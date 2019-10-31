Subscribe

Restaurants step up to the plate, new burger place and more food news

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
October 31, 2019, 11:09AM
During these trying times, our restaurant owners and their staff have been going above and beyond to help us all feel at home. There are countless stories of how we take care of each other in both emergency and non-emergent times.

While planning her mother’s funeral, Mariposa Ice Cream owner Pilar her siblings headed down the street to Penngrove Market for lunch. Even with more than half a dozen people in tow, market co-owner Rebecca would not let them pay for lunch. In such a stressful time, such a sweet gesture can really help to put everything in perspective.

In another sweet act, LaLa’s Jams owner Leslie Goodrich said her husband Don was having dinner at Mary’s Pizza Shack. He was wearing his Air Force baseball cap and when it came time to settle the bill, the server asked if he had been in the Air Force. He answered in the affirmative to which she explained that a couple had already paid his dinner bill and ask her to express their appreciation for his service. Leslie tells me her husband was thrilled to be recognized that way. In honor of the occasion, Leslie is offering every Armed Service member, active or veteran that visits her store a free jar of jam for the month of November.

Once the fires hit and evacuees started to flood into Petaluma, the stories of kindness and carrying exhibited by our restaurateurs were posted to social media so quickly that they were hard to keep track of. Whether it was a restaurateur offering up free outlets to charge phones or caterers such as Amber Balshaw of Preferred Sonoma Caters and Sarah Meeks of Sarah’s Eats & Sweets turning out meals for the shelters as fast as they could. There were stories of restaurants and other purveyors, such as Whisper Sisters and Mariposa Ice Cream offering cooler space to those businesses that lost power.

Evan Wiig of the Farmers Guild said “big props to all the farmers who’ve shown up with support for evacuees and first-responders during the Kincade fire as we help facilitate the ‘farm to emergency’ pipeline here in Sonoma County.” Those farms included True Grass Farms, Petaluma Pastured Poultry, Singing Frogs Farm, Petaluma Bounty, Lantern Farm, Occidental Arts & Ecology Center, New Family Farm, Coyote Family Farm, Bi-Rite Market, the FruitGuys and Straus Family Creamery.

Chase Olivieri, founder of travel start-up Altitude (usealtitude.com) put his skills to use and started a website to help alleviate some of the stress put on the cooking staffs at the local shelters. His new site allows locals to sign up to host evacuees in their home for a warm, home-cooked meal. This could be all an evacuee needs to put them back into the proper mindset to handle this stressful situation. The site is kincadedinners.carrd.co and is expected to be up and running so long as there are evacuees in need of meals. And for those who plan to host, a great source of food for dinner can be found at Anna’s Seafood, which through this disaster has been offering everything at 50% off. That sale may not continue for long, but Anna’s certainly deserves our patronage for all the support she has shown our community. Although she had power, she recognized that many did not and so many of her orders were cancelled, which she saw as a great opportunity to offer discount fresh seafood directly to us consumers.

Once the power is back on, I encourage us all to patronize and support all our local restaurants and food purveyors, not just the ones that remained open through this trying time. Some simply couldn’t be open due to power, while others didn’t want to make their employees commute through the chaos, while still others were putting their efforts towards feeding our evacuee guests. The ones that were without power not only have lost valuable food stuffs and even more valuable business, but many have been helping in other ways, like volunteering at kitchen help centers.

We know that Petalumans stand up and support each other in incredible ways and this event has already really hurt many businesses, so anything we can do to help will be much appreciated. More importantly, if those of us that were little effect can dedicate just a little extra of our disposable income back into the businesses in our community, we can help to sustain the down-home vibe that makes Petaluma such a great place to live. I strongly recommend that as we head into the holiday season, we put more of our energy towards making experiences, like dining out with friends, than ordering gifts online, where none of the money goes back into the community. If you must buy gifts, just about every locally owned shop and restaurant offers gift certificates, which are not only great for the local economy but are fun to give and receive.

New place to eat

Once I learned that Scowley’s was the name of the new burger place slated for Wing Stop’s old location on the east side, I checked out the website. I was disappointed that it didn’t have more info, it’s basically just a springboard for an email list. I took a chance and signed up and was pleasantly surprised to get a long response email from owner Robert Gaustad, who is well know in the East Bay for his Bobby G’s Pizzeria in Berkeley, which he sold before moving to Santa Rosa. However, he used to live in Petaluma and has recently moved back because he wants to open a burger place and knows that he has to be present as often as possible in order to truly serve Petaluma. “I’m a hands on owner so I’ll be in the restaurant every day and night, making sure we only make excellent burgers, sandwiches and hand cut fries,” he tells me, which is of course music to my ears. In my opinion, an owner presence is the most important element to a Petaluma restaurant’s chances of success.

He went on to tell me that he is looking to serve grass-fed beef, likely coming from Marin Sun Farms and his other produce and proteins sourced locally too.

And if the name sounds familiar, that’s because Scowley’s was a long-time café in Bolinas, a place that Robert spent much of his childhood. It doesn’t get much more local than someone whose grandparents are from Bolinas and from the looks of things, Robert already seems to be well-versed in what it takes to grab Petaluma diners’ interests.

Eating events

The Penngrove Social Firemen’s Polenta and Stew Dinner is this Saturday, Nov. 2, with cocktails at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. at the Penngrove Community Clubhouse at 385 Woodard Ave. Roland Mellor and his talented volunteers did such a great job at the first dinner back in February that they are back by popular demand with polenta and beef stew, green salad, French bread and dessert, all for $20 ($10 for kids 12 and under) with tickets available at JavAmore Café in Penngrove. All proceeds benefit Penngrove Park and Clubhouse improvements and is sponsored by Penngrove Social Firemen.

This is a meal that old-time farmers use to eat, well before “farm-to-table” was even a term, although Mellor himself is relatively new to cooking. “I got the recipe from an old Italian guy years ago,” says Mellor. “We held this dinner last spring, and people begged for a repeat.” Mellor retired in 2000 after 34 years with the CHP. He grew up in Lakeport, where his father was the chief of police and moved to Sonoma County in 1995, when he joined the Penngrove Social Firemen. “It was just a bunch of guys meeting once a month for dinner. The ladies were always helping out at events, and then the women became members. It’s just a fun group.” His interest in cooking came later in life, much of which she learned while volunteering on various cooking crews.

Sign up by Nov. 1 for Wind & Rye’s “Hosting the Holiday Feast: A Two Day Workshop.” Set for this Saturday and Sunday, there are many more details on the website than I can put in print. But basically, this is for those folks either looking to host their first holiday gathering or looking to take their hosting skills to the next level. They will cover everything from recipes to shopping to how to consider fridge space. windandrye.com.

Petaluma Coffee & Tea will celebrate its 30 year anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 1 to 5 p.m. with live music, food and drink and raffles. All are welcome to celebrate this momentous occasion. It’s on a Sunday of all days, which is a day they are usually not open.

Barber Cellars and Della Fattoria will collaborate on a fall harvest dinner on Sunday, Nov. 17, at Della’s in downtown Petaluma. “Our wines will be paired in multiple courses with their delicious Californian/French/Italian inspired cuisine,” says Mike Barber in an email to Barber Cellar club members. Barber will be celebrating the official release of its extremely limited Petaluma Gap pinot noir. Seating is open to both club members (for a discount) and the general public through barbercellars.com.

Lorraine Barber, co-owner of Barber Cellars, has also announced this year’s date for the third annual Holiday Food & Fun Fair, hosted in the ballroom and lobby of the Hotel Petaluma. On Monday, Nov. 25, from 5 to 8 p.m., this free event is open to the “whole family and will feature over 40 local artisans sampling their breads, cheeses, sauces, meats, etc. Taste with local producers, stock up for the holidays, and have fun. Register for free tickets and see more info at holidayfoodfair.com to get reminders and event notifications.”

Pearl is not normally open for dinner, other than when rented out (which is a great option for holiday parties) has announced a special Moroccan Tagine Dinner for Tuesday, Nov. 26. The menu has not yet been announced but Pearl knows Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and North African food so I’m excited to see what this Moroccan Tagine business is all about. What I do know is that dinner starts at 6 p.m., there will be only one seating and it will be family-style. Keep an eye on their Instagram and website (pearlpetaluma.com) for more info.

Bite-sized bits

The folks at Duke’s Spirited Cocktails were nice enough to reach out after some readers voiced questions about the status of their Petaluma opening. “We all enjoyed your article the other week, and are excited on the prospects on coming to Petaluma. We have been eyeing the town of Petaluma for quite some time, and are actively working on getting there.” They are currently still in negotiations for the former Chicken Pharm space but unfortunately nothing has been signed yet so are not ready to make any formal announcements, but promise they will keep us Petalumans informed of their progress.

I also heard back from the actual owner of Tomales’ William Tell House, which has recently started serving a full menu and I believe even rents out rooms again in their hotel. Ted Wilson is the founder of the Alice Collective and Metal & Match, both well-known culinary names in the Bay Area and responded to my website submission to answer that yes, they are in fact open and he looks forward to me giving them a try.

Hank’s had a soft opening last week and now is open to the public at the space formerly held by Rosso in Theater Square. (See accompanying article for more info and photos.)

We still await the opening of the poke bowl restaurant in the Kohl’s shopping center, which was slated for last week but appears to be postpone.

Water Street Bistro just celebrated their 20 year anniversary last week, so stop in for some great French comfort food and tell Stephanie and her staff congrats. I will be following up with a full article in the near future.

Palm’s Grill announce that they now have a full liquor license, which means adult drinks for those visit for happy hour, dinner, or even their Sunday brunch buffet.

Seared has announce that Chef Corey is back from Portugal and so the Tuesday night Le Bistro specials are back on the ala carte menu.

Wine or Loss now hosts happy hour, weekdays, from 4 to 6 p.m. Specials include any draft beer and corn fritters or a glass of wine and cheese/charcuterie plate, either for just $10.

The Sweet Zone will start scooping Mariposa Ice Cream this week. They will serve six flavors, which I hear will be cookies and cream, salted caramel, lemon-raz, coffee caramel crunch, mint chip and (my favorite) peanut butter pretzel. Did I just mention Mariposa for the umpteenth time in today’s paper? I sure did, so if there is anyone out there who hasn’t figured out that I love ice cream, and have a penchant for Mariposa’s, I’d say you haven’t been paying attention.

