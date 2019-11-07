Subscribe

Petaluma Coffee & Tea marks 30 years in business

EMILY CHARRIER
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 7, 2019

30 years of Petaluma Coffee & Tea

While the business is usually closed on Sundays, it will host a party on Nov. 10 from 1-5 p.m. for “Vintage 1989: Aged to Perfection,” a celebration of three decades in business. The community is invited to pop in for a cup of coffee, live music and raffle prizes. Note, the café will not be open that day to give the staff a chance to celebrate, so coffee purchases and the like should be saved for regular business hours. Petaluma Coffee & Tea is located at 212 2nd St.

You can smell Petaluma Coffee & Tea well before you walk through the door – the unmistakable aroma of freshly roasted coffee beans wafts down 2nd Street. This is especially true in the early afternoon, when roastmaster Brian Patel roasts up to 400 pounds of piping hot beans per day, which pour out of the massive machine in a cloud of coffee-scented smoke.

Patel talks beans the way a sommelier talks wines, referencing notes of cinnamon, chocolate and white grapefruit. He roasts the old-fashioned way, guided by only his senses, without the aid of any computer technology that many roasters use today. He listens for the pop when the heat causes the bean to expand, watches the amount of oil forming on the bean and always keeps an eye out for the right shade of roast. The dozens of blends sold at Petaluma Coffee & Tea each have their own unique combination of beans and roast times, each of which Patel must be able to reproduce.

“Every bean has its own profile,” Patel said, adding that the right roasts requires a delicate balance between time and temperature.

Locally owned since 1989, Petaluma Coffee & Tea marks its 30th year this month, and will celebrate with a community party on Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

Coffee was an unexpected path for owners Sheila and Gardener Bride to follow. They both had long careers with United Airlines, her as a flight attendant and he as a pilot. But by the mid-1980s, they were sick of the jet setting lifestyle – they wanted to lay down roots.

“After more than 20 years in the airline industry and not connecting with the communities we had lived in because we were away from home a lot, we were both ready to make a change after moving to Petaluma in 1985,” Sheila Bride wrote in an email. “The idea of a coffee company came from a friend who wanted to start a coffee roastery but later changed his mind, so we continued to pursue the idea.”

In 1989, they opened Petaluma Coffee Company at the Foundry Wharf, back before boutique roasters were all the rage. Importing coffee beans that were green and freshly grown, then hand roasting them in-house, was not a new idea. But the Brides found a niche they could fill providing wholesale coffee to Sonoma County businesses, in addition to selling beans direct to consumers.

Patel joined the business the year it opened, and quickly made it his mission to master the many styles of roasted beans. The massive San Franciscan Roaster, situated in the middle of the business, allows him to control the heat so he can impart a unique flavor profile on each batch of beans.

“The biggest benefit is knowing the quality of the green beans and roasting coffee daily as we need it so that it is always fresh. The roasting process, the degree of the roast — French roast, medium or blonde roast — definitely affects the taste as the bean develops in the roaster,” Bride wrote. “We feel that our roastmaster Brian (Patel) has perfected all roasting techniques to bring out the optimum flavor of each varietal, as they all differ.”

But sourcing coffee can be tricky. Human rights violations have been well documented on coffee farms across the globe. Industry watchdogs remain concerned that the plummeting price of beans in recent years could leave coffee farmers at risk of financial ruin.

30 years of Petaluma Coffee & Tea

“Without immediate action to supply better collective prices to the world’s approximately 25 million smallholder farmers, the coffee industry may likely be contributing to a widespread humanitarian crisis as coffee farmers abandon coffee in favor of illicit crops or migrate in search of better opportunities,” Roast magazine, a coffee industry publication, reported in May.

The Brides pay close attention when sourcing beans from brokers. They seek to support the fair-trade farms that promote ethical production standards. “Since coffee and tea grows in developing countries it is important to know that the workers are treated fairly, earn a living wage, are provided with medical care and housing and their children are educated,” Sheila wrote.

Tea began as a supplemental part of the company’s model, but for a brief time, the Brides also took on the big business of importing teas. When the owner of Windward Tea Company of San Rafael decided to retire in 1998, the Brides took over the business, brokering tea deals all over the earth. To reflect this new line of business, they rebranded as Petaluma Coffee & Tea, although the importing business would prove fleeting.

“Importing from Germany, Japan and China became very challenging after Sept. 11, 2001, when security and customs regulations increased and shipments were held up for extensive periods of time, so we stopped importing, instead relying on other importers and brokers,” Sheila Bride wrote.

From Earl Grey and Assam to the more rare like White Peony and Honeybush, teas sell for $4-$7.50 a bag. Along one wall of the café, visitors can sniff dozens of jars of tea to find just the right flavor. The same can be said for the beans, which are neatly displayed to show the various styles of roast.

The café once included an extensive selection of food and pastries, but these days the business owners tend to focus on the basics, with espresso drinks, pour-overs, cold brew, hot tea and hot chocolate.

“Coffee is no longer a ‘cup of Joe’ but every iteration of the beverage is being created — fancy espresso drinks with milk, methods of brewing coffee, innovative coffee equipment, numerous cold coffee drinks and perfecting latte art,” Sheila Bride noted when asked how the business has changed in her 30 years. “The sheer number of coffee houses and cafes have multiplied and the number of specialty roasters has increased here and internationally.”

But the Brides have found their place in Petaluma, where in 2015 Petaluma Coffee & Teas was named Small Business of the Year at the Community Awards of Excellence. Many of its most loyal wholesale clients are right here in Petaluma, including Della Fattoria, Petaluma Market, Hallie’s Diner, The Tea Room, Petaluma Creamery, JavAmore and Lagunitas Brewing Company.

When asked the best thing about doing business in Petaluma, Sheila Bride wrote, “The mutual relationship that we have with our customers, other businesses and organizations. We were well accepted as a gathering spot when we opened our business in 1989 and that remains to be the heart and soul of Petaluma Coffee & Tea.”

