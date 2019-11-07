Petaluma Coffee & Tea marks 30 years in business

While the business is usually closed on Sundays, it will host a party on Nov. 10 from 1-5 p.m. for “Vintage 1989: Aged to Perfection,” a celebration of three decades in business. The community is invited to pop in for a cup of coffee, live music and raffle prizes. Note, the café will not be open that day to give the staff a chance to celebrate, so coffee purchases and the like should be saved for regular business hours. Petaluma Coffee & Tea is located at 212 2nd St.

You can smell Petaluma Coffee & Tea well before you walk through the door – the unmistakable aroma of freshly roasted coffee beans wafts down 2nd Street. This is especially true in the early afternoon, when roastmaster Brian Patel roasts up to 400 pounds of piping hot beans per day, which pour out of the massive machine in a cloud of coffee-scented smoke.

Patel talks beans the way a sommelier talks wines, referencing notes of cinnamon, chocolate and white grapefruit. He roasts the old-fashioned way, guided by only his senses, without the aid of any computer technology that many roasters use today. He listens for the pop when the heat causes the bean to expand, watches the amount of oil forming on the bean and always keeps an eye out for the right shade of roast. The dozens of blends sold at Petaluma Coffee & Tea each have their own unique combination of beans and roast times, each of which Patel must be able to reproduce.

“Every bean has its own profile,” Patel said, adding that the right roasts requires a delicate balance between time and temperature.

Locally owned since 1989, Petaluma Coffee & Tea marks its 30th year this month, and will celebrate with a community party on Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

Coffee was an unexpected path for owners Sheila and Gardener Bride to follow. They both had long careers with United Airlines, her as a flight attendant and he as a pilot. But by the mid-1980s, they were sick of the jet setting lifestyle – they wanted to lay down roots.

“After more than 20 years in the airline industry and not connecting with the communities we had lived in because we were away from home a lot, we were both ready to make a change after moving to Petaluma in 1985,” Sheila Bride wrote in an email. “The idea of a coffee company came from a friend who wanted to start a coffee roastery but later changed his mind, so we continued to pursue the idea.”

In 1989, they opened Petaluma Coffee Company at the Foundry Wharf, back before boutique roasters were all the rage. Importing coffee beans that were green and freshly grown, then hand roasting them in-house, was not a new idea. But the Brides found a niche they could fill providing wholesale coffee to Sonoma County businesses, in addition to selling beans direct to consumers.

Patel joined the business the year it opened, and quickly made it his mission to master the many styles of roasted beans. The massive San Franciscan Roaster, situated in the middle of the business, allows him to control the heat so he can impart a unique flavor profile on each batch of beans.

“The biggest benefit is knowing the quality of the green beans and roasting coffee daily as we need it so that it is always fresh. The roasting process, the degree of the roast — French roast, medium or blonde roast — definitely affects the taste as the bean develops in the roaster,” Bride wrote. “We feel that our roastmaster Brian (Patel) has perfected all roasting techniques to bring out the optimum flavor of each varietal, as they all differ.”

But sourcing coffee can be tricky. Human rights violations have been well documented on coffee farms across the globe. Industry watchdogs remain concerned that the plummeting price of beans in recent years could leave coffee farmers at risk of financial ruin.