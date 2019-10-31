Restaurants step up to the plate, new burger place and more food news

During these trying times, our restaurant owners and their staff have been going above and beyond to help us all feel at home. There are countless stories of how we take care of each other in both emergency and non-emergent times.

While planning her mother’s funeral, Mariposa Ice Cream owner Pilar her siblings headed down the street to Penngrove Market for lunch. Even with more than half a dozen people in tow, market co-owner Rebecca would not let them pay for lunch. In such a stressful time, such a sweet gesture can really help to put everything in perspective.

In another sweet act, LaLa’s Jams owner Leslie Goodrich said her husband Don was having dinner at Mary’s Pizza Shack. He was wearing his Air Force baseball cap and when it came time to settle the bill, the server asked if he had been in the Air Force. He answered in the affirmative to which she explained that a couple had already paid his dinner bill and ask her to express their appreciation for his service. Leslie tells me her husband was thrilled to be recognized that way. In honor of the occasion, Leslie is offering every Armed Service member, active or veteran that visits her store a free jar of jam for the month of November.

Once the fires hit and evacuees started to flood into Petaluma, the stories of kindness and carrying exhibited by our restaurateurs were posted to social media so quickly that they were hard to keep track of. Whether it was a restaurateur offering up free outlets to charge phones or caterers such as Amber Balshaw of Preferred Sonoma Caters and Sarah Meeks of Sarah’s Eats & Sweets turning out meals for the shelters as fast as they could. There were stories of restaurants and other purveyors, such as Whisper Sisters and Mariposa Ice Cream offering cooler space to those businesses that lost power.

Evan Wiig of the Farmers Guild said “big props to all the farmers who’ve shown up with support for evacuees and first-responders during the Kincade fire as we help facilitate the ‘farm to emergency’ pipeline here in Sonoma County.” Those farms included True Grass Farms, Petaluma Pastured Poultry, Singing Frogs Farm, Petaluma Bounty, Lantern Farm, Occidental Arts & Ecology Center, New Family Farm, Coyote Family Farm, Bi-Rite Market, the FruitGuys and Straus Family Creamery.

Chase Olivieri, founder of travel start-up Altitude (usealtitude.com) put his skills to use and started a website to help alleviate some of the stress put on the cooking staffs at the local shelters. His new site allows locals to sign up to host evacuees in their home for a warm, home-cooked meal. This could be all an evacuee needs to put them back into the proper mindset to handle this stressful situation. The site is kincadedinners.carrd.co and is expected to be up and running so long as there are evacuees in need of meals. And for those who plan to host, a great source of food for dinner can be found at Anna’s Seafood, which through this disaster has been offering everything at 50% off. That sale may not continue for long, but Anna’s certainly deserves our patronage for all the support she has shown our community. Although she had power, she recognized that many did not and so many of her orders were cancelled, which she saw as a great opportunity to offer discount fresh seafood directly to us consumers.