoods in Petaluma, we were hopeful we could have lunch at home. But come midday, our power was still out.

As we approached dinner time, we went to Gator’s for some Cajun and Creole delights. We had seen a few things on social media recently that had caught our eye and wanted to find out more. We learned that Gator has started to offer customers a 10 percent discount if you pay with cash. Come to find out, credit card companies are progressively taking a bigger and bigger chunk of the check for the privilege of using their machines. And if you have a rewards card, it may take even more of the restaurant’s bottom line in order to cover your extra benefits. Gator figured that if he was going to give away the money anyways, why not reward his customers and hopefully infused those funds back into the local economy. While he usually offers credit card service, the outage has made it cash-only at Gator’s. Gator inspired a social media shout out when he comped the meal of a evacuation center volunteer who showed up hungry and without cash. It was part of the reason we decided to support his restaurant.

As one of the few restaurants open on a Monday night (Gator’s is closed Tuesday and Wednesday), his dining room was packed with a fun and festive vibe. Due to the current conditions, much of Gator’s menu was marked as “gone fishing.” We chose a half order of shrimp etouffee, half order of sausage and shrimp jambalaya, a side of garlic green beans and a hazy IPA from Bear Republic. We were more than stuffed by the time we left. As always, Gator knows how to season his food just right – not too spicy and no need for salt or pepper.

We held our breath as we turned the corner towards home, not quite remembering which house were on our grid. We saw a few lights on but it was not until we spied our front porch light, burning bright that we let out a sigh of relief.

Contrary to what my food writing might have you believe, the Mrs. and I do not eat out all that often, so this weekend, although stressful, was quite a treat. It was not only nice to visit some of our old favorites for excellent meal after excellent meal, but it was heartwarming to see Petaluma restaurateurs taking such great care of our out of town evacuee guests. Their lines were long, their kitchens were often understaffed due to employee evacuations and wait times for both tables and food were longer than normal. Yet everyone was patient, understanding and accommodating. We watched as servers took care of evacuees as if they were family visiting from out of town, helping with advice on where to find the items they forgot to bring from home.

Although I believe PG&E can make these transitions smoother, compared to the inconvenience that the rest of the county has experienced, it feels silly to complain about a couple of powerless days. Plus, restaurants are hit hard by the outages, often losing expensive products and customers for days on end, which gives an added excuse to eat out to help support our local eateries when the city goes dark.